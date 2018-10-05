Barktoberfest, Little Mekong Night Market, Halloween art: 60 free things to do this weekend

"Many Visions, Many Versions" at WAM Swarna Chitrakar, 'Tsunami'

FRIDAY:

Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India

Among India’s many indigenous art traditions, the Pardhans of Gond and the wall works of the Warli (Central India), ritualistic and religious pieces by women in Mithila region (Bihar), and the Bengal scroll painters are among the best known. In this remarkable exhibition, works both archival and contemporary have been curated from private collections around the world, revealing the tremendous breadth of cultural traditions in India, and their relevance from domestic to global concerns. Our own Ragamala Dance Company opens the exhibition party with Sacred Earth, a gorgeous work of poetic movement exploring human emotion and the natural world. The preview party on Friday, October 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. also features music by DJ Chamun. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 5-Jan. 6; Free; register online for the preview reception. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. –Camille LeFevre

Doghouse Swine

With Hot Pink Hangover, Jack Swagger & the Bad Love, and BlueVoodoo. 9 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Red Daughters

With the Coax and Ecstatic Union. 10 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"Responsibilities and Obligations" Racing Magpie

Responsibilities and Obligations: Understanding Mitákuye Oyásʼiŋ

Inclusiveness means different things to different people: Embedded in the word, in fact, is often a sense of exclusivity. So when the Lakota say “mitákuye oyás’iŋ,” what do they mean? The phrase translates to “we are all related” or “all my relatives.” Given the sensibility and worldview of the Lakota, and Lakota women in particular, “we” and “relatives” encompass far more than what may be considered human. This exhibition includes two-dimension explorations of mitákuye oyás’i’ŋs meaning, as well as video and multimedia installations, by Mary V. Bordeaux, Clementine Bordeaux, and Layli Long Soldier. The opening reception on Friday, October 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. will feature an artists' talk. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566. –Camille LeFevre

The Semi-Pro Comedy Show

7 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Milkweed’s Two-Year Anniversary

It’s been two years since Milkweed Editions, a nationally celebrated indie press, opened their bookstore in the downtown east’s literary hotspot, Open Book. To celebrate their birthday, Milkweed has got a little shindig in store that includes a reception and poetry reading. William Brewer takes poetic investigations into a town gripped by the opioid crisis, Ada Limón’s pieces are sharply resonant, and the works of Parneshia Jones somehow manage to be both intimately personal and universal. Toast the success of the store and catch some wonderful words. 6:30 p.m. reception at Milkweed Books; 7 p.m. program in the performance hall on the second floor. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Free. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2600. –Sheila Regan

Cake Plus-Size Retail

First Birthday Weekend

Featuring special sales, cake pops, and more. Friday through Sunday. Cake Plus-Size Resale, 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4248.

Oktoberfest 2018: Grimm Night

Featuring live music, beer garden, and more. 6:30-9 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0812.

Afton Alps Family Fall Fair and Slopeside Swap

Featuring ski and snowboard swaps, equipment upgrades, new and used winter sports items, chair lift rides, hayrides, bouncy house, food truck, refreshments, and live music. Check website for full schedule of events. Every Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 5-14; Free. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

Featuring vendors, health and fitness exhibits, free samples, massages, information, presentations, merchandise, and seminars. More info at www.tcmevents.org. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 5; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Jenene Nagy, "Conditioning Practice"

Jenene Nagy: Conditioning + Practice

Drawings, paintings, prints, and cast works. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 5. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Jerome Fellowship Exhibition

Group show featuring work from Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Emerging Artists winners Alyssa Baguss, Josette Ghiseline, Sarah Kusa, Joshua McGarvey, and Lela Pierce. Panel discussion 6:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 10. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 5. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring opening receptions, pop-up happenings, and more in the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Making It Real: Our History with Police and Our Future Without Them

Featuring new work from Jacob Yeates, Sishir Bommakanti, Aja MarieUssrey, Ali Abdirahman, and Sophea Ek. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 5, featuring performances and a panel discussion. Free. New Rules - Shared Workspace and Event Venue, 2015 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-548-4110.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

L-R work by Eli Libson, Zach Clarke-Knaeble, Eli Libson, and A. Kolisnyk. "Gods and Monsters"

