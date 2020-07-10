Bauhaus turns 6, Black is Beautiful beer release, and other things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Virtual Stuff to Do:

Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly - Virtual Screening

Now through Thursday, July 16. $10. Buy tickets and watch via MSP Film Society.

The Bawdy Down: A Burlesque Benefit for Black Table Arts

A collection of all-star BIPOC burlesque and drag performers come together to raise money for Black Table Arts. More info and livestream link at thehookmpls.com. 9 p.m. July 10; $10.



Hank Green

The author gives a virtual presentation of his new book, 'A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor,' in conversation with Cory Doctorow. Viewers must pre-order a copy of the book through Magers & Quinn for event access. 7 p.m. July 10.

Virtual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring an online slideshow of Eagan Art Festival's 2020 artists, with links connected to their web platforms in order to browse and purchase their artwork. More info at www.eaganartfestival.org. Daily from June 24-July 31; Free.

Black is Beautiful

Stuff to see and do in person:

Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout Release

Worldwide beer collaboration launched by Weathered Souls Brewing Co. to bring awareness to the social injustices faced by people of color every day, including those occurring within our own industry. All proceeds benefit Racial Justice Network. Email [email protected] for a reservation (walk-ins are welcome too). 2 to 10 p.m. Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 Ninth St. E., St. Paul; 651-330-4734.

Comedy Under the Tent

Featuring comedian Shay Webbie. Bring your own chair. Donations of cash, diapers, and formula benefit ShayCares Foodshelf. Donate and learn more about the cause at donate.onecause.com/shaycares. 8:30-10 p.m. July 10; Free; cash, diaper, and formula donations recommended. Shaycares St. Paul Pop-Up Food Shelf, 451 Lexington Pkwy. N., (at Lexington Parkway North and University Avenue), St. Paul.

Comedy Returns to Sisyphus

With headliner Jeff Pfoser, plus Joe Christianson and host Abeneezer. 8 p.m. $5. Sisyphus Brewing,

712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Mike Cronin

8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15-$20. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Craig Conant

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Fri.; 9:30 p.m. Sat.; 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $16-$23. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Roseville in Bloom

Public art installation project featuring twenty large rose statues designed by regional artists, with displays at various locations throughout the city of Roseville. For locations and additional info, visit www.visitroseville.com/roseville-in-bloom. Daily from July 1-Oct. 31; Free.

Jodi Reeb

Painting as Sculpture

Work by Jodi Reeb. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Fri., July 10. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. from July 7-Aug. 14; Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

Happy Apple (Record Release Show)

Drive-In or dine-out socially distant concert celebrating the release of Happy Apple's first new album in 13 years, 'New York CD.' 7 p.m. July 10; $35-$40. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Viewpoint

Art exhibition featuring the work of local Minneapolis artist Anne Landreman. Every Mon.-Sat. from June 22-July 19; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Better Angels

Public art installation created by the Milligan Studios in St. Paul, featuring several hundred pinwheels re-engineered to resemble angel wings. Daily from June 15-Sept. 30; Free. Landmark Plaza, 75 W. 5th St., St Paul; 651-292-3225.

Michael Banning: House & Universe; Kristie Bretzke: New Work

New gallery shows viewable via virtual catalogs at grovelandgallery.com, or in person by appointment. 12-5 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 6-July 18; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Patricia Olson: Fractured Fairytales and Macerated Myths

Gallery open by appointment only. Contact [email protected] to set up a date and time for viewing. 1-5 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 18-July 18; Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

SATURDAY:

Virtual events:

HookStream: Frogleg

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook & Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Live stream available via the Hook's Facebook page and thehookmpls.com/hookstream. 9 p.m. July 11; $10.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.



Bauhaus brewer Dan Larsen dried off crowlers after sealing them Friday while fulfilling pick up orders. Despite strong sales of wine, spirits and beer in liquor stores since COVID-19 hit, craft breweries in Minnesota and other states have taken a body blow, especially the smaller breweries that produce less than 1,000 barrels annually. STAR TRIBUNE

Events in person:

Six Years of Awesome

A party celebrating six years of Bauhaus Brew Labs, featuring craft beers, and a Wax Audio DJ set and music from Mark Schwandt and Joshua Holmgren. RSVP and more info on Facebook. 12-11 p.m. July 11; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.



Until We Are All Free Celebration of Freedom Fundraiser

A celebration of one year of freedom for Kevin Reese, featuring food, live music, free haircuts, basketball tournament, mutual aid supply giveaway, and a community healing circle. Donations will be collected to benefit the local incarcerated community. 12-5 p.m. July 11; Free. Harrison Park, 503 Irving Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Skate Against Hate

A protest, skate, fundraiser, food drive, and healing all in one. Donations benefit A Mother’s Love. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Harmon Park, 230 Bernard St. W., West Saint Paul.

Let's Get Uncomfortable

Saturday's event is in-person, in the park, followed by online Zoom discussions about race and what it means to put being anti-racist into practice, presented by the Theater of Public Policy. Registration and more info at dangerboat.net/events. 1 p.m. July 11; 7 p.m. July 21; 7 p.m. July 23; Free. Elliot Park, 1000 E. 14th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-4772.

Movies in the Park: Frozen

Free family-friendly movie night in the park, with guests asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Movies begin at dusk. 9 p.m. July 11; Free. Polar Lakes Park, 1270 Hammond Rd., White Bear Lake; 651-747-2750.

Number 12 Cider

Bastille Day: Fraternity at Number 12 Cider

Featuring specialty pints of cider, Little Tomato wood fired pizza truck, French classics and house music, giveaways, Memorial Blood Center on site taking blood donations, and $2 donations for every cider slushie sold goes to Lake Street Recovery Fund. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 11; Free. Number 12 Cider House, 614 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-568-6171.

Dan Israel and Friends Folk Festival

Featuring Roady Excel, Billy Dankert of the Gear Daddies, Katy Vernon, and Dan Israel accompanied by guitarist Steve Brantseg. 6-9:30 p.m. July 11; Free. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., Minneapolis; 763-682-4590.

Patty Peterson Presents: Jazz Women All-Stars

Drive-in or dine-out performance featuring Patty Peterson, Mary Louise Knutson, Lila Ammons, Sue Orefield, Liz Draper, and Sheila Earley. 7:30 p.m. July 11; $25. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Vanessa Guillen

SUNDAY (all events in-person):

Justice for Vanessa Guillen

Protest to address the injustice and murder of Vanessa Guillén. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 12; Free. St. Paul Armory, 600 Cedar St., St. Paul; 612-282-4044.

Minnehaha Family Fun Day

Featuring socially distant activities for kids and families. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 12; Free. Minnehaha United Methodist Church, 3701 E. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-721-6231.

Party in the Park for Paul Castaway

Honoring the life of Paul Castaway, who was murdered by the Denver Police Department five years ago, featuring a lantern release and vigil at dusk in his memory. 7-10 p.m. July 12; Free. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.