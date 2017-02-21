Attention writers: Mall of America wants to be your muse

That’s exactly what Mall of America is offering in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The contest is open to anyone 18 or older, whether you’re a journalist, novelist, poet, or playwright. Interested writers simply have to apply via the Mall’s website.

Should you win, you’re going to be at the mall for a while. You’ll be spending five days “deeply immersed in the Mall atmosphere while writing on-the-fly impressions in [your] own words,” states the call for writers. “The contest winner will stay in an attached hotel for four nights, receive a $400 gift card to buy food and drinks and collect a generous honorarium for the sweat and tears they’ll put into their prose.”

For those who prefer online shopping, this might sound like hell. But that doesn’t exclude you from applying; many writers feel they need to suffer for their art, after all.

Folks at City Pages know that the Mall of America offers a huge variety of opportunities for a writer to mine. In 2007, staff writer Matt Snyders spent seven days straight wandering the mall during open hours, only leaving to sleep (well, there were a few naps taken on mall benches).

One of his mall-inspired passages:

“Many of our nation's idiosyncrasies—both good and bad—can be observed the moment you step inside its hallowed halls: our preoccupation with jaw-gaping enormity, our irrepressible capitalist spirit, our cultural diversity, our insistence on wearing jorts even in mid-November.”

If you’re interested, then it's time to bust out your your jorts and get inspired. Application information for the writer-in-residence contest can be found here, and can be submitted through March 10. From there, your pitch will be considered. If selected, you’ll be asked to write a more detailed outline of your idea, which will then be judged by a panel of various writers.

Where and how will the fruits of your inspiration be used? It appears that it will be a surprise:

“Where will the winner’s lovingly crafted story end up? Just wait and see!”

Happy writing!