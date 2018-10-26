Beer release parties, Dark Arts Festival, Halloween happenings: 54 free things to do

FRIDAY:

Freaky Tiki Halloween Dance Party

Can a party with a Hawaiian tiki vibe be scary? Every year, Psycho Suzi’s manages to make it work. The bar’s popular Halloween happening takes over two floors of its space this Friday. The big draw here is the costume contest, with many attendees rocking awesome getups in hopes of winning a prize. Past celebrations have seen a slew of Stranger Things outfits (complete with twinkling lights), Simpsons characters brought to life, and iconic monsters galore. Order up a super boozy cocktail from the bar (the Psycho Zombie, Cannibal, and the One Eyed Willy all seem like appropriate choices for tonight), and enjoy DJ tunes that will keep the undead moving until last call. 21+. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 26; Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069. –Jessica Armbruster

Braver

With School For Girls and the Telltale Signs. 10 p.m. March 3; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Dee Miller Band

8:30 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Pumpkinhead

With Enferens, Backwater Pornsite, and King of Tyrus. 9 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Terry Hughes (CD Release Show)

7-9 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Studio 2, 818 W 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-444-3460.

Love East Lake: Health Truck Rally

Featuring free and low-cost screenings, education, outreach for those affected by sex trafficking, talks. Noon to 4 p.m. Chicago Lake Transit Center, 2950 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Shawn-Stigsell

Gaelynn Lea

In-store performance and signing. 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Gary Eldon Peter

Author presents his new book, 'Oranges.' 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.



Minnesota Sinfonia: My Jewish Journey

Featuring cellist Amit Peled. 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul; 651-774-0344.



Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Dark Arts Festival L-R: Hell & Studio, Lofty Dog Designs, Moon Crafted Essentials' Blue Moon soap

SATURDAY:

Dark Arts Festival

Just in time for Halloween, the Dark Arts Festival has come to town. This daylong market will showcase local makers that celebrate fantasy, mystery, goth, and witchcraft in their work. Items include leather pieces that add edge to any ensemble, coffin-shaped boxes, homemade candles, steampunk jewelry, unique tarot cards, and totally metal pins and stickers featuring pentagrams and hairless cats. Whether you’re a pagan stocking up on wintertime goods or darkness is just your preferred esthetic, you’ll find something covetable here. The day will also include a costume contest for kids and adults, food and drink, workshops, and live music from a variety of experimental and ambient groups. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 27; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Creators Space, 218 7th St. E., St. Paul; 877-417-4551. Through Sunday –Jessica Armbruster



The Great Pumpkin Fire

Featuring pumpkin carving, bonfire, s'mores, and prizes. 12-6 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

612Brew Halloween Bash

Ghostbusters-themed party includes a costume contest where you can win free beer for a year or a free pint each visit, tapping of the Ghost(busters) Pepper RV4 Norwegian Farmhouse Ale, a speciality pizza from Little G's Mobile Pizzeria food truck, and DJ Bob Marino. Saturday, 8 to midnight. 612BREW, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-930-4606.

Boos and Booze

Nighthawks celebrates their new fill liquor license with spooky cocktails, a costume contest, meat raffle, DJ tunes, and more. 21+. Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Nighthawks Diner & Bar, 3753 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-248-8111.

Broomstacker Launch Party

Release party for the brewery's new red lager. With prizes for the best "Minnesota winter" costumes, scary movies, monster mash dance party, food from Full Belly Happy Heart, and candy. Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Halloween Party with Back Alley

8:30 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Hey, That’s My Halloween Jam Dance Party

10 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Hitter

9 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Peter Muller

Sewn: Peter Muller

Featuring solo and collaborative work by the artist, with live glassblowing, giveaways, food, and beer. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis.

Meet Your Maker Fall 2018

Over over 40 makers, with beer on tap. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-369-2934.

Brit's Halloween & Birthday Bash

7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Oct. 27; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



Caitlin Bailey

Poet reads from her recent collection, 'Solve for Desire,' with Loft Teaching Artist Rachel Castro. 6 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



Celebrating Wildlife in the City

Featuring educational exhibits, presentations, crafts, photo booth, stories, and costume parade. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.



Charlie Bondhus

Poet presents his new collection, 'Divining Bones,' with Kris Bigalk, James Cihlar, and Roy Guzman. 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

"Relief" at Hair + Nails Rachel Collier

Relief

Paintings by Kim Benson, Rachel Collier, and Sheila Wagner. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 27. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.



Owen Husney

Author presents his new book, 'Famous People Who've Met Me,' in conversation with Andrea Swensson. 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



50th & France Pumpkin Fest

West 50th Street between France Avenue and Halifax Avenue will be closed with activities, which include trick-or-treating, a petting zoo, pony rides, a cake walk, freebies, a costume contest and parade (open to kids and pets) starting at 12:45 p.m., and more. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

3rd Annual Brews for Barks - Halloween Edition

Benefit for Spots Last Stop Canine rescue, featuring adoptable dogs, silent auction, local vendors, kids activities, and limited edition pint glasses. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Cowboy Jack's, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington; 952-955-8137.

"Thoughts in 3D" L-R: Work by Dennis Kalow, Stephen Hartman

Thoughts in 3 Dimensions

Sculptural works by Dennis Kalow and Stephen Hartman. Artist talk 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 27. Free. Opening Night Framing Services & Gallery, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2325.

Grand Symphonic Winds

More info at grandsymphonicwinds.org. 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. House Of Prayer Lutheran Church, 7625 Chicago Ave. S., Richfield; 612-866-8471.

Lindsay Nauen

Author presents her new book, 'No Quick Fixes, a Fitness Journey for the Real World.' 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Minneapolis Art Lending Library Fall Lending Event

Patrons check-out original artwork for a three-month period. More info at www.artlending.org. 12-3 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Rondo Community Outreach Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul; 651-266-7400.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

YouthMOVE Kick Off Concert

Concert and resource fair presented by Minnesota Association for Children's Mental Health, with performances by Finding Novyon, Breeze Monet, Asia Divine, and Kokou. At The Hub in Urban Ventures. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Urban Ventures, 3041 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-638-1000.

Art Shanties Jill Emmer

SUNDAY:

Art Shanty Projects Community Event

What's next for the Art Shanties? Give your feedback and learn what's up at this community talk. Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

WeWontBeErasedMN Mpls-St.Paul

Trans people and allies come together at this visibility event. Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. Starting at Chicago Avenue and Lake Street, people will stand with our signs with hopes to reach down Marshall Avenue into St. Paul.

Invidiousus

With Rottenness, Deterioration, and Obsolete. 9 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Family Trunk or Treat

Featuring family fun, costumes, treats, food, games, and prizes. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Presbyterian Church of the Way, 3382 Lexington Ave. N., Shoreview; 651-484-3346.



Jeffrey Brown

Author presents his new book, 'Lucy and Andy Neanderthal: Bad to the Bones.' 7 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Kids' Halloween Dance

With Chopper the DJ and and food collection for Interfaith Outreach. 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Free with food donation. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.

Martin Devaney (7-inch Record Release Show)

With Cole Diamond. 2 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-207-6627.

Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Minnesota Sinfonia: My Jewish Journey

Featuring cellist Amit Peled. 2 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.



Minnesota Symphonic Winds: Imagining Peace

4 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Central Lutheran Church, 333 S. 12th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-4416.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.