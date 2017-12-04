Arts blogger the Jealous Curator on creative breakthroughs, envy, and Rosalux's group show

She started the blog solely for herself, hoping to document work that she loved and to find a way to flip that jealousy into something positive.

“It worked really fast,” she says.

After a month or two, she was excited about finding great pieces, and realized how many different kinds of art is out there. She figured that there must be a place for her work as well. “I just had to start making it. So I did. What a relief!” she says.

Krysa's blog was for herself; she never intended for it to launch a writing career. “I never thought anyone would actually read it, nor did I think I’d be given the opportunity to write books,” she says. Now, however, she can’t imagine not writing every day. “Writing has become a deliberate choice," she says. "If I could just write about art, make art, and talk about art for the rest of my life, I’d be all set.”

Krysa’s main advice for others hoping to work on their creativity is to just show up and be creative. “Even if you just do a little something every day -- a 15-minute sketch, a few photographs on your phone -- before you know it creativity will be part of your everyday routine.”

Danielle Krysa

For the 13th edition of Rosalux Gallery’s juried group show “Open Door,” the artist-run collective invited Krysa to curate.

Going through all the submissions was overwhelming. Instead of starting with a specific theme, Krysa followed her creative instincts when putting the exhibition together. “As I narrowed it down, a palette began to emerge, and an overall tone was set,” she says. “The work in this show is beautiful and there is a little wink to a lot of the pieces.”

Krysa calls the collection she’s made eclectic. “You might assume most of these pieces wouldn’t work together in the same space, yet strangely, they do,” she says. “Very often that connection is because of the color palette, but it can also come of the general tone of the work. The pieces in this show have a quiet peacefulness to them with just a dash of humor thrown in for good measure.”

Likening her process to “putting a giant, artsy puzzle together,” Krysa enjoys taking hundreds of beautiful, random pieces and narrowing them down into a cohesive groups that makes sense together. “When all of the pieces finally fit, well, that’s a very satisfying moment.”

IF YOU GO:

"Open Door 13"

Now through December 30

Rosalux

1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis

There will be a public reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Decemer 9.