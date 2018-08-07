Art party on Lake, Kate Casanova's cyborgs: This week's top art happenings

W O P O Z I Release Party



Where it’s at: The White Page Gallery, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: There’s a zine renaissance happening in the Twin Cities, and leading the wave is WOPOZI, an arts newspaper put out by artists Oakley Tapola and Sarah Burns. It’s distributed not only in the Twin Cities but also in Chicago, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, and Paris. They are printing their last issue of the season, so come and see work by Drew Peterson and Julia Maiuri at the release.

Why you should go: You need more zines in your life, and there’s no better place to start than the always surprising and delightful Wapozi. Go get your copy and see works by local artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

The artist is heading to Denver soon. Kate Casanova

Underbelly: New Work by Kate Casanova



Where it’s at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Kate Casanova going cyborg with this new body of work, as she investigates the ins and outs of the human body in relation to nonhuman materials.

Why you should go: With sculpture and video, Kate Casanova transports you to places you never knew you wanted to visit. You won’t want to miss what the local artist has come up with this time.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Friday

Art Walk Block Party

Make on Lake Art Walk Block Party



Where it’s at: 1527 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Check out Peter Thompson Haakon’s mobile sign shop, as well as the Poetics of Forgiveness Project’s 14-foot wooden boat. You can also pick up a map and peruse art along Lake Street by Vie Boheme, the Tantrum Art Collective, Pablo Kalaka, and many other local artists, plus hear music at 17th and Lake by the #IndieCrewMpls (TaliaKnight, QueenDuin, DJ Michel.Be, and DJ Lady Em).

Why you should go: As the summer wanes, you don’t want to miss out on opportunities to experience art outdoors.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday

Chaun Webster, Douglas Kearney JXTA

Blackness and the Not-Yet-Finished



Where it’s at: JXTA, 399 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Writers Douglas Kearney and Chaun Webster dialogue about the former’s book Mess and Mess, which delves into the plasticity of blackness. The event launches Webster’s residency as guest editor of MN Artists, the online publication of the Walker Art Center, where he will be curating through October of this year.

Why you should go: Chaun Webster is an under-the-radar intellectual in Minnesota. The proprietor of the former Ancestry Books, and author of various zines and literary works, he is a force to be reckoned with on social media thanks to his provocative and searing commentary. Don’t miss this conversation with Douglas Kearney, as it’s an opportunity to get an introduction to both writers. Make sure you watch out for upcoming essays Webster chooses for MN Artists.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday