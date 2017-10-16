Here are some of the top looks of the night, including hilarious pop-culture takes, incredible makeup jobs, and interesting takes on zombie living.

Oh dang, the zombies got Rick and Morty (and Hulk Hogan):

Best use of a beer can?

@dematlas x @dwynellroland @zombiepubcrawl 2017 #Hiphop #zpc2017 A post shared by Cranial Industries | Media (@cranial) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Zombie Dead Pool:

Anybody see me at the #zombiepubcrawl ?? #deadpool #zombie #zpc2017 #itwascoldashell A post shared by James Doyle (@j.doyle1292) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

These Taylors are terrifying:

A great makeup job:

These guys look like fun:

Zombie unicorns still sparkle:

#zombieunicorn #zpc2017 #ibleedglitter #unicornsdontdie A post shared by Rhea Mainhardt (@rheanm) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

We're not playing with them...

Pop-art Zombies:

Rising from the dead, even through the rain. Nothing can keep the zombies out #zpc2017 #zombiepubcrawl #popart A post shared by Ali Filipovich (@aliflip7) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

An amazing Beyonce tribute:

For the Batman fans out there:

The couple that slays together...

Last minute Zombie pub crawl! Gore, costumes and design by MeLissa #ZPC2017 A post shared by Melissa Rasmusson (@melrasmusson) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

U kill me �� #zpc A post shared by Katie Willems (@katie_willems) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Brains for Breakfast #zpc2017 A post shared by Emily Ann (@emilygoerdt) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Some more examples of great ideas and great makeup work:

Scouts honor, sir ☠️���� #ZPC A post shared by Amanda Gullord (@amandagullord) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Love doing zombie pub crawl makeup. The can over the eye was a first though. #zpc #zombiepubcrawl A post shared by Jackie Tilseth (@minne.snow.ta) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

A post shared by Amanda Gullord (@amandagullord) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

The cross mojination made my head explode ����. #austinpowersfembot #zpc #austinpowers #specialeffectsmakeup #sfxmakeup A post shared by Lilly Dougherty (@lildoug) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Looking real rough after that plane crash... maybe next time Hawaii #ZPC A post shared by Becky Claridge (@becky_claridge) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

we out-lived a life sentence #ZPC A post shared by lauren guse (@laurenguse) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Took a bullet for him and he died anyway �� #zpc A post shared by Madeline Schroeder (@madeline_schroeder) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Lost my life and my wallet yesterday, what a day #ZPC ���� A post shared by Tori Anne King (@torianneking) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

"It's the apocalypse, baby. Roll with it." #zpc #zombiesofinstagram #zombieapocalypse A post shared by Willie Pinckney (@big_williep_style) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

DEADication �� #ZPC #groupies #zombiepubcrawl A post shared by h o l l a n d l i n d (@holladazzle27) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

I’m dying to know who did your makeup �� #ZPC2017 A post shared by Naomi Burnett (@naomiburnett) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

#ZPC2017 ���� A post shared by Kristy Tachovsky (@kristyjoelletachovsky) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:35am PDT