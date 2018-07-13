Bastille Day parties, beer birthdays, World Refugee Day: 55 free things to do this weekend

Make new friends at Boom Days. Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:

Boom Days Festival 2018

This weekend marks the fifth annual Boom Days, Boom Island’s celebration of Belgian heritage and their small brewpub on North Washington Avenue. The understated brewery will have a full lineup of beers flowing, including several made in classic European styles and a few with New World takes. The brand-new brews are Cuvée de Boom, a blend of Belgian blond ale and Chardonnay with no hops whatsoever, and Petite Rosé, which mixes Belgian strong ale with Mediterranean rosé. Available in limited supply, both options showcase the complex, accessible, one-of-a-kind offerings of the brewery. Boom will be celebrating all weekend long; the taproom schedule includes bicycle repair sessions, Saturday morning yoga, a Sunday homebrew competition, electric bike tours, food trucks, live music, and workshops. Find the complete lineup at boomislandbrewing.com. 4-10 p.m. July 13; 1-10 p.m. July 14; 1-6 p.m. July 15; Free; get $1 off drink tickets by biking to festival. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635. –Loren Green

Grown Folks on a Roll: Beer, Bikes, Broccoli, and Some BBQ

Join Slow Roll MPLS, Major Taylor MN, and Black Girls Do Bike Mpls they kick-off Black Bike Week. Meet at Theodore Wirth Park's main parking lot, where Plymouth Avenue intersects Theodore Wirth Parkway. Stops will include four breweries and a garden. Meet at 5:30 p.m. 6-10 p.m. Friday. Theodore Wirth Park Chalet, 1301 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Golden Valley.

Bastille Day Celebration at St. Genevieve

Outdoor celebration includes raw and grilled oysters, champagne, Indeed beer, live music by Al Church, and a Parisian-inspired market featuring wares from Flotsam + Fork and flowers from Ma Jolie Marché Mobile. 2-10 p.m. St. Genevieve, 5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-4843.

A group show at Traffic Zone L-R: Work by Jon Neuse, Yu-Wen Wu

Wallpaper: an altered book experiment

Eminent mixed-media sculptor and installation artist Harriet Bart and prolifically exuberant painter Jon Neuse both inhabit Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, where intellectual discourse and aesthetic magic occur on a regular basis. One day, they decided to give 12 of their fellow artists—all known for engaging creativity with books—a copy of Wallpaper: A Collection of Modern Prints, along with this simple yet potent instruction: Alter as you see fit. Those copies now make up an exhibition in the gallery. There will be a public reception and artists’ conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 13. Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244. –Camille LeFevre

Lovely Dark

With Blinds and Witch Watch. 10 p.m. July 13; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Drug Budget

With Battle Toys and Josh Harmony & Co. 9 p.m. July 13; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Thomas Nordlund

Solo guitar performance. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 13. Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Coco

Friday, July 13, 9:10 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park.

"felt room" BodyCartography Project

BodyCartography Project

For almost a month, the BodyCartography Project, known for engaging audiences in movement in places other than the stage, will be inhabiting the Weisman Art Museum. From July 11 to 15, the group (founders Olive Bieringa and Otto Ramstad, along with some of the Twin Cities’ hippest, most adventurous movers) perform felt room, a three-hour immersive experience for viewers that plays with imagination and perception. Later in July and into August is action movie, a one-on-one collaboration between a dancer and a viewer; followed by Lineage, which includes U of M medical students and somatic movement practitioners. Watch, feel, join in, be moved. There are many related happenings; check wam.umn.edu to see the complete schedule. 6-9 p.m. July 13-14; 2-5 p.m. July 15. Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. –Camille LeFevre

Romeo and Juliet

Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Friday at Como Park, St. Paul; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis.



Stephanie Claussen

7:30 p.m. July 13; Free. The Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-722-7000.

Second Annual Minnesota Bat Festival

Featuring a Science Night kickoff event on Fri., and a bat festival on Sat. featuring live bats, bat cave exploration, crafts, face painting, educational experiences, and bat-themed yoga. 7:30-10 p.m. July 13; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 14; Free. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.

