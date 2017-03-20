Be part of the next Made Here installation (and more free things to do this week)



Grow Together: Participatory Painting

For the past couple years, Made Here has been transforming downtown Minneapolis storefronts, entryways, and unused outdoor spaces into showcases for local artists. Pop-up pieces have been installed, empty windows have become mini-galleries, and billboards have been covered with art, not ads. Future: Made Here will be coming in early May. If you’d like to be part of it, look no further than this week-long painting session at Better World Museum. Bring supplies and paint something that you’d find in a garden, be it a flower, butterfly, vegetable, hummingbird, bumble-bee, gardener, or all of those things together. Your work will become part of a large-scale community painting to be showcased at Made Here. Don’t have paint? Bring an iPad. Project leader Joan Vorderbruggen specializes in creating awesome work on iPads, so creative doodles are welcome. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Better World Museum, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis; 612-801-2642.

(Plant your greenery in any of these containers)

DIY Succulent Plant Bar

Succulents are great plants. They don’t take up much space, they don’t require a lot of fuss, and they’re hard to kill. At Carver Junk Company this week they’ll be selling succulents, buffet-style. Choose your pot (or go for a more unusual item like a brass gravy dish) and pick out a succulent. Dirt and tips will be provided. Already have a pot? Bring it to the store and pick out a plant (they’ll simply charge for the dirt and greenery). Store hours Monday through Friday this week. Carver Junk Company Minneapolis, 4748 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-417-7389.

The '90s Preservation Society

Every week should have a dance party to take you into the weekend. This Thursday, lowercaseG and Hungry Tamogotchi will be playing videos all night. Dance and drink to tunes from indie bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, and stay up ‘til the end, as dance anthems show up later in the evening. Feel the vibrations. 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday. Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686.