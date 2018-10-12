L-R: Stitches by Carin (Schmidt Artist Lofts), Barbara Evan (ACVR Warehouse), Guillermo Guardia (Schmidt Artist Lofts). Images courtesy Saint Paul Art Crawl

FRIDAY:

Saint Paul Art Crawl 2018

Each fall and spring, artists working in St. Paul come together for three days of open studios, pop-up shops, demonstrations, and performances. Thirty-three different locations will host the Saint Paul Art Crawl this autumn, including storefronts, galleries, schools, and workspaces, with Lowertown being the event’s main neighborhood. Score some early holiday gifts, with locally made knit items, pottery, paintings, and jewelry for sale. Take a free class at TPT, get your Christmas cards done early at the Northwestern Building, and bring the kids to the amphibian showcase at George Latimer Library. Live performances include jazz jams and flamenco dance. Visit www.saintpaulartcrawl.org for a complete list of locations and happenings, and to download a free MetroTransit pass to the festival. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 12; 12-8 p.m. Oct. 13; 12-5 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. 255 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster



4th Anniversary Week at LynLake Brewery

Featuring live music from Trapline. 8 p.m. Free. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-224-9682.

Afoutayi Haitian Cultural Festival 2018

Featuring dancing, music, food, community gatherings, workshops, and lectures. Tickets, lineup, locations, and more info here. Daily from Oct. 7-14. Free; some events are ticketed. The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636.

Clovia Marketplace

Market featuring items handcrafted or repurposed by Clovia members and U of M alumni. More info online. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 12; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Continuing Education & Conference Center, 1890 Buford Ave., St. Paul; 651-624-3275.

Swing Night at TPT

Featuring classes by Uptown Swing and music by Patty and the Buttons, with snacks provided. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Twin Cities Public Television, 172 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-222-1717.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Gayla Ellis

Under the Black and Baltic Deep

Ceramic works from nine artists from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. Public reception 6-8 p.m Fri., Oct. 12. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.

We Are Water MN

Exhibition exploring the connections we all share with water. Opening reception 3-7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 12. Free. Learning & Environmental Sciences Building, 1954 Buford Ave., St Paul.

Afton Alps Family Fall Fair and Slopeside Swap

Featuring ski and snowboard swaps, equipment upgrades, new and used winter sports items, chair lift rides, hayrides, bouncy house, food truck, refreshments, and live music. Check website for full schedule of events. Every Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 5-14; Free. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245.

Kim Sagwa

Author presents her new book, 'Mina.' 7 p.m. Oct. 12; Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



Kinga Augustyn: Violin Recital & Master Class

7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; 2 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.

Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



St. Louis Park Community Art Exhibit

Group show featuring work from local artists. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 12. Free. Jean Stephen Galleries, 4811 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-338-4333.

42nd Annual Members’ Juried Art Exhibition

Group show featuring the work of Artistry members. Opening reception and awards ceremony 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 12. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

ARTCRANK L-R: Work by Nick Kenney, Jake Balch, Allan Peters

SATURDAY:

ARTCRANK MSP 2018

Since 2012, ARTCRANK has been the place to be for people who love art, people who love bikes, and, of course, the many people who love both. Run by local husband-and-wife team Charles Youel and Nicki McCracken, the one-day event features handmade, bicycle-inspired posters, with limited-edition prints available for purchase. It’s an art show and it’s a bike community get-together, and there’s usually plenty of beer to keep things interesting. The incomparable Adam Turman will return once again with his much-loved design aesthetic, along with over 40 artists, illustrators, designers, and creatives who all bring their unique takes on finding the cycle sublime. Find more details at www.artcrank.com. 4 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. IDS Crystal Court, 80 S. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-376-8000. —Sheila Regan

4th Anniversary Week at LynLake Brewery

Featuring live music from Mikel Wright & the Wrongs. 8:30 p.m. Free. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-224-9682.

Beats and Brews Drum Showcase

Drum showcase presented by Twin Cities Drum Collective, with clinics, performances, drum karaoke, specials, raffles, and giveaways. 2-6 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

In Which we Ride Bikes and Drink Cocoa

Slow roll bike ride with pastries and drinks. Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Twin Cities Book Fest Jennifer Simonson

Twin Cities Book Festival 2018

Every fall, thousands of book lovers descend on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to gather around the written word and the authors who’ve mastered it, and to stock up on new reads. Among the big-name authors flying in for the18th annual festival are award-winning Brit Geoff Dyer; Steve Almond, whose latest book, Bad Stories: What the Hell Just Happened to Our Country, attributes the outcome of the 2016 presidential election to erroneous narratives we’ve told ourselves; and Kenya native Ngugi wa Thiong’o, whose memoir, Wrestling with the Devil, recounts the year he spent in jail as a political prisoner. Many children’s and young adult authors will be in attendance, too, like Hamline professor Sheila O’Connor and janitor-turned-writer Daniel Bernstrom. Get your books signed at the “morning mingle” before a full day of author presentations and children’s programming—all for free. Find more info at www.raintaxi.com. 10-5 a.m. Oct. 13; Free. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Erica Rivera



2018 Biscuits & Blooms Fundraiser

Annual fundraiser to benefit rescue dogs, with food trucks, silent auction, vendors, adoptable dogs, wine wall, and professional photographers. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Tonkadale Greenhouse, 3739 Tonkawood Rd., Minnetonka; 952-938-6480.

Leaf Fest

Featuring a giant leaf pile, fall treats, pumpkin hunt, art workshop, scavenger hunt, and a community art project. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 13; Free. Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan; 651-454-9412.

World in Flux: Visions & Voices of a Changing Planet

Featuring work by 32 Minnesotan artists, focusing on climate change impacts and stories. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 13. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Howl-O-Ween at Bent Brewstillery Getty Images

SUNDAY:

Howl-O-Ween

Cap off your weekend by hanging out with dogs in costumes. This Sunday, Bent Brewstillery will be getting into the holiday spirit with a daylong Halloween party open to humans and pups. People are welcome to dress in costume, and doggos are especially encouraged to. Locally made pet items from crafters and artisans will be for sale, and games and prizes will be hosted by Sidewalk Dog. Have a glamour shot taken with your four-legged buddy, bob for treats, and carve a pumpkin. Be sure to wash it all down with a pint. All ages. 12-6 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368. —Jessica Armbruster

An Afternoon of Folklore with Jack Zipes

Author presents stories from his new books, 'The Book of One Hundred Riddles of the Fairy Bellaria' and 'Fearless Ivan and His Faithful Horse Double-Hump.' 5 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.

Climate Conversation Carnival

Evening of local food, open discussion, and live music from Miss Myra and The Moonshiners and See More Perspective, presented by MN350. 2-5 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Tiny Diner, 1024 E 38th St, Minneapolis; 612-767-3322.

Mia

Family Day: Cartoon Creations

Featuring animated shorts, hands-on comic-book and movie-making activities, live art demos, and more. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. 3rd Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.

Fall Fun Fest

Family-friendly event featuring live music by the Bazillions, face painting, and a prize drawing. 12-2 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville; 651-633-0872.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Sharon H. Chang

Author presents her new book, 'Hapa Tales and Other Lies,' with performances by Meghan Kreidler, Marcelle Richards, and Nicola Koh. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.



Sunday Tribute Show

Featuring RudeGirl, Heartless, and Private Oates. 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.