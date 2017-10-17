Beloved 'Goosebumps' series comes to SteppingStone in a production for kids, starring kids

Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium SteppingStone Theatre

Oct 18th 10:00 am

Oct 19th 7:00 pm

Oct 20th 1:00 pm

$12-$16

Stauffer's getting into the spirit of the season this year, as director of SteppingStone Theatre's Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium. It's a little chilling, but at a level appropriate for the theater's young audiences. "It's Scooby-Doo scary," Stauffer explains. "It's not sinister."

SteppingStone is one of the first theaters to present Phantom of the Auditorium, which was co-commissioned by Oregon Children's Theatre and Milwaukee's First Stage for its 2016 world premiere. The show is based on one of R.L. Stine's classic Goosebumps novels, a 1994 book about a haunted junior-high musical.

In St. Paul, Stauffer fills the stage with kids. "I doubled the size of the cast," he explains. "I wanted understudies, and I also wanted more bodies on the stage. I wanted kids in the audience to see that there are kids in the ensemble, and that it's okay to be in the ensemble even if you don't have lines."

Goosebumps is the latest mainstage production in SteppingStone's expansive Summit-University space, which also serves as the organization's home base for children's theater classes and a wide range of other programming.

"There's a lot of outreach involved," says Stauffer, who's been involved with SteppingStone in various capacities for two decades. "There's a lot of residencies that go into schools and use the arts to teach literacy and community-building and conflict resolution. There's all sorts of ways that arts are intersecting with education and human services and, increasingly, even social services."

When he was a theater kid himself, Stauffer trained at Children's Theatre Company in the 1970s. He calls that company "world-class and visionary," but acknowledges there's a different energy at SteppingStone productions, where most roles are played by children rather than adults.

"One of the rewards," says Stauffer, speaking on Monday after opening weekend, "is that several kids came up to us and said, 'How old do you have to be to audition here?' Inside, [we're] like, 'Yay!'"

This year also happens to be the 25th anniversary of the Goosebumps book series, which started in 1992 with Welcome to Dead House and has since expanded into spinoff series, comic books, a TV show, and a 2015 movie starring Jack Black. It's not surprising that Goosebumps would hit the stage — if anything, it's surprising that it's taken so long.

"It is a book series that lots of people know, and you're always trying to find things that might have what we call 'marquee value,'" says Stauffer about Phantom of the Auditorium, which was written by John Maclay (book, lyrics) and Danny Abosch (music, lyrics). Plus, it's a fun show. "[The script] is really well-constructed, and the music is super catchy."

There are no heavy-duty special effects in SteppingStone's Goosebumps — even an onstage trap door, an effect that's table ante at houses like the Guthrie, has to be simulated — but there is some good old-fashioned stage magic.

In one scene, for example, a character seems to vanish into thin air during a momentary blackout. "The whole audience gasped," says Stauffer with satisfaction, "and it absolutely looked like this person disappeared. I practically burst into tears."

