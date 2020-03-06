"Personal Record" and "Interpolation" at Hair + Nails L-R: Hannah E. Brown, Sophia Chai

FRIDAY:

Salted Nut Roll Cream Ale 2020 Tap Release

Adult candy is back at Tin Whiskers in the form of this year’s Salted Nut Roll Cream Ale. This brew is one of four collaborations that Tin Whiskers has made with Pearson’s candy, which is located just down the road from the brewery. The 2020 recipe has been updated to bring a more savory peanut butter and caramel flavoring to its signature salty goodness. For Friday’s release party, expect 15 additional beers on tap, including Pils Nye (the Science Guy) and the Irish Cream Stout, which will get revelers ready for St. Patrick’s Day two weeks ahead of time. Oh, and expect candy, merch giveaways, and more. Food Trip Foods will also be onsite, serving hot, less sugary sustenance. 3-11 p.m. March 6; Free. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul; 651-330-4734. –Loren Green

Friday AF: Music Video Dance Party

With DJ Bob. 10 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Parties

Featuring DJ Crystal Belle, 3-4-1 happy hour drink and food specials from 4 to 7 p.m., and show screening starting at 7 p.m. Call to reserve a free seat/table. 7 p.m. weekly. LUSH, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358.

The Karma Kicks

With Solid State and Jung Yeller. 9 p.m. March 6; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Night of Joy

With Supportive Parents and Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club. 10 p.m. March 6; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Bierstacheln Fest (aka beer poking) at Waldmann Waldmann Brewery

Personal Record/Interpolation

In this exhibition of two concurrent solo shows, Hannah E. Brown turns her gaze on herself and bodies like hers, rendering them artfully—and with a surrealist slant—in ballpoint pen. Sophia Chai, meanwhile, turns her photographic focus to a garage space. Here she trains her eye on the quotidian architectural elements of corners, planes, and intersections. Both reveal what is usually covered—whether with the stuff of everyday life, emotions, or intellectual discourse. There will be an opening reception on Friday, March 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. --Camille LeFevre

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

New Beginnings

Group art show. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 6. Free. The Show Gallery, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

A few images from previous years' FeMNist Day Night Market FeMNist Day

SATURDAY:

FeMNist Day 2020

On Saturday, head over to the Palace Theatre for a night market featuring swag, art, and products from 50 different makers. Each of these three different events will introduce you to feminists who are shaking things up and supporting each other. Find more details about each event at femnistday.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Free. Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 612-338-8388. --Sheila Regan

Bierstacheln (Beer Sticking) Fest

This Saturday, Waldmann Brewery in St. Paul is celebrating beer poking, something that is both a hot new trend and an old-time tradition. At Bierstacheln Fest, the historically minded brewery on Smith will embrace an old technique wherein beers are caramelized using a red-hot food-grade metal poker, heated in a blacksmith’s forge, which then goes into the beer. The result is new flavor, characteristics, and depth added to the pint. For this occasion, Waldmann has brewed a special Doppel Stikke, and kids and non-drinkers can also get in on the fun with root beer options. Guests will also find a separate fire ring featuring marshmallows and s’mores fixings. 12-4 p.m. March 7; Free. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857. –Loren Green

Patricia Olson

Fractured Fairytales and Macerated Myths

New paintings by Patricia Olson. Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Sat., Mar. 7. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Abya

With Semtex, Ageless Warrior, and Lords of the Trident. 9 p.m. March 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Alina Maira

With Oklahoma and Zaq Baker. 10 p.m. March 7; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"Reading Between the Lines" and "Reservoir"

Reading Between the Lines and Reservoir

Two concurrent exhibitions by member artists Priscilla Briggs and Betsy Ruth Byers. Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45s, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. March 7; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

February Free First Saturday: Kids' Film Fair 2020

Featuring works from the New York International Children's Film Festival, with performances, games, hands-on art making activities, open library, and free gallery admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Angie Lynch

Art Party: Angie Lynch

Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Fox Den Salon: Lake Street, 1221 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4556.

Local Pop Up Market

Featuring Queenie & Pearl, June, Stephanie's St. Paul, Larissa Loden Jewelry, Ramadhan Designs, and more. Presented by Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Rosedale Center, Roseville.

"Lately" at Circa Gallery L-R: Jeff Leonard, Ann Ledy, Josh Meillier

Lately

Circa has quite the lively roster of artists, whose work in diverse media never fails to intrigue and delight. This group show includes folded-metal wall sculptures from Chicago artist Ahavani Mullen, an arctic skyscape from Minneapolis artist Lindsy Halleckson, and paintings from Josh Meillier, a Brooklyn-based artist new to Circa. Perennial favorites include Ann Ledy, Laura Stack, Barbara Kreft, and Carmen Vetter. There will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Free. Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-2386. –Camille LeFevre



Linda Sue Park

Author presents her new book, 'Prairie Lotus.' 3 p.m. March 7; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 7. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

SUNDAY:

Hecho Con Love

A LatinX craft and artisan show. Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-315-4613.

Live Garb Sale #3

Find faric, thrift clothing, Girl Scout Cookies, and more for sale. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. The Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park; 952-929-6810.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Plymouth Concert Band Presents: Women In Music

Collage concert featuring the Wayzata High School Wind Symphony. 4 p.m. March 8; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.



Rock the Cradle 2020

Featuring kids' disco, story time with the Current hosts, DJ instruction from DJ Kool Akiem, children's art activities, live music from the Jolly Pops, Katy Vernon, and 123 Balloonz, snacks, and Amazing Kids Zone. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 8; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.