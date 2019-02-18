Barrel aged beers, virtual worlds, and art: 4 free things to do this week

Barrel Aged Week

Town Hall Brewery

Town Hall has been barrel-aging beers for 18 years now, and even managed to win an award for their Czar Jack imperial stout before barrel-aged beer had its own category. The brewpub’s barrel program continues to grow, and this week’s festival points the spotlight directly at their big, bold, and complex creations. That will include offerings like Manhattan Reserve, Twisted Trace, ET Wee, and Foolish Angel. The week kicks off with growler presales, where Town Hall will reward those who wait in line with free coffee and cheap breakfast burritos. Then they’ll release more beers each day. This event also features two one-week-only menu items, two chef-driven beer and dinner pairings, and a limited supply of their bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup for sale to take home. Show up early to reserve some growlers, and return throughout the week for more beer. 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-8696. Now through Sunday --Loren Green

Shannon Estlund

Paintings by Shannon Estlund

Hewing Hotel

Kolman & Pryor Gallery pops out of Northeast and into the North Loop as part of its ongoing partnership with the Hewing. For the past two years, the gallery has collaborated with the hotel to create exhibitions both for guests and the public. Continuing the tradition, the duo launches their first exhibition of 2019 with the work of Shannon Estlund. Estlund’s paintings, which feature fantastical interpretations of the Twin Cities’ natural landscapes, match the Hewing’s own “lakes and woods” style. The opening reception, which everyone is welcome to attend, will include tasty bites and drinks in the hotel’s comfy bar area, complete with fireplaces. Estlund will lead a tour of her work, located in spaces throughout the hotel. The reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 20. Free. 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 866-501-3300. --Sheila Regan

Biidaaban: First Light

Walker Art Center

The past and future collide in Biidaaban, a new virtual reality world of indigenous futurism. The title references the Anishinaabemowin word meaning “the first light before dawn.” In the piece, filmmaker Lisa Jackson, an Anishinaabe artist from Toronto, has designed a future version of the city where nature has taken over. To create the work, Jackson draws on the past, using documentation and photography of Toronto from 100 years ago, as well as the future, through her time working with indigenous youth and discussing their hopes and dreams for the coming years. As a result, she has made a world that breaks free from notions that indigenous communities exist only in the past. At the Walker’s free event, the museum will have three VR stations where people can experience the seven-minute work. The event is part of a month-long series, INDIgenesis: Indigenous Filmmakers, Past and Present. 5 to 9 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Sheila Regan

How to Become Lost

Gallery 71

Curated by Leslie Barlow, who continues to win accolades for paintings that explore -- with grace and integrity -- the politics of race, representation, and identity, this exhibition showcases work by five artists exploring their own methods and missions for creativity. Using a variety of media, the artists (Sayge Carroll, Meg Murphy, Lamar Peterson, Jacob Aaron Schroeder, and Maggie Thompson) portrays the ways in which they lose themselves in their art making in order to find their way. Labor and loss, the intricacies of relationships, and the textures of materiality all figure into their work. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 21, and an artists’ talk at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. Free. 7141 France Ave. S., Edina; 952-835-5000. --Camille LeFevre