Beer cocktails at Palmer's, dogs on Grand Avenue, Laborial Day bar crawl: A-List 8.1-7

Tanya Solomon John Huntington

WEDNESDAY 8.1

Tanya Solomon: Truth Assassin

Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater

Amid her hosting duties for Force Majeure Vaudeville (an eclectic weekly showcase of dance, comedy, burlesque, and other performance arts), magician Tanya Solomon has perfected routines that combine deftly executed illusions with comedic rapport, leaving audiences beguiled. She has gained a cult following that has grown far beyond her NYC stomping ground, and now she’s taking her show on the road for a summer tour. At her stop at Bryant-Lake Bowl, ticketholders can expect to be amused and astonished by a spellbinding evening of inexplicable feats as Solomon demonstrates her mystifying skills. Best of all, audiences will be close enough to the action to confirm that the confounding acts have no strings attached. 7 p.m. $10/$12 at the door. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737. —Brad Richason

Kate Quigley

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Many comics start doing standup, then move to Los Angeles or New York City. Kate Quigley did things a little differently. “I was doing improv in Chicago,” she explains. “I always enjoyed improv, but I always felt like I wanted to have more control over the jokes and what was happening on stage. So, when I moved to L.A., I thought, ‘I’m going to try standup.’” Even though she had plenty of stage experience in a closely related field, she decided to take a class offered by comedian Jody Miller. “She’s one of my best friends now.” From there, she did standup as more of a hobby for two years before finally taking the plunge. Her improv experience still shows in her set, as it’s peppered with characters and voices. “I’m also really self-deprecating on stage and I really feel like my material is more relatable to women,” she adds. “Most girls come up to me after the show and are like, ‘I think the same things.’” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Bang Sangho

THURSDAY 8.2

Minnesota Fringe

Various locations

A quarter-century ago, Bob McFadden bet that the Twin Cities was ready for a Fringe festival like the one he’d seen in Winnipeg. “It gave virtual unknowns a chance to be seen, and it gave people who hadn’t seen a lot of theater a chance to see a great deal,” he told the Star Tribune as he launched the Minnesota Fringe Festival with similar goals. That democratic ethos, accentuated by the fact that the festival is non-juried, has fueled the growth of the Minnesota Fringe into one of the country’s largest. For its 25th year, though, the festival is scaling back geographically: There won’t be any performances in Uptown, with venues focused on hubs in the West Bank and northeast Minneapolis. The festival is also welcoming more out-of-town artists and launching a Family Fringe, “a concurrent juried festival championing multigenerational performances” at the Celtic Junction Arts Center. Despite the changes, the adventure of Fringing should remain fundamentally the same. You never know quite what you’re going to get—and that’s a good thing. See p. 9 for more on the fest. Plan your Fringe by checking out the schedule at www.fringefestival.org. $10 single show; $19-$25 day pass; $220 VIP. Through August 12 —Jay Gabler

Dave Attell

Acme Comedy Co.

Dave Attell is not only an influential standup comic. He’s also hosted hilarious TV shows like Insomniac, Comedy Underground, and Dave’s Old Porn, and he was a writer on the Daily Show, where he did commentaries. The years have been good to him, but he’s feeling his age. “The days of booze and strippers are over,” he told Conan O’Brien after hitting his 50s a few years back. However, he continues to keep it off-color. “My ballsack looks like a tent that no one knows how to fold up,” he notes on how his body has been changing. Lately he’s been mining material by observing friends, particularly those who have pets. “Cats are a gateway to hoarding,” he says. It’s dogs though, especially his roommate’s, that fascinate him. “His dog is on Ambien because he has nightmares,” he tells an audience. “How does that happen? They don’t work, they just play and eat.” 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $27.75. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FanFusion 2018 Getty Images

