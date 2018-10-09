ARTCRANK's beer and bike party, crazy paper sculptures, and other art shows worth your time

MCAD

2017/18 Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship Panel Discussion



Where it’s at: MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: The five recipients of this year’s Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship -- Alyssa Baguss, Josette Ghiseline, Sarah Kusa, Joshua McGarvey, and Lela Pierce -- gather for a discussion about their work.

Why you should go: This artist talk promises to be a lively one, as curator and critic Christina Schmid teases out the processes, philosophies, and inspirations of these five up and coming artists.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday

ARTCRANK MSP 2018

Where it’s at: IDS Center, 80 S. Eighth St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: This year’s selection of bike posters presented at ARTCRANK has got it all, from pretty to gritty to full of fun. Forty artists will be featured, all creating bike-related art that benefits the Minnesota Cycling Federation. There will also be drinks courtesy Fulton Beer, and, naturally, free valet bike parking.

Why you should go: Besides seeing all the awesome bike posters we’ve come to expect at ARTCRANK, this is also a chance to hobnob with local bike enthusiasts and enjoy the art and bike communities.

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday

Art at 801 Art Opening

Where it’s at: 801 Washington Lofts, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

What it’s about: You’re going to love the moveable paper sculptures created by the whimsical Ollie Johnson at this gallery exhibition. Known around town as a puppeteer, book maker, and artist of many trades, Johnson’s shows off her latest three-dimensional paper creations. She’s joined by photographer Shun Jie Yong, who documents refugees and immigrants in the United States and Malaysia, and painters Westy Copeland and Arianne Zager.

Why you should go: There’s plenty to enjoy here, including Arianne Zager’s surreal watercolors and the anthropomorphic paintings of Westy Copeland.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday

Gayla Ellis

World In Flux: Visions & Voices of a Changing Planet

Where it’s at: Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artists take on climate change at this exhibition.

Why you should go: Did you hear if we don’t figure out this climate change in 10 years, we are officially screwed? Maybe it’s time to pay attention to the issue. Let’s start by seeing what insights artists can bring to the table.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday