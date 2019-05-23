Artists collab at SooVAC, 24 hours at the White Page, and other art happenings this week

"I will be here if you will be here"

Spring Exhibition Openings & Artist Reception

Where it's at: Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis

What it's about: For its spring exhibition, the Textile Center celebrates the work of the three Jerome Fiber Artist Project grant recipients: Janet Dixon, Heather MacKenzie, and Mary Pow. In addition, Katya Oicherman's exhibition, “Stories of the Torn Saddling Cloth,” uses embroidery and video to explore Jewish rituals and textiles, while Kay McCarthy's “For the Love of Quilting” highlights her work.

Why you should go: The artists here use textile arts to explore themes of identity, biography, and society. Open your mind to new possibilities of what textile arts can say about the world.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.

Textile Center

I Will Be Here if You Will Be Here : Zoe Cinel & Samantha Johns

Where it's at: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it's about: Performance artists Zoe Cinel and Samantha Johns will be holding space at the White Page Gallery for 24 hours, asking and answering questions on a grass-covered floor. You can ask questions and/or bring your sleeping bag for the event.

Why you should go: Who knows what is going to happen at this thing, but it will probably be interesting. Brett Smith's art will also be in the space.

When: 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday

"Skew Lines" L-R: Work by Heid E. Erdrich, Rosy Simas

Skew Lines: Heid E. Erdrich and Rosy Simas

Where it's at: Soo Visual Art Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it's about: Throughout the month of May, artists Rosy Simas and Heid E. Erdrich have been holding shop at SooVAC as part of the gallery's Collab program, which invites artists working in different disciplines to collaborate within the gallery space in a residency setting. Simas and Erdrich have partnered on various projects together in the past, including the most recent ongoing performance project Weave. Working in the space, the artists have been researching, creating, assembling objects and fabrics, and exploring. The closing reception is a chance to see what the two have come up with during their residency.

Why you should go: With archival photographs, erasure poems, objects imbued with cultural significance, and gorgeous textiles, Erdrich and Simas are transforming SooVAC into a laboratory of Native history, identity, and exploration. Come see what they are illuminating at the closing reception.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday