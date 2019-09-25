Bauhaus celebrates Oktoberfest, arcade games at Indeed, a grilled cheese fest: A-List 9.25-29

WEDNESDAY 9.25

Comedy

Emily Galati

Acme Comedy Co.

Emily Galati is a standup comedian from Arizona who relocated to Chicago to study improv. However, she continued to be drawn to standup and the control it provided. After a few years in the Windy City, she was headlining clubs across the country. Now based in Minneapolis, she continues to make a name for herself, riffing on her personal life and friends. “My pregnant friend called me and said she was going to have her baby at home,” Galati tells an audience. “That’s a disgusting way to lose your security deposit. That’s a difficult stain to explain. It was delivery, not DiGiorno.” Galati has no interest in having kids at this time in her life. “I’m a pretty big fan of birth control,” she adds, noting some people are against that for religious reasons. “Seriously? Not getting pregnant is the only thing I pray about. I go to church on Easter, Christmas, and if I’m a week late.” 8 p.m. $15. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. —P.F. Wilson

Kalisha Buckhanon reads from 'Speaking of Summer.' Author photo by DeJohn Barnes

THURSDAY 9.26

Kalisha Buckhanon

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

In 2005, Essence magazine named Kalisha Buckhanon one of “three writers to watch.” Well, they called it, because plenty of people have been watching her ever since. Her novels feature smart, young black women seeking justice and truth. Her debut, Upstate, about two lovers separated when one goes to prison, went on to win the Terry McMillian Young Author Award. After that came critically acclaimed works Solemn and Conception. Her latest book, Speaking of Summer, is a thriller about a woman seeking the whereabouts of her missing twin sister, who disappeared shortly after the death of her mother. She’ll be discussing her new work at Magers & Quinn this Thursday at a talk led by Lissa Jones of the Black Market Reads podcast. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Jessica Armbruster

Amir K

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I’m just keeping busy with the standup,” reports Amir K from his home in Hollywood. “I’m getting onstage every night when I’m home, and that’s pretty much it. I’m just trying to get great.” Indeed, while Amir has a few acting credits on his résumé, his focus right now is the small stage. “Some people may get overwhelmed with all the other stuff that they think they have to do, because there is a lot of pressure in the industry to have a podcast or do acting,” he says. “But I think there are multiple paths to get where you want to go. For me, I’ve been really focusing on the standup aspect.” Touring as much as he has lately has helped him further develop his set. “Since I’ve been traveling I’ve been talking a lot about the experiences I’m having on the road,” he says. “My act is always evolving, but typically my newer material is about what’s happening in my life.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

14th Twin Cities Arab Film Festival

St. Anthony Main Theatre

The Twin Cities Arab Film Festival heads to St. Anthony Main this week, offering a mix of comedy, documentary, drama, and more from Arab and Muslim filmmakers. The event, presented by Mizna and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Society, kicks off on Thursday with It Must Be Heaven, the latest political comedy by filmmaker Elia Suleiman, who is returning to the festival for the third time. The movie follows a Palestinian expatriate through a comedy of errors as he considers things like identity, belonging, and nationality. After the screening, head to Pracna on Main for the opening night party, catered by Zakia Deli with live performances by Deka. Other screenings include aKasha, a madcap love story set in Sudan; Dachra, a Tunisian horror film; five short films by local and regional filmmakers; and a program of shorts showcasing works from Sudan. In total, there will be over 30 contemporary films from a variety of countries, including Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, Jordan, the U.S., and the United Arab Emirates. Find tickets and more info at mspfilm.org. $12 per screening; $25 three-pack tickets; $45 six-pack tickets; $60 festival pass. 115 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-4723. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Severs Corn Maze Leila Navidi/Star Tribune