"Hot Off the Press" Highpoint Center for Printmaking

Hot Off the Press: The 33rd Cooperative Exhibition

Group show featuring prints from artists' studio cooperative. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., July 13. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.



Ramsey County Fair

Featuring food, animals, carnival rides, exhibits, more. For more info visit www.ramseycountyfair.com. 5-11 p.m. July 11-12; 12 p.m.-12 a.m. July 13-14; 12-9 p.m. July 15; Free. Ramsey County Fairgrounds, 2020 White Bear Ave., Maplewood; 651-770-2626.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Bauhaus turns four with a b-day party. Image courtesy event organizers.

SATURDAY:

4 Years of Awesöme

Bauhaus Brew Labs have set themselves apart in the ever-growing beer scene by making great German-influenced—but very Minnesotan—lagers and ales. While it feels like a party at Bauhaus’ taproom on most nights, this Saturday they will turn it up to 11, as the brewery is celebrating anniversary number four with an all-ages party. During the day, there will be yard games for the kids, a dog park for furry friends, and a DJ set from Joe Paris Christensen. At dusk, the taps will be flowing to a soundtrack of Organic Thursdays followed by Haus Band Viva Knievel. Beers offered include Bauhaus’ core lineup, the summer seasonal Short Pants Lemon Shandy, and four special infusions. Butcher Salt and Gerhard’s Brats will be parked close by to make sure nobody goes hungry. 12-11:55 p.m. July 14; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. –Loren Green

E.T.

With Perfume and Horse Girl. 9 p.m. July 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Dog Days of Summer Street Festival

Featuring food, music, dog friendly vendors, craft beer, raffle, and giveaways, benefitting Pause 4 Paws. 12-8 p.m. July 14. Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Tot Boss Northeast Food Truck Rally

Northeast Food Truck Rally

On most days, brewpubs host a single food truck. This Saturday at Able Seedhouse, however, there’ll be at least a dozen options. Vehicles parking outside include Thai Thai Street Food, Tot Boss, Sasquatch Sandwiches, and Blue Fire Pizza. Go sweet and order up a cone from HomeTown Creamery. Or choose from Mediterranean, barbecue, and Lao treats. Secondhand Hounds will host a kissing booth with pups, there will be slides and other bouncy fun for kids, a giant Connect Four game for all ages will be set up, and local vendors will sell their wares. Rockers the Mighty Mofos, Monica LaPlant, and Catbath are scheduled to take the stage, as well as country act the Federales. 3-10 p.m. July 14; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642. –Jessica Armbruster

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday, July 14, 9:10 p.m. @ Bottineau Park.

Check out cool decks from 100-plus artists. Courtesy Rogue Citizen

Drop In Skate Deck Art Show

Featuring over 100 tricked out skateboards on display; live music from Dem Atlas, BLAHA, and Mike 2600; a live skate demo from some of the area's best. Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Natanyael

With Astronomiqe and Night Audit. 10 p.m. July 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Teams race on Lake Phalen. Star Tribune

Sociable Summer: Market Fest

Featuring vendors, artisans, and makers from Minneapolis Craft Market. 12-5 p.m. July 14. Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



Some Kind of Nature

Mixed media steampunk sculptures and botanical decor created by Mary Gross, and welded metal sculptures created by Kyle Kieger. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., July 14. Free. Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-607-9203.



Work From 2018 Women’s Art Institute Summer Studio Intensive

Group show featuring work from participants in a summer art course at St. Catherine University for contemporary women artists of all ages and disciplines. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., July 14. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.

L-R: Rank and File Vintage, Noisy Eye Vintage, Moth Oddities Minneapolis Vintage Market

Dragon Festival 2018

The annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to Phalen Park this year, with two days of dragon boat races as well as traditional dance, culture, and music showcases. That includes Taiko drumming, martial arts, kids’ activities, and food. This year is especially exciting: The event kicks off with a groundbreaking ceremony for Xiang Jiang Pavilion, one of three structures that have recently arrived from one of St. Paul’s sister cities, Changsha, China. After the opening ceremonies, there’ll be a Lion Dance procession at 10:30 a.m. from the Phalen boat house to the construction site, where Mayor Melvin Carter and other dignitaries will give brief remarks. Dragon boat races are scheduled throughout both days. Find more info at www.dragonfestival.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from July 14-15; Free. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul; 651-776-9833. –Sheila Regan

Romeo and Juliet

Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis.

