Beach parties, bike rides, art fairs: A-List 7.17

National Puppetry Festival features a variety of shows and fun in Minneapolis. Animal Cracker Conspiracy, 'Paper Cities,' 2018

WEDNESDAY 7.17

National Puppetry Festival

University of Minnesota

The 2019 National Puppetry Festival is heading to the University of Minnesota campus for performances, workshops, films, live podcast tapings, a puppetry exhibition, a puppetry store, and a National Puppet Slam featuring short-form puppetry. Among the performances will be pieces by national and international companies, as well as artists from the Twin Cities. There will be marionettes, Turkish shadow theater, masks, DIY electronics, hand and rod puppets, and live music, as the puppetry artists ruminate on philosophical themes, question sociopolitical plights, use art to investigate scientific questions, and have some silly fun. With a wide array of styles and artistic traditions, the festival has an intriguing variety of work from award-winning artists. Find details at puppeteers.org. While prices for the full festival experience are steep, many individual happenings and events are free or low-cost. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

David Byrne: True Stories

Walker Art Center

David Byrne’s 1986 cult-classic film about a fictional Texas town named Virgil is screening at the Walker this week. Inspired by tabloid headlines, True Stories jumps from malls to nightclubs to small-town fashion shows—featuring luxurious grass suits, decadent headpieces, and camouflage outfits—with a deadpan aloofness and absurdist charm. Byrne narrates, while actors Spalding Gray, Swoosie Kurtz, John Goodman, and gospel singer Pops Staples make appearances. The films’ soundtrack features the Talking Heads, as well as avant-garde musicians like Meredith Monk, Kronos Quartet, and Tito Larriva. In 2018, Byrne helped restore the work, adding surround sound. The screening is part of the Walker’s Lost Films & Restorations series, which lovingly presents independent cinematic masterpieces. 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. $10. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Also Friday —Sheila Regan

Joe Zimmerman

Acme Comedy Co.

“I still talk about things I’m interested in and things I’m curious about,” comedian Joe Zimmerman says of his current set. “Right now I’m watching that documentary on Netflix called One Strange Rock. It’s about how amazing our planet is and where it came from.” It’s narrated by eight former astronauts, as well as actor Will Smith. “On one hand, I’m blown away by how amazing our planet is, and on the other hand, I want to be friends with Will Smith. He’s very charismatic.” Zimmerman has also channeled his curiosity into a new podcast, called A Great Listening Experience, in which he studies a topic and looks for what he calls the upside. “Depression, for example,” he says. “Turns out there are some benefits to depression.” When not satisfying his curiosity, he plays guitar. “I do that to relax,” he says. “I strum in the afternoon and chill out. I definitely don’t play with anyone watching, and I definitely don’t do it to impress any girls.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Inbox @ Artbox returns Jennifer Glaws

THURSDAY 7.18

[email protected] 2019

Off-Leash Area

A collection of dance works by Twin Cities independent choreographers returns to Off-Leash Area’s ArtBox this week. [email protected] debuted last summer. Founded by Sarah Hauss, the series showcases choreographers selected by a panel of dance curators. Each evening celebrates a range of dance styles found in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota area. Watch out for “You Can Touch Me Here,” a new dance featuring two duets by the fearless Jennifer Glaws, as well as work by Tori Casagranda, Lily Conforti, Samantha Heggem, Julianna Johnson, Zoe Koenig, Jose Luis, Alys Ayumi Ogura, Jill Patterson, Charlotte Vail, and Christian Warner. We may have lost a number of performance spaces and venues in the past few years, but the spirit of independent dance in this town lives on with programming like this. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $10-$30 sliding scale. 4200 E. 54th St., Minneapolis; 612-724-7372. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

Third Thursday: Bike Night

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Mia’s annual bike party returns this week for a free evening of bike-related fun. Cyclists will be able to cruise right through the museum’s doors, where they’ll be greeted with a variety of things to check out. Local groups like Nice Ride Minnesota, the Midtown Greenway Coalition, and ARTCRANK will be organizing safety sessions, showing off new gear, and hosting art-making opportunities. Music will be provided by R&B/pop makers Circa 93 and jazz/punk artists 26 BATS!. A cash bar will keep the drinks flowing, and food truck Samurai Teppanyaki will stop by. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. —Jessica Armbruster

