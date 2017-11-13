Open Cribbage

Inbound BrewCo.

The folks at Inbound are looking to a few good cribbage players to compete in a tournament on November 29 and December 6. Check in at the bar for the board, and keep track of your wins, as top players will win prizes. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. 701 N. Fifth St, Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

Courtesy Mia

Third Thursday: Art & Lit

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This Thursday at Mia is all about the poetry of art and the art of poetry. Wander through the galleries to discover pop-up performances from poets. Will tarot readings make more sense when they’re in poetry form? Find out tonight. Hip-hop/alt-jazz group Seaberg will drop sage words and beats as well. Before heading to the party, sign up for My Mia to receive comped admission to “Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe.” 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Cans for Cocktails

Winter is coming. This week, Eat Street Social will bid farewell to it's patio for the season with a benefit party. Bring a canned good to donate and you'll receive a warm drink concocted from Vikre Distillery and Bent Paddle Brewing Co. There will be a fire pit to keep you warm and a build your own chili bar. 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday. 18 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-767-6850.