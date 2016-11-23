Beloved thrift store Steeple People is closing

Unfortunately, the Wedge neighborhood store, located on Lyndale Avenue, will be closing next year after 37 years.

"We knew that we would have to vacate our current location at some time, so we have been searching for a suitable replacement for about three years," states Lee Carlson, president of Steeple People's board of directors, via press release. "Regrettably, we have not been able to find another location that we can afford. Unless another space becomes available during the next 30 days, we will be forced to close in February."

Steeple People is a community outreach ministry founded by members of Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church. Since opening in 1979, the shop has donated over $1 million to a variety of charity organizations and community services.

The Steeple People crew are planning for January 31, 2017, to be their final day.