FRIDAY 8.3

Minnesota Fan Fusion

Saint Paul Rivercentre

Wizard World Comic Con isn’t coming here this summer. But superfans in the Twin Cities still have options, as Minnesota Fan Fusion is stepping up its game in St. Paul this week. The multi-day festival, now in its second year, will offer all the things people love about cons: vendor and artist alleys, celeb talks, and cosplay galore. Famous people coming to town for photo-ops, fan meetups, and talks include Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans), Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Summer Glau (Firefly, Arrow), Danielle Panabaker (The Flash), Ray Park (Darth Maul in theStar Wars prequels), and John Rhys-Davies (Indiana Jones, Lord of the Rings). Other happenings of note include an ’80s dance party, fashion shows featuring steampunk and Disney looks (not on the same runway, unfortunately), a cosplay lip-sync battle, and trivia sessions for fans of Rick and Morty, Harry Potter, Creepypasta, and the world of Tolkien. Find tickets and the complete schedule at minnesotafanfusion.com. 3 to 11:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $12-$30 daily admission; $40-$45 weekend pass; $150-$175 VIP. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Uptown Art Fair 2018

Uptown Minneapolis

For the past 55 years, the Uptown Art Fair has been attracting huge crowds from near (south Minneapolis residents) and far (the outer ring ’burbs). Here you’ll find over 350 artists from around the country working in just about every medium. There are pretty travel landscapes, creepy wax mannequins, giftable jewelry, and hypnotic kinetic sculptures. In between art diving there are plenty of kids’ activities, food vendors, wine and beer gardens, and outdoor performances to check out. Find more info at www.uptownminneapolis.com. Score a free bus pass to this event via MetroTransit.org. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Hennepin Avenue, from 28th to 31st Streets, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

A Fistful of Spaghetti Westerns

Trylon Cinema

Moral ambiguity can sometimes be detected in early Hollywood westerns, but the distinction between hero and villain tends to be well defined, signified by such obvious cues as the color of a gunfighter’s hat. Not so with spaghetti westerns, an offshoot that arose in the 1960s. While the nickname alludes to the genre’s Italian origins, it might as well be describing the twisted plotlines in which anti-hero protagonists are just as liable to lie, steal, and murder—just for slightly better reasons than the villains. Rife with suspense, action, stunning choreography, and enthralling scores (often contributed by Ennio Morricone), the films achieve perfection on the big screen. Leading this pistol-packin’ showcase at the Trylon is Sergio Leone’s celebrated Clint Eastwood trilogy—A Fistful of Dollars (1964), For a Few Dollars More (1965), and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)—as well as the director’s epic masterwork Once Upon a Time in the West (1968). Sergio Corbucci, another revered director, is represented with cult favorite Django (1966) and the long overdue North American theatrical premiere of The Great Silence (1968). Revenge-steeped shootouts similarly propel the action of the series’ three remaining films, The Big Gundown (1966), Keoma (1976), and Cemetery without Crosses (1969). Screenings are Fridays through Tuesdays, check www.trylon.org for showtimes. $8. 3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through August 28 —Brad Richason

Past Laborial Day rock finders. Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY 8.4

Laborial Day Bar Crawl

Northeast Minneapolis

Laborial Day might not be a “real” holiday, but it sure feels like it when you’re several beers in. The celebration has its own traditions, including the pre-drinking search for the colorful Laborial Stone, which can be found using clues posted on Trivia Mafia’s Twitter account, @triviamafia. The person who finds the rock will be crowned royalty for the day, and will be bestowed with a pint at every stop on the crawl. Another way to score free drinks is through trivia, as there will be five questions at each bar stop. Should you win a round, your team gets a free drink at the next location. Laborial Day also has encouraged garb, as revelers wear a combo of black and white (it’s a “no white after Labor Day” thing). Foods consumed on this special day are also black and white, and include Oreos (aka Laboreos) and ice cream sandwiches. The bar crawl will begin at Sociable Cider Werks (1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis), where you can buy into the fun for a mere $5. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 612Brew, and Bauhaus Brewlabs are also on the schedule for the day. 21+. 2 to 6 p.m. $5. —Jessica Armbruster

Powderhorn Art Fair 2018

Powderhorn Park

This weekend, Powderhorn Park is hosting the other mega-huge art fair in town. While the sites in Uptown include storefronts, bars, and hot asphalt, the Powderhorn setting is a little more idyllic, with grassy areas, lake views, and a walking path. Over 200 artists hailing from 26 states will be sharing their work, and there will be an area of the fest dedicated to local talent from the neighborhood. Food vendors will be serving up eats, and there will be plenty of things to explore, see, and do. Depending on your starting point, you may find it easy to bike to the event. If not, consider downloading a free bus pass at MetroTransit.org. Find more info at www.ppna.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

L-R: Work by Betsy Alwin, Shana Kaplow Image courtesy event organizers

The Small Parts/Uncertain Structures

Rosalux Gallery

Betsy Alwin’s immediately recognizable ceramic works merge the delicacy of filigree with the substantiveness of such architectural forms as bricks, blocks, and crown moldings. That she also juxtaposes her perforated objects with raw wood and rusted metal just increases the odd sense of materiality driving her pieces. Shana Kaplow works similarly, but with a lighter palette: ink paintings, photographs, and small objects help her create seemingly weightless works that float through the viewer’s consciousness. Together, these artists’ challenge one’s sense of what goes where, how, and why. There will be a public reception on Saturday, August 4, from 7 to 10 p.m. 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis. Through August 26 —Camille LeFevre

CarryOn Homes

The Commons

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the CarryOn Homes temporary art pavilion in downtown Minneapolis, this is the perfect opportunity. The structure was created by five different artists from five different countries, and imagines a world without boundaries. The project, which was the winner of the 2018 Creative City Challenge, debuted at the Northern Spark Festival. Now it’s at the Commons, offering a beautiful outdoor piece of art that visitors can enjoy. This Saturday, all kinds of things are planned, including a writing workshop with local artist Meena Mangalvedhekar, followed by performances by Southeast Asian storytelling collective the SEAD Project and New Delhi-born/Minneapolis-based composer and vocalist Rita Gunguly. The event wraps up with a free community meal provided by the St. Paul restaurant Lao Thai, as well as free milk by TeaBar. Find more info on the project at carryonhomes.com. 4 to 7:30 p.m. Free. 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

Paws on Grand Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY 8.5

Paws on Grand

Grand Avenue

This Sunday, businesses, bar patios, and parking lots will be welcoming dogs for Paws on Grand. The annual festival invites pups and their humans to stroll along the St. Paul street where they’ll discover freebies and fun things to try. Phresh Spa Salon will be painting doggy nails, adding bows to collars, and serving free “puppcicles.” Coldwell Banker and Wet Paint will host pet portrait artists working in photography and paint respectively. There will also be live music, free food samples for canines, and a doggy pool to cool off in. Donations collected will benefit local animal organizations. For more locations and details, visit grandave.com. Noon to 3 p.m. Free. Grand Avenue, from Snelling Avenue to Dale Street, St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster

Beertail Mania

Palmer’s Bar

Beertail Mania is a celebration of creative local bartenders who showcase the wonderful flavors found in beer and spirits... by mixing them together. Stay with us here: “Beertails” (aka beer cocktails) are the less bougie version of a champagne cocktail. This Sunday, you’ll be able to try a few, as eight bartending teams will compete at Palmer’s to make the ultimate beertail. Presented by Insight Brewing and Tattersall Distilling, the event will find the winning team bestowed with a trophy belt, while attendees get the pleasure of a day of debauchery on the West Bank, enjoying many drinks as the drama unfolds. 2 to 6 p.m. Free. 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625. —Loren Green

Red Stag Block Party

Red Stag Supperclub

This summer, 17 breweries and one distillery have collaborated to create nine one-of-a-kind beers for the Red Stag Block Party. Attendees get to try these special brews and vote on a winner, who will award their prize to a charitable organization. Revelers get good beer. Charities get cash. Everybody wins. Participating breweries include Dangerous Man, Indeed, Fulton, Bauhaus, and Left Hand, plus Tattersall Distillery. There will also be live music from the Bad Man, Romantica, the Shackletons, and the Lonesome Losers: A Tribute to Yacht Rock. Lawn games will add to the friendly neighborhood vibe, and Open Streets Minneapolis will be hosting happenings nearby along Central Avenue Northeast, 22nd Avenue Northeast, Monroe Street Northeast, and East Hennepin Avenue. 2 to 8 p.m. Free. 509 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-767-7766. —Loren Green