Beer, art, and book fests: A-List 10.11-10.17

WEDNESDAY 10.11

Tokyo Type Directors Club

MCAD Gallery

A good font, layout, and usable design can make or break a work, whether it’s a book, a gig poster, or album cover. The Tokyo TDC Awards showcases exactly why this is. Each year, over 3,000 entries from typographers, graphic designers, and other creatives are submitted from around the world. The organization then highlights the top 300 in its annual publication. Next, the number is whittled down to 100 works, which then travel the world in a group exhibition. This year’s top selections include the cover design for David Bowie’s Blackstar vinyl release, a trio of art books featuring the works of Matisse, and posters for Coordinates of Sound, an improvisational music series in Ljubljana, Slovenia. You can check out these notable efforts at MCAD. The opening reception runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 11. 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3667. Through November 7 —Jessica Armbruster

THURSDAY 10.12

London Brown

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I think we have a tendency to treat celebrities better just because they’re on TV,” says comedian London Brown to an audience. “If celebrities had regular jobs, it would be a totally different situation. I don’t care who you are, if Denzel Washington wasn’t the Oscar winner that we know, if he was just a regular brother that worked at gas station, we’d treat him in a totally different way.” Brown then imagines what it would be like if Denzel Washington were the clerk, dropping into a spot-on impression. “‘You want spicy Doritos? What’s wrong with regular Doritos? You don’t like regular Doritos?’ Denzel is the only actor in Hollywood who can say whatever he wants to say twice and nobody cares.” 18+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $22. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

A Love Supreme

Walker Art Center

Decades ago, when Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker burst onto the international dance scene, a dear, departed friend and I referred to the Belgian choreographer and dancer as “de Tearjerker.” Back then, the works featured screaming women in slips and stiletto heels, raging against... well, whatever. Today, de Keersmaeker is one of the world’s foremost choreographers, as A Love Supreme demonstrates. Created in collaboration with Spanish-born choreographer Salva Sanchis, the piece is a quartet set to John Coltrane’s 1965 album A Love Supreme. Four dancers, their ferocious energy embedded within the articulate choreography, embody one of the recording’s four instruments: Coltrane’s saxophone, McCoy Tyner’s piano, Jimmy Garrison’s bass, and Elvin Jones’ drums. The interplay is at once majestic and magical. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $20-$25. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through Friday —Camille LeFevre

Dana Gould

Acme Comedy Co.

Dana Gould’s latest album, Mr. Funnyman, dropped October 6, so audiences at Acme will get all new material from the veteran comic when he performs there this week. “The album is like a novel,” he explains. “If you ask any novelist they’ll say, ‘I wrote this novel here and this is what my life was like at that point.’” Same with Gould and his album, which covers all of the subjects that he was interested in when he was writing and recording it. “There are basically two themes,” he says, “and it was the sort of awakening of hyper-woke culture. Suddenly, there are all these rules about what is funny and what is not funny anymore. The main thrust of that is that everything can be funny, it’s just in how you talk about it.” These days Gould has a hit TV show on IFC, Stan Against Evil, entering its second season, and tours across the country. “I’ve loosened up the reins on my material and am really telling more personal stories,” he adds. Of course, no discussion with Gould is complete without a new observation about his favorite entertainment franchise, Planet of the Apes. “The original is like the greatest episode of The Twilight Zone ever, and the third, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, is like the greatest episode of Love American Style ever.” 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Laure Prouvost: They Are Waiting for You

Walker Art Center

Laure Prouvost won the coveted 2013 Turner Prize for her installation work in which domestic settings seemingly undisturbed for years—replete with peeling, mold- and smoke-stained walls, torn curtains, worn couch cushions, and dinner tables in disarray—combine with video storytelling to create montages that compress time and space into disarming narratives. Now, the Walker Art Center has invited the French-born conceptual artist to generate a new installation in which media are integrated to conflate the past and present, fiction and reality. Imbued with intelligence and playfulness, Prouvost’s work ultimately defies language, relying instead on her deft juxtaposition of mood and object to convey meaning. There will be a free artist’s talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 12. Prouvost will also be performing at the Walker in February. The exhibition is free with museum admission. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through February 11, 2018 —Camille LeFevre

Jonny Kelson

FRIDAY 10.13

Deep Cuts

Rogue Buddha Art Gallery

Jonny Kelson’s oil portraits dive deep into their subjects with a play of light and shadow that transforms them into memento mori with an Old Master’s sense of color, surface, and movement. Matt Franzen delves into Hitchcockian narratives, references, and imagery, which he places in the context of luminous Hudson River School-style landscapes. With their art-historical references, both artists move with a technical fluidity that creates a timelessness imbued with the here and now. There will be an artists’ reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 13. Free. 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889. Through November 11 —Camille LeFevre

