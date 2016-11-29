Avoid the malls this weekend and shop local at these events instead



SooVAC’s Artists Holiday Shop

A piece of art is a precious, thoughtful gift that literally no one else will have. Find prints, paintings, jewelry, and more at the Soo Visual Art Center’s artists holiday shop, which opens Friday and runs through the month. Tons of local artists and makers will be selling their goods at the shop, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays for your shopping needs. Ashley Mary’s wooden postcards and Paula McCartney’s earthy, elegant ceramics are especially covetable. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Dec. 2-30. 2909 Bryant Ave., Ste 101, Minneapolis.



NEAL Jewelry Pop-Up

NEAL Jewelry, founded in 2009 by designer Lauren Neal, is one of our most beloved local jewelry lines. Pieces are minimal and modern, with unique textures and lines in gold or silver. They’ll be popping up at northeast Minneapolis’ eco-chic boutique Hazel & Rose for a holiday event featuring drinks and snacks. Dudes, if you’re shopping for your girlfriend, you might want to check out this event. Just a tip. Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 945 Broadway St. NE, Ste 220, Minneapolis.

ACC Library Craft Sale

Need to pick up some crafts, accessories, or beautifully handmade pottery for friends and family on your shopping list? Look no further than the ACC Library Craft sale, which features tea from Apothicare, ceramics by Adam Gruetzmacher, canvas and leather bags by Cedar & Stone, and a pop-up vintage sale by northeast Minneapolis’ Tandem Vintage. Done, done, and done! Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1224 Marshall St. NE, Ste 200, Minneapolis.



Julmarknad — ASI’s Christmas Market & Festival

We suspect that the Swedish Institute’s annual Christmas market would be an excellent place to get your mother, grandma, aunts, or cousins their gifts, especially if you’ve got Swedish ancestry. The sale takes place in the Turnblad mansion, which is always beautiful and magical during the holidays, and features the goods of nearly 40 artists. Oh, and there’s a bake sale, which is reason enough to stop by. Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.



European Christmas Market at Union Depot

In related news, the European Christmas Market, which is based on the traditional Christkindlmarkts of European countries like Austria and Germany, opens this weekend in St. Paul for all your shopping needs Get in the holiday spirit by browsing holiday gifts and décor, drinking mulled wine, and snapping Instagram photos of the IRL reindeer who are coming to visit. (Santa will be there too, but the reindeer are cooler, aren’t they?) Dec. 1-Dec. 4/Dec. 8-Dec. 11. Hours vary, check their schedule at www.facebook.com/StPaulEuropeanChristmasMarket. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

