Bar Crawls and Parties

Transmission Presents: Halloween 1984

'80s-themed Halloween party inspired by Stranger Things, with costume contest, prizes, photographer, and music and videos by DJ Jake Rudh. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 28; Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.

Penny and Baba's Halloween Wedding Dance Party

Flip Phone hosts a wedding ceremony for horror icons Pennywise and Babadook. Officiated by David S. Pumpkins. Come in costume. Tunes and drag entertainment will be provided by DJ Izzie P, Sunny Kiriyama, and others. 21+. 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tue., Oct. 31. honey mpls, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306.

TWP Halloween Party

Featuring art auction, dancing, DJ tunes, a fun house, and more. 7 p.m. to midnight. Sat., Oct. 28. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lake Monster Bash: Halloween Music Fest

Featuring costume contest, prizes, craft beers, food trucks, and live music from Haley, Chastity Brown, Actual Wolf, Farewell Milwaukee, and Them Coulee Boys. Tickets and more info at getknitevents.com/monsterbash. 1-9 p.m. Oct. 28; $15. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.





Susan Du

Featuring prizes and music by Tiiiiiiip, DJ Espada & Mike 2600, DJ Keezy, DJ Smitty & Roy Freedom, and hosted by Ian Rans. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $5-$15. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Brit's Birthday and Halloween Bash

Drink specials, costumes featuring British fashion, and live music from ABBAsolutely Fab. 7 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Featuring cash prizes for best costumes, photo station, DJ, and music from Alex Rossi. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.

Dogfish Head: Flesh & Blood Halloween (Rare & Seasonal Tapping)

Seasonals Flesh & Blood IPA, Pumpkin Ale, and Indian Brown will be on tap all day, as will Barton Oak Aged Imperial IPA. 4 to 11:55 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Muddy Waters, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.

Dark Fatha Returns

Costume contest at 8 p.m. Come as your favorite Brewstillery character for extra points. Noon to midnight Sat., Oct. 28. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Darin Kamnetz

Strange Things: A Halloween Dance Party

Featuring Aja from RuPaul's Drag Race, with Julia Starr, Sasha Cassadine, Vincent the Destroyer, and Martina Marraccino, presented by Flip Phone and Blowtorch. 9 p.m. Oct. 28; $13-$15. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Halloween Bar Crawl

While kids will roam the neighborhoods trick-or-treating this Halloween, adults will make their way through the bars of downtown Minneapolis. This Friday, ghosts, superheroes, and the minimally dressed will take to the streets, hitting up pubs, clubs, and restaurants for booze. They’ll find what they are looking for at First Avenue, the Gay 90’s, and Kieran’s, among others, as this crawl scores people drink specials ranging from $3 Stoli shots to $5 Summit beers to $10 pizzas. Tickets get you free admission and deals at participating bars, and a costume contest will rain $500 down on the winner. 21+. 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Fri. Oct. 27. $15. Find tickets at eventbrite.com, check in is at the Pourhouse (10 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis). --Jessica Armbruster

2017 Ghostly Gala

Benefit for Reach for Resources, featuring pizza, games, prizes, candy, music, dancing, and a costume contest. Tickets and more info at www.reachforresources.org/ghostly-gala. 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $10-$15. Brooklyn Park Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; 763-493-8333.

Image courtesy event organizers

Haunted Houses

Haunted Basement XI

It’s not Halloween season without the Haunted Basement. Now in its 11th year, the most terrifying production in the Twin Cities is ghosting in a new home, bringing along a whole new world of horrors. If you’ve never been inside the Basement, be warned that this is not just another haunted house. With multiple rooms and themes, the experience is unique to every person. Can the performers touch you? They can, and they will. Is it possible to be separated from your group? It is, and you probably will be. Is the sheer anticipation and mind-fuckery just as terrifying as the characters waiting around every twist and turn? You better believe it. Each year the Haunted Basement completely revamps itself, meaning that whether you’re a long-time scare junkie or a first-time visitor, you’re in for something you’ve never seen before. For those who need to take things a step further, they will once again be offering the Blind Invocation, which is an enhanced, extended solo experience with exclusive environments and characters that you won’t see in the standard Basement tour. There are also a handful of Fraidy Cat tours available, with no actors and the lights turned on for those who simply want to see what the fuss is about without potentially pissing themselves. For times and tickets, visit hauntedbasement.org. 18+. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Sept. 29-Oct. 31; Every Wed. from Oct. 18-31; Oct. 31; $25-$27; $40 Blind Invocation sessions; $10 Fraidy Cat tours. The Haunted Basement, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. --Patrick Strait