Fall 2017 Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various locations

This weekend, artists will open the doors to their lofts, galleries, and studios to showcase their work at the semi-annual Saint Paul Art Crawl. Over 400 artists will be participating in 30-plus buildings. While things are concentrated in Lowertown, happenings can also be found along Raymond Avenue, University Avenue, West Seventh Street, and downtown. The Schmidt Artists Lofts will have live music and demonstrations, plus knit goods, pottery, paintings, and more. The Lowertown Lofts Artists Collective will host fire dancers and flash-mob violin performances. Carleton Artist Lofts will offer free massages and artwork from the late Chris Cornell; meanwhile Interact Center will have ice cream treats. Download a free ride pass from MetroTransit and head into the neighborhoods to explore. For more info and locations, visit www.saintpaulartcrawl.org. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Hamlet

Park Square Theatre

Acclaimed director Joel Sass has already proven his creative dexterity at lending original sensibilities to classic works, as seen most recently in his Park Square adaptations of Oliver Twist and Great Expectations. For this latest foray, Sass has collaborated with his production team to freshly envision the familiar story of the Danish prince who, suspecting his mother and uncle of conspiring to murder his father, sets out on an all-consuming journey of vengeance. Toward that end, the company has placed the tale in a contemporary context while exploring gender assumptions through the casting of female performers in such traditionally male roles as Barnardo, Polonius, and Horatio. While such changes provide the narrative with new aspects to explore, the core story and its associated themes remain the vital factors around which all revolves. With Kory LaQuess Pullam as the immortally agonized Hamlet, this striking adaptation seeks to demonstrate the enduring truths of a timeless tragedy. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Tuesday, October 17-18; 2 p.m. Sundays. $25-$60. 20 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through November 11 —Brad Richason

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

Say you studied piano or ballet or soccer as a kid, but haven’t practiced for a long while. Give it a go and you’ll find that muscle memory kicks in. Dancer and choreographer Rosie Herrera, who grew up in the south Bronx, has muscle memory of a different kind—and we’re not talking contemporary dance. It’s fight choreography, as taught to her by her bad-ass mom, Cookie. In her 2009 solo, “Cookie’s Kid,” Herrera examines the ways in which “in our house, touch was more important than happiness,” she says. In the piece, which includes a short film that references her father, Herrera moves, sings, and speaks about her childhood. Also on the program is “Carne Viva,” a quartet in which the raw violence of relationships is merged with religious fervor and romantic reflection. Based in Miami, Herrera’s company is known for its innovative blend of hip-hop, Little Havana cabaret, modern dance, drag-queen extravagance, surreal dance theater, and Latin pop. 7:30 p.m. $20-$34. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700. —Camille LeFevre

Life’s Parade

Red Eye Theater

It’s Red Eye Theater’s 35th season, and nearly the end of an era for co-founders Steve Busa and Miriam Must. A year from now, the small experimental performance space at the edge of Loring Park will begin its transition to new leadership. Before that happens, we get to see these two stalwarts of the Twin Cities theater community in action, doing what they do best. In October, Red Eye will present the last in a trilogy of original scripts by playwright Katherine Sherman created in collaboration with director Busa. Each of the plays in the series is inspired by a 20th-century cinematic masterpiece. The first two took on Fritz Lang’s M and Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt. The final piece in the trilogy, Life’s Parade, finds inspiration from Douglas Sirk’s 1954 melodrama, Magnificent Obsession, and features Must in the central role. The show will be supported by a ’50s-style score created by Skyler Nowinski, and choreography by Dolo McComb. 8 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays, plus Thursday, October 26; 7 p.m. Monday, October 23, and Sunday, October 29. $15-$25; $8-$10 students. 15 W. 14th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-0309. Through October 29 —Sheila Regan

Electra

Open Book/Indigenous Roots

Ten Thousand Things, a troupe renowned for making theater accessible to nontraditional audiences, opens its latest season with Electra, the Greek legend adapted by Euripides in early 400 BC. Very few people will ever face a task as unenviable as Electra, a young woman whose oath to avenge her slain father means taking revenge against her mother—but who hasn’t faced emotional duress by familial dysfunction of one kind or another? Rather than making the story unrelatable, the amplified drama serves to draw out an even more compelling parallel to the corrupting influence of revenge. This epic tale is directed by Rebecca Novick, and features an impressive ensemble consisting of Audrey Park (in the title role), Kurt Kwan, Michelle Barber, Thomasina Petrus, Mikell Sapp, Ricardo Vazquez, and Karen Wiese-Thompson. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sundays. At Open Book (1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2600) October 13-15 and October 26 through November 5. At Indigenous Roots Cultural Art Center (788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 1-800-838-3006) October 19-22. $30; pay-as-able ($10 suggested) for those under 30. Through November 5 —Brad Richason