Highland Fest Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY 7.19

Highland Fest 2019

Highland Park Neighborhood

With no theme outside of “enjoy the neighborhood,” Highland Fest is one of those summertime street parties that offers a little bit of everything. For those who imbibe, there’s a beer tent where you can enjoy a drink with a neighbor. Or go all out at the wine and beer tasting Friday night hosted by Thomas Liquors ($20 scores you 30 samples). Friday night also offers a free screening of the kid-friendly classic Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Saturday’s highlights include an adorable weiner dog race, and the All-Ford Car and Truck Show on Sunday should attract autophiles. Other fun to be had? Find local bands on multiple stages, carnival-style eats, a juried art show, inflatables, and morning runs. The Highland Tower will be also be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday for those who would like to take in a birds-eye view of the celebration. Find more info at www.highlandfest.com. 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Ford Parkway, from Finn Avenue to Howell Street, St. Paul. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Artepils 2019

Utepils Brewing Co.

Utepils’ brewery is located in one of the most idyllic settings anybody could ask for. With Bassett Creek nearby and a newly opened beer garden, it’s a perfect summer location for a European-style lager on a hot day. This weekend, Utepils will show off why its beer garden is such a vibrant addition with Artepils, a two-day showcase of local artists, live tunes, and food trucks. Friday’s lineup includes rockers Javier Trejo Band and Eldon Hagen, while Saturday’s concert is all covers, with the Watkins Glen Summer Jam ’73 Tribute bringing songs by the Band, the Allman Brothers, and the Grateful Dead to life. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Free. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800. Through Saturday —Loren Green

Drop In

Modist Brewing Company

This Friday, Modist in the North Loop is turning into a skatepark, concert venue, and an art gallery—all at the same time. The folks from local skate shop Cal Surf will be setting up shop in the back of the warehouse space, showing off their moves while revelers drink beer. Over 75 artists have created rad skate-deck art, which will be on view (and available for purchase) for the next few weeks. The party will all be set to live tunes from a killer lineup that includes surf rock from the Swongos, hip-hop from Sean Anonymous, and rock from Speedweed and the Birthday Suits. 6 p.m. to midnight. Free. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. —Jessica Armbruster

Rule of Thumb

Park Square Theatre

In her masterfully crafted murder mysteries, Agatha Christie often layers narratives with disreputable figures, ambiguous motives, red herrings, and escalating tension. Christie’s more streamlined short stories, however, tend to deliver suspense as a precipitous jolt instead of a slow burn. Showcasing the thrills to be had from this concise style, Park Square Theatre is presenting Rule of Thumb, a stage anthology of three one-act whodunits: “The Wasp’s Nest,” “The Rats,” and “The Patient.” With its focus on an adulterous couple locked in a room and framed for murder, “The Rats” offers a morbidly suitable match for armchair sleuths. “The Patient” recounts the ordeal of a woman who believes a near fatal fall from her balcony was not merely an accident. The third work is likely to be a highlight for Christie fans, as it features her master detective, Hercule Poirot, in an early adventure involving an ill-advised love triangle and a thwarted murder. The show is in previews through July 18. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus July 17; 2 p.m. Sundays. $16-$60. 20 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through August 25 —Brad Richason

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair L-R: Work by A Mano, Larissa Loden, CLyons Creations

SATURDAY 7.20

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

Minnehaha Falls

As far as locations go, you really can’t ask for a better spot for a festival. Not only does this art fair offer a variety of vendors to explore, but it also has the falls as its incredible backdrop. During the day you’ll find over 100 local makers sharing their wares, including plants and planters, paintings, foodstuffs, tarot tools, beauty products, and more. Check out the striking (and practical) pottery of A Mano, the gorgeous stone jewelry of Larissa Loden, and the cool sculptures of PD Stonecarver. Kid-friendly fun includes face painting, hands-on projects, and demonstrations. This is a dog-approved event, with unique pet services, homemade treats, and paw-print art sessions available. The falls’ regular amenities will also be available, so take in the views, hike along the trails, grab a beer and some fried fish at Sea Salt, and make new friends at the dog park. Find more details at www.minnehahafallsartfair.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Stinkers

