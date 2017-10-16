Awesome and horrifying selfies from Zombie Pub Crawl 2017
The freaks came out on Saturday night, and they were hungry for booze and brains. Like any modern man and women, undead or alive, they took to the 'gram and to Twitter to post selfies of their glorious get ups for Zombie Pub Crawl.
Here are some of the top looks of the night, including hilarious pop-culture takes, incredible makeup jobs, and interesting takes on zombie living.
Oh dang, the zombies got Rick and Morty (and Hulk Hogan):
Best use of a beer can?
Zombie Dead Pool:
These Taylors are terrifying:
I’m sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now... #TS6 #ZPC2017 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/191BShE35P— Lyss (@AlyssaBestul) October 15, 2017
A great makeup job:
Ready for #ZPC2017 pic.twitter.com/CuFlENBi9x— Emma Jaworski (@emma_jaworski) October 14, 2017
These guys look like fun:
Zombie unicorns still sparkle:
We're not playing with them...
Pop-art Zombies:
An amazing Beyonce tribute:
Might be my best creative endeavor ���� #zomBEY #zombiepubcrawl #iambeyoncealways pic.twitter.com/gbbsn06psz— Kris K. (@kriskentashian) October 15, 2017
For the Batman fans out there:
#ZombiePubCrawl #PoisonIvy #PamelaIsley ✌�� pic.twitter.com/IgNUkRKx5u— Heather (@heathelweapon) October 15, 2017
The couple that slays together...
Some more examples of great ideas and great makeup work:
It was so much fun at the ZPC in MPLS! #ZPC #mpls #Minneapolis #mn #zombies #zombiemakeup #makeup #blood #watchout #skills #makeupskills #amazing #Halloween #October#fun #fam #friends #fire #mnlove #wedding #weddingdress #Zombiebride #bloody #instadaily #instascary #instagood #sundayfunday #photography #saturdaynight
