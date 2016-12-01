Ask van Gogh to fix your love life this week at the Mia (and other fun art happenings)

Museum Sage at Mia



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: What’s plaguing you right now? There’s a chance that art has the answer for you. For Museum Sage, a group of artists, writers, psychologists, coaches, and visionaries act as guides through the art museum, helping you seek answers to your most foreboding questions.

Why you should go: Whether you're trying to decide on a new career path, need love advice, don’t know how you’re going to survive a Trump presidency, or just want to know the meaning of life, it turns out that art has the answer. Museum Sage guides will help you find the path to your next step in life.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday; $35.

Center for Lost Objects Grand Opening



Where it’s at: Center for Lost Objects, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

What it’s about: The Center for Lost Objects celebrates their grand opening in their new location with a party that includes a performance by the burlesque troupe Le Cirque Rouge photography by Jennifer Bong. Swing by, have some hor d'oeurves and light refreshments, and make a donation that goes toward the startup costs for this unique gallery and store.

Why you should go: With antiques, furniture, up-cycled goods, and local arts and crafts, the Center for Lost Objects is your one-stop shop for everything weird and wonderful. This is their first event in their new St. Paul location, so it’s a perfect time to check out what they have in store, and get some Le Cirque Rouge action as well (they'll perform at 8 p.m.).

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Walker Open House



Where it’s at: The Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Check out the Walker Art Center’s transformation at their open house, which celebrates the museum’s recent renovations, including a new main entrance, new sculptures (to tease you while we wait for the new Minneapolis Sculpture Garden to open), and a new large-scale commissioned piece by Frank Big Bear. There’ll be tours, music, screenings, and more.

Why you should go: In a way, the Walker moving their main entrance from facing the cars on Hennepin Avenue to the Sculpture Garden marks a new era for the museum, one that promises an integration between the park and the museum and encourages pedestrian traffic. The new entrance really is fantastic. It's very open, and feels a lot more inviting. Plus, it’s going to be a big party.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Visiting Artist Talk: Robert Cozzolino



Where it’s at: Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Robert Cozzolino, Mia’s painting curator since February, shares his perspective on the way abstraction and realism have been received in the contemporary art world, investigating ways that generalized judgments about both often don’t fit what artists are actually doing. Focusing on the work of Bernard Perlin, he’ll talk about how realism and abstraction have been historically separated by critics but integrated by artists.

Why you should go: One of the great advantages of living in a metropolitan area that has so many colleges and universities is that there are so many wonderful opportunities like the Visiting Artist and Critic Lecture Series put on by the University of Minnesota’s art department. Whether you studied art history in college or always wanted to, this is a great chance to hear a fascinating lecture about the schism between what artists are actually creating and how their work has been perceived by critics, both historically and today.

When: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.