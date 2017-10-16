City Pages

Awesome and horrifying selfies from Zombie Pub Crawl 2017

Monday, October 16, 2017 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
The freaks came out on Saturday night, and they were hungry for booze and brains. Like any modern man and women, undead or alive, they took to the 'gram and to Twitter to post selfies of their glorious get ups for Zombie Pub Crawl.

Here are some of the top looks of the night, including hilarious pop-culture takes, incredible makeup jobs, and interesting takes on zombie living.

Oh dang, the zombies got Rick and Morty (and Hulk Hogan):

Best use of a beer can?

 

Zombie Dead Pool:

 

Anybody see me at the #zombiepubcrawl ?? #deadpool #zombie #zpc2017 #itwascoldashell

These Taylors are terrifying:

A great makeup job:

These guys look like fun:

Zombie unicorns still sparkle:

 

#zombieunicorn #zpc2017 #ibleedglitter #unicornsdontdie

We're not playing with them...

Pop-art Zombies:

 

Rising from the dead, even through the rain. Nothing can keep the zombies out #zpc2017 #zombiepubcrawl #popart

An amazing Beyonce tribute:

For the Batman fans out there:

The couple that slays together...

 

Last minute Zombie pub crawl! Gore, costumes and design by MeLissa #ZPC2017

U kill me �� #zpc

Brains for Breakfast #zpc2017

Some more examples of great ideas and great makeup work:

 

Scouts honor, sir ☠️���� #ZPC

Love doing zombie pub crawl makeup. The can over the eye was a first though. #zpc #zombiepubcrawl

Looking real rough after that plane crash... maybe next time Hawaii #ZPC

we out-lived a life sentence #ZPC

Took a bullet for him and he died anyway �� #zpc

Lost my life and my wallet yesterday, what a day #ZPC ����

"It's the apocalypse, baby. Roll with it." #zpc #zombiesofinstagram #zombieapocalypse

DEADication �� #ZPC #groupies #zombiepubcrawl

I’m dying to know who did your makeup �� #ZPC2017

#ZPC2017 ����

Can we talk about these Salem beauties????????????? #zombiepubcrawl #zpc2017

#xoxo #flashbackfromearlier #zpc2017 #prep #blood #halloweencostume #zombie #baam #ifeltpretty #badassery #makeupfordays #sweetdreams

#zpc2017 brainwatch . . . #sfxmakeup #sfx #baywatch #brainzzz #zombie #zombiemakeup #ifeellikefettywap

