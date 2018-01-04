Art Shanty preview party, Jon Langford's rock art (and other shows worth your time)

L-R: Work by Adam Underwood, Nate Vincent Szklarski, Anthony Elliott

Spit Shade



Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Guest curators Lindsee Boyer, of Bee Ink, and Nate Vincent Szklarski, of Saint Sabrina’s, come together for an exhibition featuring a collection of work from local and national tattoo artists. The timing is good; it's the first day of the annual Minneapolis Tattoo Convention. Initially conceived as a showcase for tattoo art, over the course of planning the curators broadened its scope.



Why you should go: If you got ‘em, flaunt ‘em, otherwise come check out the show, as tattoo artists from near and far show their artwork.

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. The reception is $5 admission, with tunes from DJ No Pants. The exhibition runs through January 20.

CL Martin

C.L. Martin : Muse Obscura



Where it’s at: Corner Stone Gallery, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Gender and the roles people play in life, onstage, or in front of the camera come alive in the work of artist C.L. Martin.

Why you you should go: Martin’s portraits of actors, models, dancers, and drag performers play with masculinity and femininity through their real-life interactions and through the personas they create as part of their art. Come for Martin’s sly explorations on gender.

When: The opening reception is 5 p.m. on Friday, with live music by the Mississippi Hot Club from 7 to 9 p.m.

Works by Jon Langford

Four Lost Souls: A Solo Exhibition Featuring Jon Langford



Where it’s at: Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artist and musician Jon Langford returns to Rogue Buddha Gallery for a solo show featuring paintings and prints of figures from rock, blues, and country music of the past.

Why you should go: A musician himself, whose style varies from punk to alt-country, Langford is a nationally known musician who has also shown his work at places like the Country Music Hall of Fame. See the world of music through the eyes of an artist and musician at this unique show.

When: 6 to 10 p.m Friday.

2018 On-Ice Program Kick-off Event



Where it’s at: SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Art Shanty Projects are almost here, and this year they are at a new location: Lake Harriet. To kick things off, SooVAC is hosting an indoor reception in the gallery. See photos and ephemera from past years, and enjoy treats, refreshments and bingo, and lots of socializing.

Why you should go: Everybody loves the Art Shanty Projects, and there is no doubt this year will be better than ever. Make a donation to the organization if you can afford it, and chat with artist teams and enthusiasts.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.