Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:

Red Bull Crashed Ice 2018

See reigning men’s champion and Lakeville native Cameron Naaz compete for a historic triple victory and local Jacqueline Legere. There will also be festivities in the event village. Look for a complete schedule at www.redbullcrashedice.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free; up-close viewing packages run from $10 to $350. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Marah in the Mainsail, DURRY, Mariah Mercedes

10 p.m. Free. Club 331, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Secondhand Hounds Benefit

Featuring MURF, Karate Break, Tongue Party, and more. 9 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

PubPass Twin Cities 2018 Kickoff Party

If you've completed your 2017 PubPass you'll score a free beer tonight. There will also be prizes, music from Fistful of Datas. Non-PubPass users are welcome here, too. 21+. 8 p.m. to midnight. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112.

A Place Both Wonderful and Strange

DJ set. 10 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.



A Tribute to Denis Johnson

Celebration of the life and writing of Denis Johnson, featuring Charles Baxter, Venus de Mars, Lynette Reini-Grandell, Jim Roll, and Har Mar Superstar. 7 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.



Blues Driver

8:30 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

"From Frame to Film" at MCAD. Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels: 'Oh Willy...'

From Frame to Film: Contemporary International Animation

For “Frame to Film,” Tom Schroeder, a media arts professor at MCAD, has curated a lively collection of animated films from international filmmakers. There will be an opening reception for both shows from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 19. Free. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3775.



Stream Capture

Group show featuring a wide range of media. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 19. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Occupations: Shun Jie Yong

New portraiture. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Jan. 19. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

ILLOSHOW

Group show featuring the work of local illustrators. RSVP here. 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 19. Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.



LEVEL

9 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. 6th St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6621.



Minneapolis Art Lending Library Winter Lending Event

Patrons check-out original artwork for a three-month period. More info at www.artlending.org. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Logan Recreation Center, 680 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-370-4927.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Robert Mapplethorpe

Robert Mapplethorpe's Minimalism

Gelatin silver prints and Polaroid photographs. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 19. Free. Weinstein Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-822-1722.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul.

The Welcome Shanty Jill Emmer

SATURDAY:



2018 Art Shanties Project

Featuring tiny art adventures in shacks. Look for art projects, live music, a tiny remote-control art car parade, science demonstrations, and more. For more info, visit www.artshantyprojects.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Jan. 20-Feb. 11; Free. Lake Harriet, 43rd St. W. and E. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6475.

Gothess Presents: Siouxsie and the Banshees Tribute

Featuring DJ Mercury and DJ Miss Q. 10 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Filthy Animals, Shadow Party, Ruben

10 p.m. Club 331, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



MSP Music Expo

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, and music memorabilia, with food shelf drive to benefit Little Kitchen Food Shelf, and Chris Riemenschneider and Andrea Swensson signing copies of their music books from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Free; $10 early-bird admission at 8:30 a.m. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Betsy Ruth Byers

The Color Series: Part 1, White

Group show featuring work by Betsy Ruth Byers, Jil Evans, Jodi Reeb, Cameron Zebrun, and Patrick K. Pryor. Artist reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 20. Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.

Northrup King Nights

Over 60 studios will open their doors for receptions, sales, demonstrations, and more. Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Art at the Hive: Ethan Arnold

Closing party Saturday, from 7 to 10 p.m. features DJ Bleak Roses and refreshments. The Hive Salon, 1621 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-781-4483.

Josh Winkler observes destruction in Calaveras Grove. Josh Winkler

Land Body Industry

The photos, sculpture, and films on colonialism, infrastructure, industry, and consumerism. There will be a public reception Saturday, January 20; Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.

No Human Being Is Illegal

March supporting immigrants, DACA, refugees, and sanctuary cities. This march is organized by Immigrant Movement for Justice. For more info, visit 651-283-3495. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center, 425 Grove St., St. Paul.

Bold Boho

Contemporary art and furnishings. Opening reception 3-6 p.m. Sat., Jan. 20. Free. Circa Gallery, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



Dee Miller Band

8:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



MacPhail Free Family Music Series: 4 Clarinets Gruff

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.

Mike Lynch

Pictures by Mike Lynch: 1955-2017

The Hibbing-born artist Mike Lynch shares works spanning his career. There will be an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 20. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Seduction

Work by Will Western, Hannah Kuhne, Molly Rae Miller, and Dayna Hudson. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat. Jan. 20. Free. Gallery 427, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-379-2237.



The Grand Uffda

Fundraiser celebrating the American Studio Glass Movement, featuring guest artist David Walters and silent auction, with all work available for purchase. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.



TruArtSpeaks’ Be Heard MN Youth Poetry Slam Series

Featuring MN poets between the ages of 13 and 19. More info at www.truartspeaks.org. 7 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. Strike Theater, 824 18th Ave. NE., Minneapolis.

Kimber Christensen Olson

SUNDAY:



Bound by Nature

Sculptural wool art in the AAW Gallery of Wood Art. Opening reception 12-3 p.m. Sun., Jan. 21. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.

Queen Mab

Folk/trance. 3 to 5 p.m. Club 331, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

24th Annual U of M High School Honor Band Concert

1:30 p.m. Jan. 21; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Faculty Chamber Music Concert

7 p.m. Jan. 21; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Music Under Glass: Siama's Congo World Quartet

4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 21; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Northeast Winter Market

This free happening offers wares from local makers, artisans, and food vendors. There will also be kids’ activities and a Bloody Mary bar. The market takes place every third Sunday through March. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.

Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.