Art Shanty Projects is moving to Minneapolis in 2018

Stationed at White Bear Lake since returning from a brief hiatus in 2013, the free, month-long event will be held atop Lake Harriet in Minneapolis for 2018, organizers announced Friday. Art Shanty Projects will hit Harriet mid-January; it'll make the metro lake its winter home through 2020.

"A move to Minneapolis will situate the program in the heart of where 70 percent of past participating artists and more than 50 percent of audience members reside," ASP executive director Dawn Bentley says in a press release. “A centrally located venue will further reduce barriers to engage new artists with our program and provide greater accessibility for audiences through public transport."

More than 100 artists produced 20 creative structures and interactive exhibits for last month's run of Art Shanty Projects. See our photo slide show of the icy fun here.

Also coming to Minneapolis next winter: A little game we like to call the Super Bowl. Click here if you'd like to donate your services to the billionaire corporations behind it.