FRIDAY 9.27

Sever’s Fall Festival and Corn Maze 2019

Sever’s Fall Festival

It’s that time of year again: the season when people feel compelled to get lost in a field of corn. The biggest and best place to do so is in Shakopee. Since 1997, the Peterson family has hosted a fall festival with a giant maze as the centerpiece (the “Sever” name comes from the farm’s founder, Sever Peterson, who set up shop in 1890). This year’s design, cut from hand again this year without the use of GPS, is in the shape of a T-Rex. If you get lost, use clues stationed at key points to help you find your way. Afterward, you can explore other fun, including a pumpkin patch, tractor pulls, playgrounds for kids, a petting zoo, and several corn pits to swim through. Find more details at www.seversfallfestival.com. 1 to 8 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. $17; kids 3 and under free. 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293. Through November 3 —Jessica Armbruster



Waldmann Oktoberfest

Waldmann Brewery

Opened in 2017 after a painstaking restoration, Waldmann Brewery not only occupies the oldest saloon building in the Twin Cities (established in 1857), but proudly maintains its original German character. Inside the distinctive limestone walls, the Bavarian-style furnishings harken back to an era when the pub was a community gathering place. This neighborly vibe is sure to be evident at the brewer’s Oktoberfest, a weekend-long party that remakes Munich by way of Minnesota. With live music setting a boisterous mood, festival-goers can partake in the abundant lawn games in the spacious beer garden. The star of the occasion, of course, remains the ales, a factor that Waldmann has anticipated with a lineup of German-style brews, including pilsners, berliners, and dunkels. True to tradition, the brewery has also concocted a special Oktoberfest lager, perfect for toasting the occasion in a stylish commemorative stein. Lederhosen and dirndl dresses are entirely optional, but will undoubtedly match the atmosphere, particularly during Sunday’s performance by the Bavarian Dance Group. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. $5 each day, $2 ages 5-20 (free on Sun.). 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Posters for Parks L-R: Andrew Benson, Jane Mueller, Kyle Loaney

SATURDAY 9.28

Posters for Parks 2019

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits

Public parks have been largely neglected by federal policy-makers in recent years, aside from proposals for ransacking their natural resources or privatizing admission. Among the grassroots efforts initiated on a more local level to counter budget shortages is the annual Posters for Parks, the collaborative brainchild of People for Parks and LoveMplsParks.org. With more than 40 artists and designers enlisted to the cause, the event showcases an eclectic spectrum of original works, each inspired by our revered parks system. Whether a pastoral sketch of an iconic landmark or an abstract representation of an environmental wonder, each of the featured posters is a singular celebration of our expansive system. Hosted by Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, the four-hour event encourages attendees to not just enthuse over the art, but to purchase a print souvenir of their own. Proceeds from each purchase will be evenly split between the artist and People for Parks. 4 to 9 p.m. Free. 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-208-1042. —Brad Richason

Schwandtoberfest 2019

Bauhaus Brew Labs

For the past six years, Bauhaus has celebrated Oktoberfest with Schwandtoberfest, a Bavarian-style märzen lager with notes of caramel, toasted bread, and orange rind. The beer gets its name from the brewery’s owners, the Schwandt family. At Saturday’s event, there will be plenty of beer and a protein-heavy food truck menu from the likes of Gerhard’s Brats, Hoodlum BBQ Co., and New Bohemia. Or score some plant-based eats from Herbivorous Butcher. The party starts off with traditional tunes from the Brass Barn Polka Band at 3 p.m., followed by more jams from Static Panic (disco), Graveyard Club (indie synth), and Schwandt family band Viva Knievel (rock covers). Guests who ante up $30 for VIP tickets get a commemorative stein and two fills of the event’s namesake brew. All ages. Noon to 11 p.m. $10; $30 with beer stein special; $5 designated driver. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Loren Green