SATURDAY:

Gods & Monsters 2018 Show

This month at Artspace, the Otherworldly Arts Collective helps folks get into the Halloween spirit with a group show of works inspired by mythologies, horror flicks, nightmares, and other spooky specters. No matter what creeps you out, you’ll probably find it here; there will be over 100 pieces on display. There are tributes to horror maven Vincent Price, odes to vampires ranging from ancient to sexy, and odd creatures, including furry trout and demonic sheep. The opening reception from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 6, will feature tarot readings, tunes by DJ Hyperkarma of the Gothess Collective, items to peruse from Studio Payne's Curiosity shop, and eats from Butcher Salt food truck. Costumes are encouraged. Free; $2 suggested donation. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. –Jessica Armbruster

Little Mekong Night Market 2018

In 2014, the Little Mekong business district launched the Little Mekong Night Market as a way to draw visitors to all the splendid things the area has to offer. The festival features arts, culture, and dance groups performing traditional forms, hip-hop, and breakdance. There are plenty of kid-friendly art activities, and tons of delectable snacks: spicy tater tots, refreshing bubble tea, Twistatos chips, frozen yogurt, and towering Lu’s sandwiches. You’ll want to come with an empty stomach to take advantage of all there is to offer. More info can be found at www.littlemekong.com. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 6; 2-10 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. University Avenue, from Lexington Pkwy. to Marion St., St. Paul; 651-224-8555. –Sheila Regan

HocktoberFest

Featuring live music, food, drinks and activities for hockey fans, including Wild game viewing on Jumbotrons, games, vendors, high-flying stunts from Ride MN, raffles and prizes, a German beer hall, mechanical bull, and live music. Saturday, 2-11 p.m. West 7th Street, from Walnut Street to Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

A sampling of Mike Davis' work at CO Exhibitions. Mike Davis

More Extra Lavish

While you might not be familiar with Mike Davis, you are likely to be familiar with his work. Since moving to Minneapolis in 2003, the Nashville native has created a variety of gig posters, including pieces for Bonnaroo, Umphrey’s McGee, and Snoop Dogg. He’s a co-founder of Burlesque of North America, and his designs can be seen on beer cans (he worked on the label for Har Mar Superstar’s collab with Modist Brewing), on T-shirts (his Prince tribute is particularly special), and on the “Refugees Welcome” stickers and signs that have been popping up in business windows around town. His work draws from a variety of sources, including busy Richard Scarry children’s books, trippy ’70s blacklight posters, and local pro wrestlers. This Saturday, he’ll be hosting his first solo show at CO Exhibitions, where you can check out 25 years’ worth of creative ephemera, including test prints, projects, posters, and new works. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, October 6, from 6 to 10 p.m., with music from DJ Nak and Jimmy 2 Times. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151. –Jessica Armbruster

Winds of Change: Westside Rally Against Gun Violence

Featuring speakers, voter registration, information and candidate booths, food trucks, and live music by the Carnegies, the Daisy Dillman Band, Wee Willie Walker, Paul Metsa Acoustic Quartet, Daisy Forester, and Royals Smith. More info at www.protect.mn.org. 1-4 p.m. Free. Excelsior CommonsPark, 201 Lake St., Excelsior.

Bark n' Brunch

Featuring a dog-friendly menu, dog-friendly vendors, pet play area, mini-massages for pups, local animal celebs, swag bags, DJ tunes. A portion of proceeds from food and drink sales will benefit Long Lake Animal Rescue. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Radisson RED Minneapolis Downtown, 609 S. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-252-5400.

Architects Death Spiral

With Shapeshifter, Murrieta, and Borrachoz Inc. 9 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Day Trip: Electronic Music Showcase

Featuring Midera, Katrah-Quey, and Softdrugs, hosted by Manual Controller and Neighborly Productions. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.