The March to End Homicide

Featuring a march from Cathedral Hill Park to the State Capitol, with speakers, resources, and information. More info on Facebook. 10 a.m. July 14; Free. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.

"Animal Bloopers" Daniel Buettner

Animal Bloopers/Gift Wrap

In addition to continually captivating us with new ventures into aesthetic and artistic excellence, Robert Roscoe and Daniel Buettner both exhibit a fantastic sense of humor and cultural incisiveness. In “Animal Bloopers,” Buettner takes us further into the uncanny by placing animals in human situations, resulting in works that are at once droll and acerbic. Roscoe’s background as an architect and a historian of the absurd infuses his new tissue-paper collages with structure, texture, and mirth. There will be a public reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 14. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. –Camille LeFevre



Ferndale Market Farm Tour Day

Guided educational farm tours, kids’ activities, music, and products from local farmers and food makers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14; Free. Ferndale Market, 31659 Co. 24 Blvd., Cannon Falls; 507-263-4556.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



The Summer Show: Plein Air and Studio Landscapes

Featuring work by Scott Lloyd Anderson, Todd Clercx, Michele Combs, Don Holzschuh, and Robert Matheson. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., July 14. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.

Party Like a Rockstar Live Band Karaoke

Celebration of Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson's 10th anniversary featuring complimentary food, beverages, live band karaoke contest, and raffle. 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. July 14; Free. Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, 12480 Plaza, Eden Prairie; 952-698-5000.

pEARs ' --- ---- ---- ' in §pring

Solo exhibition and theatrical play. Performances at 8 p.m. Sat., July 14 and 2 p.m. Sun., July 15. Free. Fogstand Gallery & Studio, 1456 Edmund Ave., St. Paul.

Revelers at Bastille Day. Mike Madison

SUNDAY:

Bastille Day Block Party 2018

Each year, Barbette packs crowds onto a side street in Uptown for Bastille Day, a French holiday honoring a key turning point in the revolution. There will be live music, spectacle, and lines for champagne cocktails. Pop-rocker Jeremy Messersmith, surf-punksters Black Widows, and the Brass Messengers will take the stage to play tunes. Burlesque artist Nadine DuBois, Infiammati Fire Circus, and the Picnic Operetta crew will also entertain. There will be a local artists’ area to explore, and picnic foods, ice cream, and alcohol will be served. Bring cash. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Be the Match. 3-10 p.m. July 15; Free. Barbette, 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-827-5710. –Jessica Armbruster

Frankie's White Castle Birthday Bash

With live music from Paul Mayasich and RAMM, food and drink specials, and motorcycles. 2-8 p.m. July 15; Free. Neumann's Bar, 2531 E. 7th Ave. N., Maplewood; 651-770-6020.

Romeo and Juliet

Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Sunday at Lake of the Isles, 2500 Lake Isles Parkway, Minneapolis.

Sunday Scoot to Sisyphus

Hang out with scoot enthusiasts. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

On Sundays throughout the summer and into the fall, visitors can shop local at the weekly farmers market outside. With live music, beer, locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.

All are welcome here. FB

Twin Cities World Refugee Day 2018

Featuring cultural performances, art exhibitions, prominent speakers, engaging activities, an educational resource fair, and food and vendors from around the world. More info at tcworldrefugeeday.org. 12-6 p.m. July 15; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Stefan Lovasik and Bruce Weigl

Poets read from their new collections. 2 p.m. July 15; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Alliance Française Bastille Day Celebration 2018

Outdoor celebration featuring live performances, family-friendly activities, games, face painting, French-speaking bazaar, picnic fare, and meet-and-greet with Marie Antoinette. 12-6 p.m. July 15; Free. Landmark Plaza, 75 W. 5th St., St Paul; 651-292-3233.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.