Jennifer Simonson

SATURDAY 10.14

Twin Cities Book Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

While fall is partly about harvests and Oktoberfests, it’s also book-release season. At the annual Twin Cities Book Festival you can pick up items on your reading list, shop for holiday gifts, and meet with authors of every writing style and genre. Highlights from the generous schedule of readings include Daniel Handler, whose sex-fueled All the Dirty Parts revels in the world of a teen horndog; Alex Lemon, who has returned with a dark new memoir chronicling his health struggles and reflecting on haunting moments from his childhood; and Sen. Al Franken, who will be talking politics with his signature sharp wit. Duluth publisher Holy Cow! will be turning 40 with a birthday party and a reading from its literary all-stars, and teens and kids can find fun things to do and see in special sections just for them. Things kick off Friday night with an opening reception featuring appetizers, drinks, and an author talk with John Freeman, Claire Vaye Watkins, and Lawrence Joseph (admission is $25 for the party, but it’s free to attend the author talk). The big free festival we know and love is all day on Saturday. 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Jessica Armbruster

Fresh Hop Fest & Fall Beer Showcase 2017

Town Hall Lanes

At Fresh Hop Fest, Town Hall Lanes is celebrating wet-hopped beers, brewed seasonally with the freshest ingredients possible. The showcase offers a closer look at a core ingredient in craft brews, with many selections using Minnesota-grown hops. Sample fall beers from Town Hall (Fresh Hop 100 pale ale will be on tap), plus selections from locals like Indeed and Castle Danger, and national breweries such as Founders and New Holland. Set at the south Minneapolis bowling alley and brewpub, Fresh Hop Fest highlights everything that’s important about craft beer: ingredients, quality, and community. Tickets and more info can be found at www.tempotickets.com/hopfest2017. 21+. 1 to 5 p.m. $40. 5019 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-767-3354. —Loren Green

Indeed Brewing Hullabaloo 2017

Indeed Brewing Company

Indeed’s Hullabaloo is a can’t-miss party, pairing local music with a diverse lineup of beers. The two-day festival includes a plethora of brew options from the makers of Day Tripper APA, plus abrasive and adventurous live music with sets from Bruise Violet, What Tyrants, Dosh, Solid Gold, and others. Try seasonal beers like the sweet-potato based Yamma Jamma (it’s in its last year as a regular offering), or order up a Fresh Hop Ale, Let It Roll IPA, Oktoberfest, or the delectable Rum King Imperial Stout. A special cask wall will offer 21 more beers unique to the weekend. Eats will include burgers from Blue Door Pub and German-style baked goods from Aki’s BreadHaus. A craft station, hosted by GetKnit Events, will keep kids entertained on Sunday. Proceeds from the event benefit the brewery’s charitable program, Indeed We Can. Bring cash unless you want to spend time in an ATM line. All ages. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. $1 drink wristband. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. Through Sunday —Loren Green

Ali Wong

State Theater

Ali Wong is unstoppable. The Los Angeles-based comedian skyrocketed to celebrity status with her Netflix comedy special Baby Cobra, the first ever to feature a seven-months pregnant comedian. Though Wong appears docile and domesticated on the surface, she comes loaded with stinging criticisms of gender roles, provocative views on parenthood, and plenty of expletives. “Feminism is the worst thing that could’ve happened to women,” she says. “We could’ve continued to play dumb.” When male comics become fathers, she points out, they immediately use it in their act for big laughs while female comedians with kids are near invisible. She also addresses the double standard in which fathers get to be “heroes” for doing the bare minimum while mothers’ caretaking is assumed. Wong’s approach to sex is just as blunt. “Asian men are the sexiest. They got no body hair from the neck down. It’s like making love to a dolphin,” she says. Wong has broadcasted her dicey diatribes on several late-night shows, and appeared on the big screen in Amy Schumer’s 2015 film Trainwreck. 7 p.m. $45-$65. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Erica Rivera

Performa Obscura: Twin Cities Performance Art Festival

Center for Lost Objects

The Center for Lost Objects is the place to go for all things curious. With antiques, up-cycled goods, arts and crafts, and as many creepy dolls as you can handle, the place is a treasure trove for the wonder hunter. This week, the center is hosting Performa Obscura, a performance-art festival showcasing artists experimenting in theater, media, comedy, music, and much more. Among the acts will be the Panelectric Living Sinema, whose old-school moving picture devices and installations demonstrate how obsolete technology is alive and well and capable of creating magic. The lineup also includes the Droors, a Doors cover band fronted by comedian Garron Haubner dressed in a bear suit, plus local musicians Steve Brantseg from the Suburbs, Curtiss A, Jacques Wait from the Twilight Hours, Nick Hook, and Sean Roderick. The backdrop will be visual artists currently on view at the center: Charles Mahaffee, Kerri Mulcare, Sophie Gleekel, and Kristina Fjellman. 3 to 10 p.m. $5. 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-504-2356. —Sheila Regan