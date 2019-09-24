Bad-ass fire arts, a fall night market, and other upcoming art events

Open (Hot)House

Where it’s at: Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: The Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center hosts its semi-annual Open (Hot)House, where professional artists and students share their work in a big party atmosphere. There will be blacksmithing, neon art, and flame-working demos; hands-on activities; and a new gallery exhibition, “Unaccepted,” featuring artists whose work has been turned down by other venues. Outside, fire performers will be showing off their skills at the Full Moon Fire Jams.

Why you should go: If you’ve always wanted to find out what metal work was all about, this is a great event. You’ll be able to watch a variety of sculptural techniques, and see what artists are making with the fiery heat.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday

"Decolonizing Public Art: Part 1"

Where it’s at: All My Relations Art, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota artist Angela Two Stars, director of All My Relations Gallery, will lead a conversation about ways artists push back against colonization. She’ll be joined by street artist Votan, who is of Mayan and Nahua roots, and filmmaker and Northern Arapaho/Kickapoo artist Missy Whiteman. It’s all part of Forecast Public Art’s new Forecast/Forward event series.

Why you should go: Angela Two Stars has recently gained quite a bit of recognition, having collaborated on the new public artwork on the East Side of Bde Maka Ska. She has also been named as a finalist to create the new Indigenous public art commission at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Here, with two other artists also making waves in the contemporary art world, she will lead a conversation about how Native and Indigenous artists about how the art world can do better at recognizing and deconstructing colonialist mindsets and practices.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday

ART PARTY Night Market

Where it’s at: CoCreatz, 2388 University Ave., W., First Floor, St. Paul

What it’s about: Creative Enterprise Zone, CoCreatz, a community gathering space in South Saint Anthony Park, and the Romi Apothecary, a natural skin care product line made from medicinal plants and oils, have teamed up for this art market of local venders. DJ Brian Engel of Hipshaker will be bringing the funk and soul, as guests peruse an array of handcrafted jewelry, clothing, and goods. There will also be tin type photography, tarot readings, a bang trim bar, and delicious and nutritious herbal mock-tails, desserts, and hors d’oeuvres.

Why you should go: This is an event that is good fun but also good for you, with plenty of healing nourishment and self care.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday

"Dialogue"

Closing Reception: Dialogue Art Exhibition

Where it’s at: New Rules, 2015 N. Lowry, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Curator Suyao Tian brings together 23 diverse artists working in painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, photography, and more in this group show that opens up a dialogue about immigration, citizenship, and identity.

Why you should go: With a lineup of artists who use elements of subversion, surprise, and bold reconceptualizations of systems, this show will get you thinking. Artists include Nooshin Hakim Javadi, Pedram Baldari, Joy Spika, Xavier Tavera, and Jonathan Herrera Soto, whose incredible immersive installation about murdered journalists is currently on view at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday