Beer parties, Hotpants at VFW, drag story time: 47 free things to do this weekend

"Unloved Creatures" at Rogue Buddha L-R: Heather Renaux, John Sauer, Eli Libson

FRIDAY:

Unloved Creatures

For Valentine’s Day weekend, Rogue Buddha has a special exhibit in store. The show’s conceit is that all creatures—even nasty and scary ones—are deserving of love. Come for Heather Renaux’s forlorn fairies, Alex Kuno’s naughty country maids, Eli Libson’s interstellar space monsters, and John Sauer’s desolate fighter pilots. The works are a mix of titillating kitsch and melancholy whimsy, with a side of frightening sad sacks. There will be an opening reception on Friday, February 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889. –Sheila Regan

Hotpants Soul & Funk Dance Night

21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Brutalar

With Granola Noise Helmut, Anoxia, and Gloryhole Guillotine. 9 p.m. Feb. 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Lazy Scorsese

With Tacky Annie and Lucid Vanguard. 10 p.m. Feb. 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Mathew Zefeldt and Breck Hickman at Hair + Nails

Screen Time/Self Love

Work by Mathew Zefeldt and Breck Hickman. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Feb. 15. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.



Girl Scout Cookie Flights

Girl Scout cookies are sold but once a year, making them a special treat. To celebrate, Sisyphus is inviting you to wash these sweets down not with milk, but with beer. Their popular Girl Scout Cookie Flights series is now in its fourth year, proving that regardless of whether you’re drinking a chocolate stout or a bitter IPA, everything goes better with a cookie. Starting Monday, the brewery has four curated pairings available for customers to try. They’re keeping mum about the exact matchups, but we already know that the combo of good beer, good cookies, and a good cause is hard to beat. Friday. Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324. –Loren Green

6 Year Anniversary Party

Northeast Minneapolis beer hall 612Brew is celebrating turning six with a multi-day birthday party. Each day will feature a variety of happenings and deals. Special beer releases on Friday includes the Unrated After Dark Black IPA, and eats from Red Wagon Pizza. 6:30-11:55 p.m. Feb. 15; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Feb. 16; Free. 612Brew, 945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

"Scissors Paper Spray"

Scissors, Paper, Spray

Mixed media collage featuring work by Kristi Abbott and Yuya Negishi, with fashions created by Tonya Bryan and Jeana Sommers. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Fri., Feb. 15, featuring a fashion show at 8 p.m. Free. Kristi Abbott Gallery & Studio, 719 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

Outfielder

With All That and the Sparks. 9 p.m. Feb. 15; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



PK Mayo

8:30 p.m. Feb. 15; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Rated T: Self Love, Be Your Own Valentine

Teen-friendly event features snacks, art activities, and more. Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis.

"Bring Her Home" at All My Relations Gallery

Featuring original work by indigenous artists highlighting the ongoing epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. Daily from Feb. 14-June 21; Free. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-872-4700.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Color Me Fresh" Fresh & Alive Fine Art

Color Me

Group show featuring colorful works by local artists Bonnie Cutts, Vincent DeZutti, Cathy Durso, Emily Gordon, Taji Joseph, Mary Nagel Klein, Derek Meier, Morgan Moen, Sierra Pauley, and Christina Plichta. Opening reception 4-7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 15. Free. Opening Night Framing Services & Gallery, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2325.



McKnight Discussion Series at Mia: Susan Cross, Tamsie Ringler, and Piotr Szyhalski

RSVP and more info at mcad.edu. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15; Free; RSVP required. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 3; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

612Brew

SATURDAY:

6 Year Anniversary Party

The party continues with special beer releases: Seven Second Dance Party MPLS Style IPA and Passion Fruit Seven Second Dance Party. J+D Foods will offer a menu infused with 612Brew selections. Saturday’s offerings include special tours with doughnuts from Glam Doll, freebies and flight specials, a FREE beer hour from 5 to 6 p.m., and a dance party until close. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Feb. 16; Free. 612Brew, 945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Bad Monad

With BlurCurve, the Push, and Dark Martian. 9 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Lonely Hearts Valentine's

Featuring Goo Goo Mucks, Liquor Beats Winter, and Elektra Cute & Bombshell La Belle. 10 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Snak Attack Valentine's Party

8:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Spearwave V3.N1 Soomaal House of Art

Spearwave V3.N1/Grand Opening

Soomaal House of Art is getting new digs. The arts organization, which showcases work by Somali artists, has been hosting events and exhibitions around the Twin Cities since forming in 2016. These happenings have been held at local mosques, art galleries, community centers, and libraries. Now Soomaal will have its own space to call home. The grand opening takes place in conjunction with the reception for Soomaal’s latest exhibition, which will include a new portrait series by artist Yasmin Yassin, as well as work by graphic designer and visual artist Kaamil A. Haider. For Soomaal’s discussion series, Spearwave, Yassin and Haider will be joined by poet/playwright Abdi Phenomenal and poet Khadija Charif, who will also perform. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Soomaal House of Art, 550 Vandalia St., #312, St. Paul; 612-460-7372. –Sheila Regan



