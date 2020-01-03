B-girls and B-boys, bar shows, winter markets: 21 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Pint of Music: Clutch Brewing Company

Short concert featuring a small ensemble of Minnesota Orchestra musicians. 7:30 p.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-756-7739.

Andrew Kneeland

10 p.m. Jan. 3; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Holiday Flower Show

Annual show which began in 1925, this year featuring Ice Punch Poinsettia along with Kalanchoe Cher, Eucalyptus, and Persian Shield. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-Jan. 12; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, receptions, sales, and more in the neighborhood each month. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Skate the Star

Mall of America ice skating rink, located on the North Entrance. All proceeds from skate rentals go directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. Daily from Dec. 14-Feb. 2; Free; $5 skate rentals. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

SATURDAY:

Winter Cypher

For the past three years, Summer Cypher Minneapolis has brought B-boy and B-girl dancers, MCs, DJs, graffiti artists, spoken-word artists, drummers, and more together in an inclusive, intergenerational environment meant to facilitate the sharing of knowledge, space, and opportunities in the hip-hop community. Modus Locus’ latest exhibition, “Winter Cypher,” celebrates all that has come from the Cypher programming. That includes videos by Teddy Grimes, plus photographs by Kimani Beard and gallery owner Ephraim Eusebio. The three curated the exhibit together, which also features many of the artists who have participated in the series over the years. In addition to the opening reception this Saturday, January 4, from 2 to 8 p.m., the month-long exhibition will host numerous gatherings, ending with a B-boy/B-girl battle on February 1. Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477. --Sheila Regan

Blues Night

With Catfish Troy, Ben Callies, and the Royal Blues. Saturday, 10 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Cryptic Fit

With the Controversial New Skinny Pill, Sadsquatch, and Larry Wish. 10 p.m. Jan. 4; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Free First Saturday Carina Lofgren

Free First Saturday: Story Time

Free First Saturdays returns in 2020 with a day of storytelling, short films, tours, and other fun for kids. That includes the chance to make a hand-puppet out of found materials. Children will be invited to bring their creation onstage during a 30-minute production of School’s No Place for Kids, a piece about an adventurous student and a by-the-book teacher presented by theater group Speaking Out. Groove, funk, house, and soul tunes will be spun by DJ Simone, and other fun includes a songwriting workshop and an art tour featuring kid-friendly favorites in the galleries. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 4; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Jessica Armbruster

Just Kids

An exhibition of photographs of and by children, teens, and young adults, organized in partnership with middle and high school students. Jan. 4-June 14; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

"Parallel Divide" at Rosalux

Parallel Divide: New Work by John Gaunt and Tim Tozer

Paintings and painterly structure. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 4. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 4. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Venus DeMars Joe Szurszewski

SUNDAY:

Venus DeMars & All the Pretty Horses - 15 Years of Photos

Photos by Joe Szurszewski. In the main lobby. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis, 900 Mt. Curve Ave., Minneapolis; 612-377-6608.

Watched Pot Docu-Series Fundraiser

Fundraiser for the new docu-series from former Star Tribune journalist and filmmaker Amelia Rayno exploring food, culture and U.S. imperialism around the world. With snacks and drinks available for purchase. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.

Music Under Glass: Fellow Pynins

4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 5; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.