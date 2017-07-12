Bauhaus turns 3 with beer: A-List 7.12-18

WEDNESDAY 7.12

New Griots Festival

Guthrie Theater

Black actors, writers, comics, improvisers, aerialists, and visual artists converge at the Guthrie’s Dowling Studio for the 2017 New Griots Festival. There’s plenty of entertainment in store, with performances by Blackout Improv, wordsmithing by poet Keno Evol, aerial wizardry by Miss Coco Nostal’jah, an appearance by the stellar vocalist and dancer Vie Boheme, and staged readings of plays by Evol’s brother, the talented Antonio Duke. Visual artists will also add to the festivities, with a talk by painter Shaina McCoy and a performance incorporating the photography of Isaac Sundberg. Check out work by poet April Gibson, recent Ivey Award winner Dame-Jasmine Hughes, and drummer “L.A.” Buckner. In addition to these showcases, the festival features community classes in yoga, writing, improv, poetry, and drumming. For a complete schedule of happenings, visit NewGriotsFestival.com. Admission ranges from free to $9. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Bao Phi

Loft Literary Center

“Brown people getting bombed—/how can you/even think/about/love?/But you do.” Such is the bittersweet tone of Thousand Star Hotel, Bao Phi’s second book of poetry. In candid and emotionally loaded language, Phi confronts the struggles of growing up as a Vietnamese refugee in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis: “Why does my dad/see the enemy hiding/everywhere.” Phi also grapples with the challenges of raising a daughter as a single co-parent in a far-from-woke culture: “and I want to put her in a time capsule forever –/even when her tantrums shake my teeth/from their sockets.” Racism, classism, and hate crimes in the United States run rampant on these pages, but so do tender love and cautious hope for the future: “May there never be another prison, not even the ones we make for ourselves.” The award-winning spoken-word artist and author of the critically acclaimed Sông I Singreads Wednesday night at the Loft Literary Center, where he is the program director. 7 p.m. $5-$10. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 200, Minneapolis; 612-215-2575. —Erica Rivera

THURSDAY 7.13

Summer X Games Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium

For the next four days, Minneapolis is going to the extreme (or x-treme, as it were). The greatest action-sports athletes from around the world will come together for the annual Summer X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium. The event features the best in skateboarding, BMX, and motocross. But unlike other festivals, the X Games is just as much about the lifestyle and culture that goes along with extreme sports. A mix of local and national musicians will perform during nightly concerts, among them Atmosphere, Prof, Aesop Rock, punk outfit A Day to Remember, and electropop wonderboy Flume. This will be the first time that U.S. Bank Stadium will host a major international festival, and fans are expected to pour in from all over the globe to see the very best extreme athletes. If you’re a fan of insane stunts and street sports—or just want an excuse to wear your JNCO jeans from 20 years ago—this is the must-see sports event of the summer. Find more info at xgames.espn.com/xgames. $20-$750. 900 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-338-4537. Through Sunday —Patrick Strait

Walker Wide Open Party

Walker Art Center

For the Walker Wide Open series, the regularly scheduled free Thursday night event will become a summertime patio party. For this installment, folks will be welcome to explore the galleries inside, with added fun to be found on the terraces and outside the museum. Pop-up bars will be offering local brew from Fulton, Bauhaus, and Surly Brewing. Sarah White and Su Na will spin tunes, while live sets will feature Dem Atlas, Romantica, and Ashley Gold. Watch Saint Sabrina tattoo artists work live, and enjoy a digital graffiti wall from Tangible Interaction as your backdrop. 5 to 10 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Jessica Armbruster

James Davis

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

As the title of his Comedy Central TV series, Hood Adjacent, implies, James Davis was raised near the hood, not in it. He grew up a few blocks from South Central Los Angeles, but went to high school in Santa Monica. He’s quite comfortable moving between cultures and neighborhoods. He can also relate to the masses, including young club goers. “If you ain’t poppin’ bottles and buying tables, you’re just an extra in somebody else’s music video,” he tells an audience. “You’re atmosphere in the club. The only reason you’re there is so the people in VIP have someone to look at. They can’t be VIP unless there are regular P.” Even the club employees know the deal. “Ever try and talk to a waitress as she’s going through regular P to get to VIP? ‘Ma’am, can I get a drink?’ And she says, ‘The porridge is over there.’” 18+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $15-$22. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Momentum: New Dance Works

The Southern Theater

This year’s Momentum performances showcase diversion, diversity, and dynamic innovation. Co-sponsored by Walker Art Center, the Southern Theater, and the Cowles Center, this biannual series commissions four edgy dance/theater artists to create new work. They share an evening, two artists each night over two weekends. This weekend Fire Drill, the team of Emily Gastineau and Bill Mullaney, collaborates with Los Angeles-based sound poet Tom Comitta on a musical set in a dystopian, post-climate disaster tech commune. The work deploys jingles and earworms to examine corporate culture’s appropriation of leftist aesthetics. Then BLAQ, a company of seven black women, presents Taneber/BLAQ Wall Street, a work combining dance, text, dialogue, and American Sign Language. Next weekend //CATHEDERAL\\ offers De’Light, a dance that deploys body and voice as weapons to examine the power of the strange and the sensuous. Darrius Strong of STRONGmovement follows with 6, an exploration of human evolution where characters work to find their other, complementary half. 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. $20. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through July 22 —Linda Shapiro

Dan Soder

Acme Comedy Co.

Among comedian Dan Soder’s offstage ventures are his Sirius XM radio show, The Bonfire, which he co-hosts with fellow comic Big Jay Oakerson, and his recurring role on Showtime’s Billions. The former plays off his pre-standup days in radio. “I don’t miss radio,” he insists, “But I like doing a show with Jay. It’s not really broadcasting, it’s us just fucking around. Just two comics hanging out trying to be funny.” The Showtime gig came about shortly after Soder started acting. After doing an independent film in 2014, he appeared in sketches on Inside Amy Schumer. He auditioned for a role on Billions when that show began casting. “I didn’t get the role I was auditioning for,” he says, “but they did tell me if it went to series they would have a role written for me.” That turned out to be the part of Mafee. Most exciting of all, his special, Not Special, debuted on Netflix on July 4. With so many irons in the fire, Soder is still focused on being a comedian, though. “I’m just trying to get better all the time,” he says. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FRIDAY 7.14

Still Life: Karin Broos

American Swedish Institute

The ways in which a painter handles her medium says much about the ways in which she views the world—not to mention her subjects. In the case of Swedish contemporary artist Karin Broos, vibrancy and luminosity emanate from her richly detailed oil paintings of women and girls. Her work is often referred to as photorealistic. Yet few photographers could claim the deftly lavish manifestation of color, texture, and light with which Broos illuminates her subjects. Their femininity—in the most traditional, classical sense—is apparent in the works’ surface detail, in the women’s restrained yet attentive expressions, and in the natural settings suffused with sun and shadow. During the First Look Preview Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14, Broos will be on hand to talk about her contemplative, figurative work. Free with admission ($5-$10; $15-$20 for the preview party). 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. Through October 29 —Camille LeFevre

Al-Stravaganza: A Burlesque Tribute to the Music of Weird Al!

Mounds Theatre

Since 2012, Tight & Nerdy have paid tribute to Weird Al through the art of striptease. This combo might not sound traditionally sexy, but the best burlesque often veers into unusual territory. This weekend, along with M.M. Productions, they’ll take the stage for quirky numbers celebrating the prolific satirist. They’ll have decades of hits and deep cuts to delve into, from Weird Al’s early years (“Another One Rides the Bus,” “Eat It”) to ’90s hip-hop (“Amish Paradise”) to recent releases like “Tacky,” a parody of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.” Artists taking the stage include Pickles Kintaro, Pearl E. Gates, the Infamous Nina Nightshade (Portland), Maggie Motorboat (Oakland), Mona Montague, and Smokey Throbinson. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20; $35 VIP. 1029 Hudson Rd., St. Paul; 651-772-2253. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Highland Fest 2017

Highland Park Neighborhood

The Highland neighborhood of St. Paul retains the amicable feel of a small borough, as evidenced by the community vibe of the 34th annual Highland Fest. Evoking a carnivalesque atmosphere, the eventt is notable for featuring a weekend-long juried art fair involving artists working in a multitude of mediums. Adults can seek refreshments in the Summit-sponsored beer tent, or sample libations at a scheduled wine tasting. Should one feel the need to burn off excess calories, the fest offers group Zumba and a 5K run. Entertainment options abound, including concerts (a highlight being local vocalist Kat Perkins, a semi-finalist on NBC’s The Voice), an outdoor screening of Top Gun, weiner dog races, dance performances, and fireworks. History buffs can head to the library to hear author Brian McMahon (The Ford Century) recount the history of Ford, while the vehicles themselves can be found down the road at the All Ford Car and Truck Show. More info can be found at www.highlandfest.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. 2065 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