Mullet Party: Arcade Games & Beer

Inbound BrewCo

This happening isn’t about a haircut. The Mullet Party is named after the event’s layout: business in the front, party in the back. Meaning, the taproom will be business as usual but in the back you’ll find 20 classic arcade machines. For a $5 cover each day, visitors can have unlimited play. Gaming options include Pong Arcade, Big Buck Hunter, skeeball, pinball, and the timeless Centipede and Dig Dug. It’s not all business in the front, either, as Inbound will be tapping New England-style IPA Hazy Shades, giving visitors a preview before cans hit liquor stores next week. DJ Adatrak will also spin Minnesota-made hits in the taproom on Saturday night. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free; $5 for all-you-can-play pass. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243. Through Sunday —Loren Green

Pittsburg Ballet Theatre Rich Sofranko

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Northrop

In writing The Great Gatsby, did F. Scott Fitzgerald produce the Great American Novel? There’s enough flash and panache embedded in the compelling narrative, propelled by a dark undercurrent of hypocrisy about the American dream, to keep the book on high school English syllabi around the world. It’s also inspired no less than four versions by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. Choreographer Jorden Morris, who has made several other narrative ballets for PBT—including Moulin Rouge: The Ballet, presented by the company in 2009 at Northrop—is at the helm of the version being performed this weekend. The costumes, at the very least, look period-perfect and sumptuous. The movement is reportedly neo-classical and contemporary. The score, by Carl Davis, will be played by a live orchestra. 7:30 p.m. $34-$76. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

Twin Cities Grilled Cheese Festival

The Commons

Despite being a time-honored comfort food, the humble grilled cheese is hardly known for its complexity. There is, however, potential for delicious versatility. Combined with the endless variations inherent to mixing cheeses and breads, added ingredients allow for enough flavorful combinations to entice even the most demanding foodies. The Twin Cities Grilled Cheese Festival offers three hours to sample the inspired creations of local chefs and restaurants. An all-inclusive ticket encourages attendees to try a full range of sandwiches before voting on favorites. Organizers have had the foresight to include an open bar with the price of admission. Proceeds will be directed to Heart of America, a group focused on contributing curriculum resources and technological tools to under-budgeted schools across the country. Whether your tastes tend toward classic cheddar melted to molten perfection or more unorthodox combinations, this festival aims to expand expectations of a savory favorite. 21+. Sessions are at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. $59; $109 VIP. 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Brad Richason

Maggie Ryan Sandford

Moon Palace Books

Ever heard of the naked mole rat? It’s a nearly cold-blooded mammal with an extraordinary life expectancy of over 30 years. It’s resistant to cancer, doesn’t age, and is unable to feel pain. In local writer Maggie Ryan Sandford’s new book, Consider the Platypus, the naked mole rat is just one of the unusual beasts she discusses. Meet the axolotl, an amphibian with remarkable healing abilities, and learn more about pets like dogs and cats, which she uses to talk about things like evolution, biology, and how genetics work. A former researcher with the Science Museum of Minnesota, Sandford has a wonderful comedic writing style, and her book is sure to entertain as well as educate. She’s also written for National Geographic, Slate, and the Smithonian, and has appeared on All Things Considered. 4 p.m. Free. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. —Sheila Regan

"Artists Respond" at Mia L-R: Work by Rupert Garcia, David Hammons, Philip Jones Griffiths

SUNDAY 9.29

Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965-1975

Minneapolis Institute of Art

As a follow-up to its most recent triumph—the first-ever, critically lauded, blockbuster exhibition of work by Native women artists—Mia is presenting another first: the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s “Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965–1975.” Unprecedented in its range and depth, the exhibition investigates the impact of the Vietnam War on American art, contextualizing nearly 100 works by 58 artists within second-wave feminism, the Black Power and Black Arts movements, and—specific to the Mia’s installation—the protests following the violence during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Mia’s companion exhibition, “Artists Reflect: Contemporary Views on the American War,” provides another point of view: that of Southeast Asian diaspora artists. Two Minnesota artists, Pao Houa Her and Teo Nguyen, have work in the show, along with 10 additional artists whose pieces encapsulate the myriad effects of violence and migration on memory and healing. Admission to this exhibition is $20. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 888-642-2787. Through January 5 —Camille LeFevre