Jungle Theater

Apologies to parents who rely upon a night at the theater as a fleeting evasion from the rigors of childrearing, but no refuge will be found at the Jungle Theater’s latest production, Stinkers. Rife with a relatable array of parental frustrations, playwright Josh Tobiessen’s new comedy seeks hilarity in an affectionately familiar source. Tobiessen reteams with the Jungle’s artistic director (not to mention his own wife), Sarah Rasmussen,following the success of their previous collaboration, 2015’s critically acclaimed Lone Star Spirits. In Stinkers, stay-at-home dad Brad attempts to cope with two rambunctious toddlers during his wife’s business trip. As if Brad’s own insecurities weren’t proving enough of a struggle, he finds himself besieged by parenting tips from three highly questionable sources: an inquisitive neighbor, his own ex-con mother (just released from prison), and his mother’s friend, also a convicted felon. The cast is rounded out by the remarkably skilled ensemble of John Catron, Michael Curran-Dorsano, George Keller, and Sally Wingert (returning to the Jungle stage after a 15-year absence). As for the children, the production finds a novel means of depicting their irrepressible natures through the cleverly designed puppets of Chelsea M. Warren, operated by Megan Burns and Reed Sigmund. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $40-$50. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-7063. Through August 18 —Brad Richason

Milk carton races at Bde Maka Ska Image courtesy the Star Tribune

SUNDAY 7.21

Minneapolis Beach Parties

Bde Maka Ska, Lake Nokomis

Are you in the Twin Cities? Do you want to spend Sunday at a beach party? Well, you’re in luck, as there are two happening today. Twin Cities Beach Blast, which will be at Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska (3700 Thomas Ave. S.), will have milk carton boat races, featuring homemade contraptions made by folks of all ages. Or watch in awe as creatives build sandcastles in hope of taking home a grand prize. Food and beverages will round out the free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the Mondo Queer Beach Party at Lake Nokomis’ east side beach (5003 E. Lake Nokomis Pkwy.) will offer inclusive fun for all ages. This chill party will have sand toys for kids, swimming with friends, music, and food on the grill. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m., and is free, though donations are accepted. All funds raised go to Tigerrs: Trans Intersex Gender-Expansive Revolutionary Resources & Services. —Jessica Armbruster

Do Re #MeToo

The Cedar

There have been A LOT of problematic “classic” songs throughout history. Whether it’s Neil Diamond’s ode to underage girls (“Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon”), the Four Tops gently harmonizing about why women need to be obedient (“Ain’t No Woman Like the One I’ve Got”), or that messed-up blowjob song by Nickelback (“Figured You Out”), sexism and misogyny have dominated the airwaves for generations. This week, a group of hilarious and talented women, led by Twin Cities comedy pioneer Lizz Winstead, are taking these songs back. Winstead’s Abortion AF Tour is rolling through town, featuring performances and commentary on these classic hits without the swoony filters. Each show on the tour is dedicated to informing audience members about what’s at stake for abortion rights locally, and how they can fight back against anti-choice laws. Some of the performers on the Minneapolis stop include Tina Schlieske from Tina and the B Sides, Jill Sobule (who everyone knows thanks to the song “Supermodel” from the cinematic classic Clueless), Lori Barbero of Babes in Toyland, Annie Mack, and other insanely talented female and non-binary musicians. It’s comedy, music, education, advocacy, and burning down the patriarchy, all in one place. All ages. 7 p.m. $25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. —Patrick Strait

'42nd Street' Brett Beiner

TUESDAY 7.23

42nd Street

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

The celebrated musical 42nd Street, which premiered in 1980, was designed as a nostalgic throwback to the halcyon heyday of 1930s Broadway. Centering on the cast and crew of an upcoming production (focusing upon aspiring young ingénue Peggy Sawyer, tempestuous director Julian Marsh, and faded starlet Dorothy Brock), the razzle-dazzle spectacle explored the mythicized aura of musical theater wherein the glamour of the spotlight obscured the sacrifices exacted behind the curtain. While this new adaptation seeks to liberate the enduring tale from its period trappings, the enchanting spell of the stage has lost none of its potency. The vaunted standards of Al Dubin, Johnny Mercer, and Harry Warren (including “We’re in the Money” and “Lullaby of Broadway”) have been enlivened with funk-jazz arrangements by Everett Bradley that lend an exhilarating new scope to better serve the thrilling choreography of Jared Grimes. With a cast consisting of Tony Award winners Tamara Tunie (as Dorothy Brock) and Jarrod Emick (as Julian Marsh), emerging talents like Kimberly Immanuel (as Peggy Sawyer), and a kinetically charged ensemble, this Michael Heitzman-directed work will appeal to contemporary sensibilities, even while professing the everlasting attraction of Broadway dreams. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $34-$111. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. Through August 11 —Brad Richason