Indeed Brewing

Hullabaloo 2018

Forget the lederhosen, boot-shaped glasses, and pumpkin spice beers for a minute. Indeed celebrates fall in an entirely different way. Hullabaloo’s musical lineup is stacked, with soul/funk collective Astralblak headlining Saturday, plus hip-hop/sound artists Kill the Vultures, Americana group Them Coulee Boys, R&B vocalist Lady Midnight, and many others taking the stage this weekend. The Northeast brewery promises a wide selection of pints from its Wooden Soul series (barrel-aged sours), fall-minded beers like Stir Crazy Porter and Zwickelbier, and the one-time return of retired sweet potato seasonal ale Yamma Jamma. Blue Door Pub and Aki’s BreadHaus will provide sustenance to keep the party going all weekend long, and Chuck U, who does all of Indeed’s art, will be creating work live. All ages. 12-11 p.m. Oct. 6; 12-8 p.m. Oct. 7; Free; $1 drinking wristband. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. –Loren Green

SlutWalk Twin Cities

8th annual SlutWalk against rape culture, with an opening ceremony before the walk. 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Star Trek Bar Crawl

Featuring Fistful of Datas, Pleezer, and the Distance. 10 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Earthly Beasts: Work by Edie Overturf; Minus Something: Work by Jim Hittinger

Woodcuts, screen prints, drawings, and paintings. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 6. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



Indigenous Peoples Day Festival

Featuring a variety of creative workshops, with music, spoken word, quilt making, painting, and screen printing. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 12-5 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. American Indian Community Development Corporation, 1508 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-813-1610.

Jonathan Gross, "Adaptive Ratios"

Adaptive Ratios

Photographs by Jonathan Gross. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 6. Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

October Free First Saturday: Kids' Book Fair

Featuring award-winning children's authors sharing their work, demonstrations by illustrators, book signings, and literary-themed art activities, with free gallery admission, games, and kids' films. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

A photo from the new book Double Exposure shows patrons at Cassius' including Harold Robinson (second from left), Melvin Stone, and Louis Robinson. Minnesota Historical Society

Double Exposure: Images of Black Minnesota in the 1940s

Launch party for a new book published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press, featuring photographs from the Hennepin County Library's John F. Glanton Photograph Collection. 2 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107.

Minnesota Art Car Rally

The art cars will make their way through north Minneapolis and the suburbs this afternoon as a benefit for an Art Car owner recovering from a heart attack. For watching purposes, your best bet might be Victory Drive at 11:30 a.m., but you can also check out the Art Cars at 9:30 a.m. at Shop for Change in Golden Valley, noon at North Market in north Minneapolis, Grandpa’s Ice Cream in Fridley at 2 p.m., AX-MAN (with the mini RC Art Cars) in Fridley at 3:15 p.m., and the Blue Sun Soda Shop in Spring Lake Park at 4:30 p.m. 9:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Oktoberfest 2018: Berliner Night

Featuring live music from Andy McCormick on accordion and Krautrock in the banquet space, beer garden, and more. 6:30-11 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0812.

Alexs Pate

Author presents his new picture book, 'Being You.' 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.



Islam 101 Talk with Jaylani Hussein

2 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000.



Milkweed's Two-Year Anniversary

Featuring special book bundles, a street sale, and community gallery wall display. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 6; Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.

Kiki Ivanovsky

Kiki Ivanovsky

New work. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 6, featuring music by DJ Heartbreak. Free. The Hive Salon, 1621 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-781-4483.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Barktoberfest

SUNDAY:

Barktoberfest

Featuring dog vendors, food trucks, and a Halloween costume contest/parade. Noon to 6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest 2018: Drain the Keg Night

Featuring dropping beer prices on the hour, live music from Mark Stillman on accordion. 2-11 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0812.

An Evening of Poetry: Tracy Youngblom and Elizabeth Weir

Poets read from their recent collections. 5 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Feral Light

With Mo'ynoq and the Curtain. 9 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Fitz First at Four

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 4 p.m. Every 1st Sun.; Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Free Family Movies

Two anime film screenings with kids' costume contest. 10 a.m. Oct. 7; Free. Geek Partnership Society, 1121 Jackson St NE, Minneapolis; 612-424-2477.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Sensory Friendly Sunday

Event for kids, teens, and adults with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities and their families, featuring art making activities, gallery exploration, and a short film, with the galleries closed to all other visitors. 8-11 a.m. Oct. 7; Free; registration is requested. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

With live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.