St. Gaila Party

With soothing sweet honey and a tart raspberry finish, St. Gail Raspberry Honey Ale is a bright and colorful reminder that things aren’t always dreary in winter. At the first-ever St. Gaila Party, Lakes & Legends has brewed up four variations to debut throughout the day, and there will be a best-dressed competition for those with a flair for fashion. Gastrotruck has a custom menu designed for St. Gail pairings, and the Minneapolis Craft Market will be selling locally made goods. When visiting, don’t forget: Lakes & Legends validates for parking discounts at the LPM and Hyatt ramps. 6-11:59 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. –Loren Green



Who Is She

Comedy variety show hosted by Kate McCarthy. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306.

"Of the North" at Public Functionary Jacob Aaron Schroeder

Of the North: Jacob Aaron Schroeder

Stories of LGBTQ mental health, queer identity, homophobia, and toxic masculinity are fused in St. Paul artist Jacob Aaron Schroeder’s first solo exhibition. An installation of mixed-media and sculptural work, the exhibition functions—conceptually and, in many ways, literally—as a sort of altar to gender non-conforming, transgender, and queer experiences. Schroeder conducted his research in St. Paul, St. Cloud, and Virginia, combining narratives both urban and rural. The result illuminates object, place, and space to reveal the pain and poetry of lives lived. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, February 16. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566. –Camille LeFevre

2019 LoLa Winter Fine Art Exhibit

Group show with art for sale, demonstrations, and make-and-take activities. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 16, with music provided by Phil Borreson of Solid State Vinyl. 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 16-17; 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 23-24; Free; donations accepted. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.



Drag Story Hour

Featuring performances and readings from Pillsbury House Theatre Resident Artists Pedro Pablo (Doña Pepa) and Emily Zimmer (Old Man Zimmer), and special guest Michelle Mobama. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

Rodrigo Hernandez

A Complete Unknown by Rodrigo Hernández

Opening reception Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.

Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties and Dream Crusher. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Chinese New Year “Year of the Pig” Celebration

Featuring cultural presentations, artistic performances, traditional red pocket giveaways, and authentic Chinese New Year decor. 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 16-17; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

"Paper Menagerie" Phaedra Odelle

Paper Menagerie: The Ethereal Collage Art of Phaedra Odelle

Public reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 16. Free. Cryptid Hair Parlour, 2358 NE Stinson Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-354-7328.



Art House Party

Adults-only event features art, food and drinks, music, and hands-on activities. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley.

African Music Ensemble Concert

8 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Musical Storytime

Featuring music, movement, and crafts for kids aged 3-8. RSVP at 651-690-4364. 12 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. St. Joseph's School of Music, 450 Syndicate St. N., #350, St. Paul; 651-690-4364.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



ReClaim February: Art and Identity

Photographer Wing Young Huie and musician Jarrelle Barton. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16; Free. Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis; 612-821-9202.



Roma Calatayud-Stocks

Author presents her book, 'A Symphony of Rivals.' 10 a.m. Feb. 16; Free. Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St., Edina; 952-903-5780.

Barrel Aged Week Town Hall Brewery

SUNDAY:

Barrel Aged Week

Town Hall has been barrel-aging beers for 18 years now, and even managed to win an award for Czar Jack imperial stout before barrel-aged beer had its own category. The brewpub’s barrel program continues to grow, and this week’s festival points the spotlight directly at their big, bold, and complex creations. That will include offerings like Manhattan Reserve, Twisted Trace, ET Wee, and Foolish Angel. The week kicks off with growler presales, where Town Hall will reward those who wait in line with free coffee and cheap breakfast burritos. Then they’ll release more beers each day. This event also features two one-week-only menu items, two chef-driven beer and dinner pairings, and a limited supply of bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup for sale to take home. Show up early to reserve some growlers, and return throughout the week for more beer. Daily from Feb. 17-24; Free. Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery, 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-8696. –Loren Green

Pupper Bowl 2019

Adoptable puppies and dogs from No Dog Left Behind and Pet Haven square off in competion including "football," plus contests like "best kisser,' "best listener," "best senior dog," and more. 2-5 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Firsts: A Black History Month Voice Recital

Presented by Macalester students and staff, featuring classical composers of African ancestry. 3 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Sad Butch Collective Zine Release Party

Sad Butch Collective Zine Release Party

Featuring activities, discussions, and magazines available to purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Heart of the Beast Theater. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. The Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-817-1838.



Minneapolis Vintage Market

Featuring vintage pieces from collectors across the Midwest. 12-5 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Pillsbury A Mill Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-724-3760.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Music Under Glass: Lydia Liza

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Open Rehearsal with Ramzi El Edlibi

With a Q&A following the open rehearsal. 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Free. Jawaahir Dance Company Studio Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-872-6050.