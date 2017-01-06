Barnes & Noble is the latest to GTFO of Nicollet Mall

The storefront has the potential to be a desirable one, with street-level access on Nicollet Mall as well as Skyway connections to the IDS Center and the Young Quinlan Building. After the bookshop vacates the building this spring, the space will be renovated, and most likely will be chopped up into multiple retail units.

While giant book sellers, including B&N, have struggled over the past few years with dropping sales, the local independent scene has continued to thrive, with Milkweed recently opening a shop, Once Upon a Crime being passed on to new owners, and Boneshaker Books turning six next week.

There's no word yet on what will be going into the space or multiple spaces once Barnes & Noble leaves, though the Business Journal has heard some rumblings that a "high-end restaurant" has shown some interest. So, still no late-night downtown Perkins for the drunk, weekend warriors.