The Dead End Hayride

Variety of haunted attractions. 7-11 p.m. Every Wed., Thu., and Sun. from Oct. 8-31; 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 6-31; 7-9:30 p.m. Daily from Oct. 30-31; $19-$48. Pinehaven Farms, 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming; 651-462-7279.



2017 Haunting Experience

Haunted house, hayride, maze, and more horror-based entertainment. For tickets and more info visit hauntingexperience.com. 3 p.m. April 15; 7:30 p.m. April 16; 7-11 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 5-31; 7-11 p.m. Every Wed. from Oct. 12-31; 7-11 p.m. Oct. 30; 7-11 p.m. Oct. 31; $39. Zywiec's Landscape and Garden Center, 10900 Point Douglas, Cottage Grove; 651-459-3001.



Dreadwood Haunted Forest

Guided tours through woods, and public bonfires, with snacks and drinks available. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 6-28; $16. Dreadwood Haunted Forest, 835 County Road E, Hudson, WI; 612-916-0595.



Fright Farm

A variety of scary attractions. 7-11 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 6-31; 12-4 p.m. Oct. 29; 7-11 p.m. Oct. 31; $12. Fright Farm, 2020 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; 651-266-7332.



Trail of Terror

Featuring a variety of horrifying attractions as well as scare-free activities. 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 13-29; 7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Oct. 13-29; $20.95. Trail of Terror, 3525 145th St. W, Shakopee; 952-445-7361.



ValleyScare

Featuring the Great Pumpkin Fest and Halloween Haunt with a variety of scary attractions. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri. from Oct. 6-29; 11-12 a.m. Every Sat. from Oct. 6-29; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Sun. from Oct. 6-29; 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 19; $29.99. Valleyfair, 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee.



Scream Town

Featuring eight different attractions. Tickets and more info at screamtown.com. 6:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 6-29; 6:30 p.m. Every Sun. from Oct. 15-30; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19; $30-$59. Scream Town, 7410 US 212, Chaska; 888-317-7308.



The Olson Haunted House

Non-profit haunted house, with donations supporting the Special Olympics. 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 28; 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 31; Free; donations suggested. Olson Haunted House, 2432 Lake Lucy Rd., Chanhassen; 952-470-2248.

Howl-o-Ween at Lakes & Legends. Lindsey Kramer

Dog-friendly



Zombie Puppy Crawl

Featuring Zombie Puppy Parade with costumed pups, costume contest, prizes, and drink specials. 3-7 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.



Canine Carnival

Celebration of National Pit Bull Awareness Day featuring vendors, costume contest, games, food truck, prize drawings, and adoptable dogs. 12-5 p.m. Oct. 28; $5 suggested donation. Northgate Brewing, 783 Harding St NE, Minneapolis; 612-354-2858.



Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Party

Featuring costume contest, prizes, doggie treats, and photography. 2-5 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Promo

Mostly Music

Icehouse Halloween Bash

Costume party featuring Graveyard Club and Dem Atlas. 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $8-$10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Adam Levy's Joga Bola Halloween Bash

Costumes encouraged. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $5. Aster Cafe, 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138.



Black Widows’ Mummy Mama Boogie Halloween Mash

EP release and variety show featuring games, prizes, and a costume contest. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; $10-$12. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.



Daughters of Darkness: Halloween Edition

Featuring Devata Daun, Miss Q, Angelica Ottavia, Hyperkarma, and visuals by Katie Lee. Hosted by Lea Reed and presented by Dark Energy. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $7-$10. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

ELnO Halloween Brouhaha

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Lee's Liquor Lounge.



