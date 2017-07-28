B-day parties, freebies, and 50% off sales: This week in fashion

(FB)

Rewind Vintage Get Pretty Sale

One of the best sales in the Twin Cities is Rewind Vintage’s semi-annual Get Pretty sale, where basically the entire store is 50-percent off. That includes their signature selection of fun, quirky, vintage clothing and shoes. (Accessories, including their walls of jewelry and sunglasses, are 25-percent off.) Hello, amazing deals! We recommend stocking up on belts, vintage men’s jeans, and whatever Dayton’s Oval Room pieces you can find. (July 28-July 30. Rewind Vintage, 2852B Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.)

(FB)

My Sister Store Anniversary Party

Uptown boutique My Sister, known for their graphic tees that help raise awareness about human trafficking, is celebrating their first anniversary in their Uptown space with a new collection of clothing, free portraits, and treats. They’re also giving out a free lip gloss and tattoo pack to anyone who stops by. On Saturday, enjoy an iced coffee bar and free portraits in your My Sister gear from 3 to 6 p.m.

(July 29-30. My Sister, 1616 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.)

(FB, Semblance)

Hazel & Rose adds a new partner

Northeast’s sustainable/eco-chic boutique Hazel & Rose just celebrated its one-year anniversary, and now it's added a brand-new business partner: Bobbi Barron, the owner of Semblance boutique in New Ulm. Semblance, which has a similar aesthetic and vibe to Hazel & Rose, will close at the end of August, as Barron joins Hazel & Rose’s owner Emma Olson. The duo is excited about the partnership, and ready to grow Hazel & Rose. “When Emma brought up the idea of us possibly partnering it felt sort of kismet since I had been pondering the idea as well,” Barron says in a press release. “I was incredibly impressed with the concept of her store, and felt similar passions toward ethics, sustainability, and the importance of supporting small businesses, designers, and artists.” (Hazel & Rose, 945 Broadway St., #220, Minneapolis.)

(FB)

50% Off Sale at GH2

Northeast’s cozy little consignment shop GH2 is making room for new designer pieces with a 50-percent off sale. The last time we visited, the racks were jammed with great pieces for summer and beyond, so if you still need a dress for a wedding, it might be a good idea to pop in. (July 28-29. GH2, 318 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.)

Coming up next weekend:

(FB)

Back Alley Bazaar with Golden Pearl Vintage + Tandem Vintage

Northeast’s Open Streets takes place on August 6. If you’re a fan of Golden Pearl Vintage and Tandem Vintage, you’ll want to make sure you’re there. The two vintage vendors are throwing a “Back Alley Bazaar” during the day, selling pieces that aren’t quite perfect, but still definitely wearable with a little bit of love. Stop by the alley and peruse the goods from GPV and Tandem, plus a sample sale by Black Spoke Leather. (Sunday, August 6. 507 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.)

