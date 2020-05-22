Art openings, film screenings, Hipshaker live: 38 (mostly) free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Looking Glass

An Instagram live art market presented by Artesota, featuring a variety of work from Minnesota artists. Art market can be viewed at Artesota's Instagram page. Daily from May 22-30; Free.

Bridge: Live Q&A

Join MSPIFF and Bridge director Spencer Patzman for a live Q&A and conversation about the film and to take your questions. Fri., May 22, 7 p.m. Register for the Free Zoom Q&A.

A Mu Variety Show

A virtual variety show featuring a medley of music, dance, and poetry. Hosted by Lily Tung Crystal and Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, and featuring performances from Isabella and Francesca Dawis, Kat Evasco, Joëlle Fernandez, Gaosong Heu, Bao Phi, and Mayda. Streaming live via Theater Mu's Facebook page, with more info at theatermu.org. 7 p.m. May 22; Free.

Promo image

Hipshaker Livestream

Find the live links to this dance party on Facebook. It's free, though there is a suggested $5 cover charge; send it via Venmo at @BrianEngel77 or PayPal [email protected].

Sister Species

Virtual live performance on Radio K's Instagram to celebrate the release of their new record, 'Light Exchanges.' 3:30 p.m. May 22; Free.

Jennifer Ackerman

The author discusses her latest release, 'The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think' in a virtual presentation by Next Chapter Booksellers. Registration and more info here. 7 p.m. May 22; Free.

Megan Campisi

Author presents her new book, 'Sin Eater: A Novel,' in a virtual event presented by Magers & Quinn. Streaming live on the Facebook event page. 6 p.m. May 22; Free.

Promo image

Virtual Fold-Along: Single-Sheet Book

Join Minnesota Center for Book Arts’ Madeline Garcia leads an origami session, creating your very own book with a single sheet of paper, shaping it into a variety of landscapes and scenes. You’ll need a 1 x 8 ½ x 11 in. sheet of paper or a 1 x 11 x 17 in. sheet, scissors, pencil, and a ruler or popsicle stick. Find the event here. 11 a.m.

Macalester College 2020 Senior Thesis Exhibition: Dislocate

Online showcase featuring artwork by Macalester College’s Senior Art Majors. Work can be viewed at macartanddesign.com. Daily from May 13-31; Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers's Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee and on YouTube. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

'Good Things, Bad Whiskey' Photo by Richard Fleischman

Park Square Plays On: A Virtual Play Festival

Two-night virtual play festival via Zoom put on by Park Square Theatre, featuring old favorites and new work presented by local writers and actors, with donations going towards the artists involved in the program. For a full lineup, donation link, and additional info, visit parksquaretheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Daily from May 22-23; Free.

Low

A weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low." 3 p.m. on Instagram.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings. The livestream is broadcast on the Back Catalog Listen Party's Facebook page, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. 4 p.m. May 15; free.

Lindsay Nohl

Senior Show 2020

A virtual gallery exhibition celebrating the work of emerging graduates, presented by Light Grey Art Lab. For more information and to view the exhibition, visit lightgreyartlab.com/seniorshow2020. Daily from May 22-June 30; Free.

We Are Not Disposable

First online exhibition presented by Interact Center for Visual & Performing Arts, featuring work by 44 Interact artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. The exhibition benefits the Disability Visibility Project. The exhibition can be viewed online. Daily from May 13-31; Free.

Glensheen Mansion Virtual Tour

Glensheen Mansion hosts a 360-degree virtual tour experience led by director Dan Hartman, one of the few people allowed on the estate at the moment. Hartman explores favorite rooms on the grounds, popular locations with guests, and providing access to previously closed spaces and rare items from the collection. There is also a newly launched tour app that has maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room in the mansion, as well as an eye-spy treasure book to help you explore the mansion. Those features can be found at glensheen.org. Virtual tours are weekdays at 8 a.m. CST via Facebook Live. 8 a.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. Free.

Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart Online

The Walker's first-ever virtual makers mart, featuring a collection of stylish jewelry and accessories from 24 local artists. Find it on Facebook here. Daily from May 16-June 14; Free.





'Tiny Souls'

Tiny Souls Screening

Exclusive one-week only online rental of Dina Naser's documentary, presented by Mizna. Streaming and additional info at vimeo.com. Daily from May 20-26; $5.

MSPIFF39 Redefined: A Virtual Film Festival

Virtual iteration of the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival presented by MSP Film Society, featuring screenings of films that were originally programmed for the 2020 MSPIFF, with virtual Q&As (many are free, as you will see in this post) and festival parties each night of the fest. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit mspfilm.org. Daily from May 15-23; $10 per film.

Sgt. Alice White 'Women in Blue'

SATURDAY:

Women in Blue: Live Q&A

Join MSPIFF, Women In Blue director Deirdre Fishel, moderator Dr. Tracie Keesee, and special guests for a live Q&A and conversation about the film and to take your questions. Sat., May 23, 7 p.m. Register for the Free Zoom Q&A.

Ways of Being Home: Live Q&A

Join MSPIFF, Ways of Being Home director Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo, and writer Victoria Blanco for a live Q&A and conversation about the film and to take your questions. Sat., May 23 1 p.m. Register for the Free Zoom Q&A.

Nextwave Youth Filmmaking Competition: Live Q&A

Join MSPIFF, Nextwave Youth Filmmaking Competition filmmakers, and special guests for a live Q&A and conversation about the film and to take your questions. Sat., May 23, 4 p.m. Register for the Free Zoom Q&A.

Rich Ryan Photography

Family Explorations: Kumihimo Braiding with Chiaki O’Brien

Learn how to braid. RSVP and more info online. 10 a.m. May 23; Free.

Transmission Presents: A Celebration of International Synthesizer Day

Virtual dance night featuring classic, synth-based alternative music and videos by DJ Jake Rudh. Broadcast via Twitch at www.twitch.tv/djjakerudh. Donations accepted vid Venmo at @Jake-Rudh or PayPal at [email protected] 8 p.m.-12 a.m. May 23; Free.

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

Weekly digital series featuring original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and interviews, presented by the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. The series will feature all-new episodes every Saturday night at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook Live and at www.bravenewworkshop.com. All contributions made during the broadcasts help support the organization while their regular operations must remain closed. 8 p.m. Every Sat. from April 4-May 30; free.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals. Streaming live on Perry's Facebook page. 7 p.m. May 23; free.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m. May 16; Free.



Michael Shynes

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance." Streaming via Shynes's Facebook. 7:30 p.m. May 16; free.

Ann & Charlie Heymann: At Home with the Gaelic Harp

Live streaming virtual concert from her living room to yours. Presented by Celtic Junction Arts Center, broadcast via CJAC Facebook page. The artists will be accepting free will donations during the concert. 3 p.m. May 23; Free.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more. 4 p.m. YouTube.

Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m.

L-R: Jackie Kashian, Amber Preston, Bengt Washburn Promo image

Not free, but also cool and happening today:

Acme Insider Zoom Comedy Show

Online comedy show featuring sets from comedians Bengt Washburn, Amber Preston, Jackie Kashian, and Chris Bliss. Tickets and additional info at Acme.com. 8 p.m. May 23; $11.

Promo art

SUNDAY:

Actors Theater of Minnesota Online Trivia Challenge

A name that tune style show tune trivia challenge benefiting local theater companies, presented by Actors Theater of Minnesota, Mayhem Trivia, and Camp Bar & Cabaret. Registration and more info at actorsmn.org. 8 p.m. Every Sun. from May 17-June 7; Free.

Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Miss Richfield 1981

Miss Richfield 1981's Bingo Bonanza

Online bingo games streaming live on Facebook and Zoom, hosted by drag cabaret legend Miss Richfield 1981 (Russ King), with trivia and a musical number from the hostess. Registration and more info at playbingobonanza.com. 7 p.m. Every Thu. from April 30-May 31; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from May 3-31; free.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Every Sunday, Mother Banjo will be streaming a performance on her Facebook page that is heavy on audience participation. Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. A guaranteed great start to your Sunday morning. 11 a.m. May 17; free.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both. Livestream via Facebook, with donations accepted via the band's GoFundMe. 5 p.m. May 17; free.

Sunday Supper with Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs, and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay." Streaming via Emerson's Facebook and Instagram. Donations can be made via PayPal at [email protected], Venmo @Vicky-Wallace, and Patreon. 5 p.m. Every Sun. from April 5-May 31; free.