Halloween Dance Party Featuring Thunderstruck

With costume contest, prizes, and more live music with Ultimate Journey and Shot Thru the Heart. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $15. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.



Halloween Party with Back Alley

With Soul Tree. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 28; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Halloween Party with Good for Gary

9:30 p.m. Oct. 28; $12. Dog House Bar and Grill, 2029 Woodlyn Ave., Maplewood; 651-621-1535.



Krewe of Dad's Masquerade Ball XXXII

Featuring John Papa Gros Band, the People Brothers Band, and the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League. Costumes encouraged. 7 p.m. Oct. 28; $25. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.



The Plymouth Concert Band Presents: Spooktacular Concert

A celebration of Halloween featuring costumes, treats, and suspenseful music. 4 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.



University of Minnesota School of Music's Maroon and Campus Bands Present Trick or Treat Concert

Family-friendly concert with costumes encouraged and a parade during intermission, with the Instrument Petting Zoo in the lobby before the show and trick to treating following the performance. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Moonstone Fever

Featuring Legion's Halloween costume contest. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Rosetown American Legion #542, 700 County Rd. C. W., St. Paul; 651-483-4405.



Street Hassle

Halloween party with Buffalo Sleeper and Marcus Noise. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.



Wookiefoot Halloween

With Satsang, the Limns, and Cosmic Serenity. 8 p.m. Oct. 28; $20-$25. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.

Halloween Harmonica Blues Bash

Featuring Stevie Vonderharr & the Knock Outs and Curtis Blake & Greazy Gravy. 2 p.m. Oct. 29; $10. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.

'Videodrome'

Film



Long Live the New Flesh: The Body Horrors of David Cronenberg

Canadian director David Cronenberg has built a singular oeuvre on a fear of gruesome physical and mental transformations capable of disabusing any reassuring notions of self-identity and shared humanity. While he has emerged as a critically acclaimed director over the course of his long career, Cronenberg first established his cult bonafides with his unnerving early works. Celebrating those initial excursions into metamorphosis and madness, Trylon will present a six-film retrospective. Flicks screening during Holloween weekend/week include the licentious identical twin gynecologists of Dead Ringers (1988), the remake of minor sci-fi classic The Fly (1986), which arguably tops the original by depicting a scientist both repulsed and enthralled by the hideous process that begins when his DNA is fused with the titular insect, and Rabid (1977) concludes the series in delightfully lurid Cronenberg style with the story of an infected woman whose highly communicable disease is spread through a phallic stinger that emerges from an orifice concealed within one of her armpits. 3 p.m. Every Sun. from Oct. 1-29; 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Every Mon. and Tue. from Oct. 2-31; $8. Trylon Cinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. --Brad Richason

Movies So Good They Made Eight More

Exemplifying the film industry’s eagerness to replicate commercial success with sequels, horror movies of the late ’70s through the ’80s saw murderous fiends repeatedly resurrected. Ghoulish thrills abound throughout this October series, which features a few flicks that started franchises. That includes the cursed dwelling in the Trylon’s annual screening of Japanese horror-comedy Hausu(1977). Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers, two titans of 1980s horror, emerge with the unnervingly surreal Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and the sublimely suspenseful Halloween (1979). Visit www.trylon.org for showtimes. 7 p.m. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 20-29; 9 p.m. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Oct. 20-29; 5 p.m. Every Sun. from Oct. 20-29; $8. Trylon Cinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. --Brad Richason

George A. Romero's Blue-Collar Monsters

Screenings of the cult filmmaker's horror films. For tickets and showtimes, visit mspfilm.org/george-romeros-blue-collar-monsters. Daily from Oct. 27-Nov. 2; $8.50; $5 members. St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-4723.



Labyrinth Theatrical Showing and Shadow Cast

Screening of the cult classic film with a shadow cast performance by the Minnsky Players. 6:30 p.m. Daily from Oct. 27-28; $8-$20. The Minnsky Theater, 1517 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis.



Late Night Shopping and Stranger Things Watch Party

Screening of the season two premiere of 'Stranger Things,' with shop open late. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Wanderlust Vintage Market, 349 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-466-0785.





