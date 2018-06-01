B-day parties at Golden Pearl and Golden Rule, flea market at Canteen: This week's rad fashion events

Two of the Twin Cities’ best boutiques are celebrating birthdays this coming weekend with fabulous events you won’t want to miss. Got your Google Calendar ready? Great!

Dress everyday like you're on a yacht cruise. Golden Pearl, 'Dynasty'

Golden Pearl Vintage 2nd Birthday Celebration: Anniversary on the Riviera

The Golden Pearl Vintage knows how to throw a party, and their first birthday was a super fun night to remember. This year, they’re celebrating their terrific twos with a week of pop-ups and then a big ol’ party on Saturday night. Take 20% off your purchase at the Pearl through June 2, peruse wares from vintage vendors like the Keep and Noisy Eye Vintage, plus local maker Marianne Bird.

Then, on Saturday night, celebrate with the Pearl crew and channel your inner Bond Girl at their French Riviera-themed birthday bash, which features food from Tori 44, music, drinks, and custom illustrations of you and your friends by Claire Ward. And seriously, dress up: They’re giving the best dressed partygoer a $100 gift card. You just need to make sure you’re wearing something from the Pearl to qualify.

For inspiration, the Pearl crew recommends looking to Goldie Hawn in Overboard, shows like Dynasty and The Love Boat, or the Riviera travelers of the ‘30s and ‘40s. So bring out your best slinky beach pajamas or your most wild and bright party dresses. (Party: Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. to midnight. 507A E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.)

Worth the road trip to Excelsior. Golden Rule

Golden Rule’s Third Birthday

Another golden retailer, Golden Rule in Excelsior, is celebrating its birthday with a fun party. Their event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, features pop-ups from local makers and designers like Wit & Delight, Winsome Goods, LAB, and Minny & Paul. There will also be art installations on display.

If you haven’t been to the store, now’s the time to take a little road trip to Excelsior. It’s an absolutely adorable spot filled with modern clothing, sweet and thoughtful gifts, jewelry, and way, way, way more. It’s the kind of place where you can buy yourself a fancy candle or a new bag and also snap up wedding gifts, something for your mom, and a new art print for the living room -- and every piece you take home feels special and cool. (Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 350 Water St., Excelsior.)

A cool variety of stuff at Canteen. L-R: Meg Brown Ceramics, Tandem Vintage, Betty Jager

Femme & Fancy Flea Pop-Up

Vintage lovers also won’t want to miss the Femme & Fancy Flea Pop-Up, an event dedicated to femme-identifying and genderqueer local vendors and makers. You can shop everything from vintage clothing from Audrey Rose Vintage and Tandem Vintage, to jewels from Betty Jäger, to ceramics from Meg Brown Ceramics. There will also be art, stickers, and home goods.

The event is taking place at the female-owned Canteen 3255 coffeeshop in Minneapolis, so your purchases at the pop-up supports local business owners and make you look cute! What’s better than that? (Sunday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3255 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.)