FeMNist Day 2019 Coven, Rita Rich Stitch

FRIDAY:

FeMNist Day 2019

This Friday, women business owners, creatives, and allies will come together for a day of skills-sharing, commerce, and networking. Put together by charity org Still Kickin, co-work space the Coven, and author Nora McInerny, this daylong gathering starts off with a benefit breakfast for entrepreneurs. Then Coven will host a series of workshops and feedback sessions where people will share experiences and resources, and give advice. In the evening, over 50 women-owned businesses will showcase their wares at a night market. Check out pins from Cherry Moon Press, join the Feminist Book Club, and shop for clothing from Tandem Vintage, CAKE Plus-Size Retail, and TrackGirlz. These events are open to all, with a focus on women, femme, trans, and non-binary entrepreneurs. You can RSVP and find more info at femnistday.com. The night market runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Parallel’s Holden Room (145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis). 7 a.m.-10 p.m. March 8; Free; breakfast is $100-$125. The Coven, 30 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-259-7383. –Jessica Armbruster

Beers, Books, & Babes on Women's Day

Featuring the releasing of the zero IBU hazy IPA titled: Has that line ever worked for you before?! One dollar of each pint sold benefits Pink Boots Society and another $1 will be donated to And Now She Rises. The event also features DJ tunes, performance from Ashley DuBose, and a book drive for local libraries and shelters. 6-9 p.m. Fri. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

30 Days of Biking: Registration Dance Party

Dance party featuring veterans and newcomers to 30 Days of Biking. 7-10 p.m. March 8; Free. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.

Leslie Barlow, 'Derek and James'

The Portrait Show

Featuring work by Vesna Kittelson, Charlie Thysell, Aaron Putt, Leslie Barlow, Nicholas Legeros, and Julie Buffalohead. Artist reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Mar. 9. Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.



Extraterrestrials

With the Smokes, TV Moms, and Kill Palace. 9 p.m. March 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Speedweed

With Silt and Point Lobo. 10 p.m. March 8; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Vine Arts

Ideal Made Real: MN NICE

Group show featuring work by artists of the Minnesota New Institute of Ceramic Education. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 8. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.

Stand Up St. Paul Showcase

Comedy showcase hosted by Adam Delong. 7 p.m. March 8; Free. Clown Lounge At The Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul; 651-647-0486.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Lex Thompson: Re/collect

Martha Ann Maxwell, who died in 1881, was a Colorado naturalist and artist who developed her own way of preserving dead animals. Not only did she help pioneer the budding field of taxidermy, she also insisted on placing her specimens in appropriate settings, or dioramas, which is now a common museum practice. One of her displays, Women’s Work, was a hit at the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition. But her success was short-lived, as her attempts to make a living off her innovations failed. In “Re/collect,” Minneapolis artist Lex Thompson brings his documentary sensibility to bear on Maxwell’s unsung, prescient practices. 1-5 p.m. Daily from March 8-10; Free. TuckUnder Pavilion, 681 17th Ave. NE, Studio 117 at Casket Arts, Minneapolis. --Camille LeFevre



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Yep, it was that warm at LuckyPalooza last year. Star Tribune

SATURDAY:

LuckyPalooza 2019

Whether you’re the type to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all week or just game for a block party in the snow, LuckyPalooza has an option for you. This Saturday, West Seventh Street will close to cars. Instead businesses and revelers will spill out into the lanes, with tent parties planned at Cossetta’s, McGovern’s, and Tom Reid’s. Ride MN will set up a ramp where daredevils will perform stunts on bikes, and brave folks can hold on for dear life on the mechanical bull. Live music includes pre-holiday tunes from Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band and rock from Tim Sigler. A jumbotron will air the Minnesota Boys State High School Hockey Tournament, which is taking place right next door at the Xcel Energy Center. Find tips and more info at www.visitsaintpaul.com. All ages. 2-11 p.m. March 9; Free. Patrick McGovern's Pub & Restaurant, 225 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-224-5821. –Jessica Armbruster

Weekend Italiano: A Contemporary Italian Food and Social Event

Featuring Italian food sampling, wine tastings, workshops, live music, and a photography exhibit. Tickets and more info at www.theitalianculturalcenter.org. 6-9 p.m. March 9; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10; Free; wine and small plate tastings require tickets. Food Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5555.

Rally Party at Insight Brewing Co.

With J+D Foods, live stream of Rally Mexico, two gaming systems set up with Dirt Rally 2.0, giveaways. Saturday, 3-7 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222.

Electric Dreams III

Featuring Aznpersuasion, Zenn, Flinx, and Drtnap. 9 p.m. March 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

K. Raydio and Friends

Featuring D'Allen White, Mixie, and DJ Bob Marino. 10 p.m. March 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Lisa Nebenzahl

States of Matter: New work by Lisa Nebenzahl and Keith Taylor

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Mar. 9. Free. FilmNorth, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.



Bock in the Park Festival

Featuring specialty beer releases, commemorative mugs, music, and a bratwurst truck. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9; Free. Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 W. 35th St., St. Louis Park; 952-955-9965.

Twin Town Guitars Music Showcase

Featuring a Cars and Willie & Waylon tribute bands, with students of Twin Town Guitars performing. 2 p.m. Free. 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Intermodulating Undercurrents: The Music of Bill Evans and Jim Hall

Featuring Larry McDonough (piano) and Joel Shapira (guitar), with Fuzzy Math at 9 p.m. 7 p.m. March 9; Free; tips accepted. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Kathryn Nuernberger, Sagirah Shahid, and Brett Ortler

Poets read from their recent work. 4 p.m. March 9; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

Fred Anderson

Land Shapes: Barbara McIlrath; Painting in Place: Fred Anderson

New paintings. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Mar. 9. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Arctic Market

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Free. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Memories: Sid Kaplan

Photographs. There will be an artist’s reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Mar. 9; and an artist talk 4:30-6 p.m. Sun., Mar. 10. Free. Icebox Quality Framing And Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE, #443, Minneapolis; 612-788-1790.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 9. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Minnesota Sinfonia: Francesca Anderegg and Scott Miller

1:30 p.m. March 9; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Pet-a-Corgi

SUNDAY:

Pet-A-Corgi

Featuring playful puppies and craft beer, with proceeds benefiting Corgi Racing Society. 1-5 p.m. March 10; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

GF/Vegan Donuts & Crepes, with Vintage and Vinyl

Featuring vintage vendors selling clothing, jewelry, purses, collectibles, and vinyl records, plus treats from Totally Baked Donuts and Crepe & Spoon. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Burning Brothers Brewing, 1750 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-444-8882.

Unloved Creatures Artist Talk



"Unloved Creatures" at Rogue Buddha L-R: Heather Renaux, John Sauer, Eli Libson

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10; Free. DoubleTree by Hilton St. Paul East, 2201 Burns Ave., St. Paul; 651-731-2220.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Plymouth Concert Band Presents: Collage Concert

Featuring the Wayzata High School Wind Symphony. 4-6 p.m. March 10; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.