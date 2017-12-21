As MC W(hat) T(he) F(uck), Tera Kilbride affectionately satirizes 'woke' millennials

Kilbride developed the conspiracy-theory hipster character while workshopping in Amsterdam. “He’s a basic woke hipster who rants about late stage capitalism and has some insights -- many of which I agree with -- and some basic 'woke hipster' issues,” she says.

Comedy is a new form for Kilbride. “I found throughout this whole political year I’ve been watching a lot of standup comedy, just as a coping mechanism for myself," she says. "So I think that genre spilled over into my work.”

Many of the comedic elements in the show are satire, as Kilbride addresses things like millennials and technology (Kilbride herself is a millennial). After reading an article about how millennials are now ordering houseplants online and placing them in their apartments, “I thought that was really funny,” she says. “I can turn this into a dance!”

One of the characters Kilbride plays is Melissa, who personifies white feminism. “She just says the wrong thing a lot of the time," Kilbride says. "I’m playing with that and using myself as an example... I think the character of Melissa has sort of an aesthetic distance that I hope makes people feel comfortable laughing at her.”

Kilbride draws on her own experiences when creating characters like Melissa (someone who “throws her LaCroix in the garbage when the recycling is too far away”). However, there are also moments that are more heartfelt.

In one piece, Kilbride shares her experience of near homelessness in San Francisco right after the economy crash. Drawing on her personal story, the work looks at how money or lack thereof affects people. “I’m worried about that happening with housing in Minneapolis right now too,” she says.

Kilbride also talks about privilege and technology in the show. Pondering what privilege looks like now, she imagines how technology might exacerbate social inequality in the future.

