Beer and bacon pairings at Urban Growler, cocktails at Norseman, and other free things to do this week

Bacon & Beer Days

Urban Growler Brewing Company

At Urban Growler, the staff enjoy two things during every shift: a beer and a bit of bacon. The team has decided to share these two loves with their customers this week (Wednesday is National Pig Day, after all), when they’ll create a flight that pairs five specialty beers with crisp, smoked, and salted pork. The beer menu is yet to be fully released, but it will include a dark coffee stout, a sweet maple California common, a rum-barrel aged porter, and Cowbell Cream Ale, their versatile flagship brew. Pig out on other treats as well, such as bacon mac ‘n’ cheese, BLTs, candied bacon, and a one-time bacon sampler plate. 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Free. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793. Through Thursday --Loren Green

Third Birthday Party

Norseman Distillery

This week, Norseman Distillery is turning three with a three-day party. Scheduled events include art, booze, and prize giveaways. Guest bartenders will slinging a variety of tasty drinks: Michael Senich (Fhima) is coming in on Thursday, Jon Olson (Esker Grove) takes over Friday, and the grand finale on Saturday will feature both dudes making drinks. Things kick off on Thursday with a gallery opening showcasing work by self-taught abstract artist Emily Quandahl, and a boombox-themed mural reveal from Impulse Creative. Jon Wipfli’s Animales BBQ food truck will be stopping by on Friday and Saturday to serve up meat and other eats, and tattoo artist Taylor Dees will be onsite inking interested folks. Revelers will also have a chance to win a very coveted Norseman coin, a pretty penny that scores you a free drink at the bar each visit. Every drink you order during the party enters you in to win, or you can make a bid for one during the daily auctions, the proceeds of which will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday. Free. 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-568-6299. Through Saturday --Jessica Armbruster

Jodi Reeb: Re-imagined Landscapes

Concordia Gallery

The polar vortex and an accident with the city’s water main break disrupted the opening reception in January for artist Jodi Reeb’s latest exhibition, “Re-imagined Landscapes,” at Concordia Gallery. This week, she’s giving it another try. The show features Reeb’s mixed-media work, created using photographs and encaustic paint (aka melted beeswax). The effect is a luminous, with pieces that almost have a cinematic quality, and somehow also evoke the melancholy mood of a rainy day. Reeb focuses on the horizon line for this collection, exploring its metaphorical possibilities as she uses her memory to recreate landscapes. Meanwhile, sculptor Priya Thoresen latest exhibition, “Material Presence,” uses ceramic materials in unconventional ways to create three-dimensional objects. The public reception on Thursday, February 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. will celebrate both shows, which are running concurrent in the space. 1301 Marshall Ave., Concordia University, St. Paul; 651-641-8278. Through March 1 --Sheila Regan