L-R: 'Skin,' 'Harold,' 'Sadie Mae'

Twin Cities Horror Festival

A series of horror-themed performances, films, and more. Showtimes and events vary, for complete schedule and tickets go to www.tchorrorfestival.com. 7 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 26-Nov. 5; $15-$160. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.



Le Cirque Rouge's Halloween Burlesque

Featuring the Fires of 1918: Fantome Rosu Duo and Garron Haubner in "The Bearing of Jim Morrison's Soul - a.k.a. The Droors." 7 p.m. Oct. 28; $15-$120. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112.



Big Bad and Bloody Burlesque

Presented by Big Bad Burlesque, hosted by Smokey Throbinson. Tickets and more info at m.bpt.me/event/3078366. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 28; $12-$15. Camp Bar Twin Cities, 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul; 651-292-1844.



Ghost Quartet

Theatre Elision presents a retelling of Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher." For tickets go to www.northgardentheater.com. 8 p.m. Every Tue., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Oct. 26-31; $20.



Orpheus in the Underworld

Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company presents a satiric retelling of the Orpheus legend. For tickets call 651-255-6947. 7:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 27-Nov. 18; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from Oct. 29-Nov. 19; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; 2 p.m. Nov. 11; $11-$22. Howard Conn Theatre, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-7400.



Victorian Ghost Stories

Dramatic readings of 19th century ghost stories with tour of the Hill House and hot cider. 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27; 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Daily from Oct. 28-29; 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31; $12; $10 MNHS members. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-297-2555.



Collide Theatrical Presents: Dracula

Jazz dance musical interpretation of the horror classic, choreographed by Regina Peluso. 7:30 p.m. Daily from Oct. 27-28; 2 p.m. Daily from Oct. 28-29; 8 p.m. Oct. 31; 7:30 p.m. Daily from Nov. 1-4; 2 p.m. Nov. 5; $34; $26 students and seniors. The Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-361-6960.



Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Jeffery Hatcher's theatrical adaptation of the novella "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." 7:30 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Oct. 27-Nov. 4; 2 p.m. Nov. 5; $10-$12. Century College Theater, 3300 Century Ave. N., White Bear Lake; 651-779-3200.



The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society

Re-staging of horror and suspense shows from the golden age of radio, performed live on stage. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24; 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29; $15-$20. James J. Hill Center, 80 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-265-5500.



The Phantom of the Opera

Film screening with musical accompaniment by Dreamland Faces and the Heights wurlitzer. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; $12. Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; 763-788-9079.

Alex Dos Diaz

Art

Swarm

Group show featuring creepy specimens. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27 Daily from Oct. 27-Nov. 24; Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.



Deep Cuts

Jonny Kelson’s oil portraits dive deep into their subjects with a play of light and shadow that transforms them into memento mori with an Old Master’s sense of color, surface, and movement. Matt Franzen delves into Hitchcockian narratives, references, and imagery, which he places in the context of luminous Hudson River School-style landscapes. With their art-historical references, both artists move with a technical fluidity that creates a timelessness imbued with the here and now. 3-8 p.m. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Oct. 13-Nov. 11; Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889. --Camille LeFevre

Gods & Monsters 2017

As the weather grows colder and the darkness lasts longer, we celebrate the spooky things in life. For this group show, over 100 artists made their nightmares a reality on canvas, creating unsettling works featuring mythical creatures, iconic movie monsters, and things that are just plain weird. There will be angry aliens, creepy apparitions, malevolent clowns, ominous goats, and a chicken with bat wings shooting lasers from its eyes (hey, that has to be someone’s fear, right?). At the opening reception on Saturday, October 7, from 7 to 11 p.m., revelers will partake in a dark masquerade ball with tarot readings, henna, and oddities from Studio Payne. Daily from Oct. 7-31; Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. --Jessica Armbruster



Calamity: Hexes, Plagues, and Prophecies

Group show curated by Teagan White. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Daily from Oct. 27-Nov. 24; Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Book events:

Leif Pettersen

Author presents his recent book, 'Backpacking With Dracula.' 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.