SATURDAY 7.15

Cyber Cerebrum

Gamut Gallery

Gamut Gallery’s latest show features new works from Benja Wuest and Jacob Charles Eidem. Together, they will examine the cyber world through art, sometimes even employing breakthrough technology to make their pieces. Wuest uses 3D printing to create wild sculptures where hands help to hold terrariums high or reach out, as if trying to make a connection. Eidem’s paintings feature fragments, shards, and hexagons that come together as a portrait. The internet, social media, and chat rooms have certainly had an impact on our psyches, but these glittery, flashy, and sometimes harrowing pieces may haunt your dreams. You can check it all out out at an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15, featuring music by Stahlmann & Sands and Franco Baj. The exhibit finale from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, August 4, features a live performance by Elle PF and DJ sets from the Headspace Collective. Free; $5 opening reception and exhibit finale. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through August 4 —Jessica Armbruster

Mixed Culture 2017

Fair State Production Brewery

To say that Fair State has an impressive mixed fermentation program (aka “sour beers”) is putting it mildly. Their Läctobäc series has consistently knocked it out of the park with crazy-unique creations that are also accessible. It has also demonstrated that, interestingly, not all wild beers are sour. This year’s Mixed Culture party—dubbed the “second-annual celebration of the fruity, funky, and terrifically tart”—shows off Fair State’s new production site near Midway. Attendees will receive a commemorative glass, granting them access to 17 limited-release mixed-culture beers such as Cromulence, Saison Drei, and Flyover Country. New concoctions include varieties with smoked malt, passionfruit, blueberry, and plum. The party will also offer live screen printing, tunes from DJ Nimo the Hooligan, and samples of Prohibition’s kombucha. 21+. 4 to 8 p.m. $8. 2077 Ellis Ave., St. Paul; 612-444-3209. —Loren Green

Midway’s 10th Annual Monster Drawing Rally

Midway Contemporary Art

Art gallery fundraisers aren’t necessarily known for being affordable or family-friendly. However, Midway’s Monster Drawing Rally is free and decidedly unpretentious. From 6 to 8 p.m., 40 or so artists will make pieces live during three separate sessions. Watch them create drawings, or peruse the wall of finished works. See something you like? Take it home for a mere $35. There will also be a cash bar and food trucks. Participating artists include John Alspach, Ute Bertog, Pete Driessen, Katelyn Farstad, Melissa Loop, Edie Overturf, Jehra Patrick, and Bruce Tapola. All proceeds from the event will benefit Midway Contemporary Art. 6 to 11 p.m. Free. 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504. —Jessica Armbruster

Bauhaus 3 Year Anniversary Party

Bauhaus Brew Labs

This weekend, Bauhaus Brew Labs will be celebrating three years of beer. Neo-soul singer Nooky Jones and rockers Solid Gold will hit the stage. The Northeast brewpub’s German-influenced beers will be flowing as the party builds up to a late-night set from “haus” cover band Viva Knievel, who played at the grand opening back in 2014. The group includes Bauhaus’ head brewer, Matt Schwandt, and employees. There will also be custom T-shirt making with Alchemist Printing Company, logrolling, tricycles for adults, and food from Wyn65 and Butcher Salt to keep everyone in high spirits. Noon to 11 p.m. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Loren Green

Native Gardens

Guthrie Theater

Latina playwright Karen Zacarias’ Native Gardens could be interpreted as a satirical call for resistance. A comedy of escalating conflict, the play follows a young Latino couple. Initially, they are welcomed to their affluent new neighborhood by their next door neighbors, longtime residents with deeply held opinions that extend to such seemingly trivial matters as the proper cultivation techniques for an English garden. Once the early gestures of amiability dissipate, the two couples find themselves increasingly at odds over a number of issues, including the manicured nature of said garden and its relative position to a disputed property line. Exacerbated by assumed stereotypes, class resentments, and accusations of unexamined privilege, petty disagreements give way to the neighbors assailing one another with outright insults (not to mention acorns). The tremendous cast includes Steve Hendrickson, Sally Wingert, Daniel Domingues, and Jacqueline Correa, under the direction of Blake Robinson. The show is in previews through July 20. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 1 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Check online for a complete schedule and for additional matinees. $34-$67; $15-$49 previews. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through August 20 —Brad Richason

SUNDAY 7.16

15th Annual Bastille Day Block Party

Barbette

This Sunday, Barbette’s popular annual celebration returns. Taking the stage at this year’s Bastille Day Block Party will be electronic artist Aby Wolf, hip-hop mavens Heiruspecs, and rocker Mark Mallman, plus Monica LaPlante, Black Widows, and Brass Messengers. In between jams, the masses will be entertained by Infiammati Fire Circus, burlesque talents Nadine DuBois and Les Folies Risque, and daredevils from Aviary Aerial Fitness. Prepare for lines if you plan to drink or eat, but rest assured, your selections will be delicious: Organic picnic foods, champagne cocktails, and other fancy treats are usually offered. 3 to 10 p.m. Free. 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-827-5710. —Jessica Armbruster