Art on ice, City Pages' 40th, Fashion Week MN Spring: A-List 4.24

WEDNESDAY 4.24

Costaki Economopoulos

Acme Comedy Co.

It’s Atlanta week at Twin Cities comedy clubs. While Costaki Economopoulos performs at Acme, fellow Georgia native Sarah Tiana is at the House of Comedy. “It’s a shame we can’t get Ms. Pat at another joint,” says Economopoulos. “We’re the big three comedy/Atlanta sports fans that I know of.” These days, Economopoulos is adjusting to a move from New York to L.A., as the mother of his 10-year-old kid got a job in California. So Economopoulos, his wife, and his newborn are headed west, too. While he’s known for his football-based humor, his standup set is more family-focused these days. “We had some fertility challenges, so I’ll cover all that in the show,” he says, “and we have the 10-year-old half the time, and the eight-month-old all the time.” That arrangement lets him hit the road a few times a month, though it’s not as much as he’d like as a comic. “It’s great for being a dad, though.” He adds, “I didn’t know how good I had it with the co-parenting deal. This new baby never leaves.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Le Patin Libre Alicia Clarke

THURSDAY 4.25

Le Patin Libre: Vertical Influences

Anderson Ice Arena/Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena

Walker Art Center goes rinkside for two innovative ice skating ensembles: Le Patin Libre from Montreal and Twin Cities-based Brownbody. Former championship figure skaters, the Patin Libre gang gets down in Vertical Influences with a cool urban vibe (think beards, dreadlocks, and baggy jeans) and moves that range from tap to hip-hop. Not that you won’t see some double axels and spiraling arabesques, but these skaters eschew the fancy contortions and rigmarole of baroque figure skating routines to go deeply into the edge work, figures, and possibilities of momentum inherent in skating. Excerpts from Brownbody’s inventive Tracing Steps unpack black social dances from centuries of slavery, telling stories of resilience and resistance. A discussion with the Brownbody artists follows each performance. Find tickets and more info at walkerart.org. 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Breck School/Anderson Ice Arena (4210 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley) and 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena (800 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul). Brownbody performances are at 4 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday. $28; $15 students; Brownbody shows are free, but you must RSVP online. Also Saturday —Linda Shapiro

Fashion Week MN Spring 2019

Various locations

Fashion Week is back for spring and, as always, the schedule is epic. Over the next 10 days, there will be glam parties, a wide variety of runway events, and showcases highlighting the local fashion scene. Things kick off on Thursday with Minnstafashion at the W Minneapolis. You’ll find cocktails, a pop-up boutique, a showcase of emerging designers, and acrobatic artists. I Am Fabulous returns on Sunday with a feel-good evening of bad-ass senior women who have rocking style. Also Sunday is the debut of Alexis Brazil’s Meraki Collection, and there will be a DJ after-party that night at Pimento on Nicollet. Other events coming up include emerging designer showcases, an eco-fashion catwalk at St. Kate’s, new looks at Queen Anna, fringe fashion at Fox Den, new pieces from jewelry designer Larissa Loden, and much more. For the full lineup, locations, tickets, and additional info, visit fashionweekmn.com. Price varies; some events are free, some require an RSVP, some require tickets. Through May 4 —Jessica Armbruster

Sarah Tiana

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Sarah Tiana is looking forward to her run of shows at the House of Comedy this week. Recently, she’s been touring with wrestler-turned-comedian Dolph Ziggler. “It’s fun doing the shows with him,” she says, “but we’re doing a different city every night, whereas when I’m on the road by myself I can actually unpack for a few days.” Ziggler, she reports, respects the artform enough to know he’s not ready to headline, and Tiana has been more than happy to show him the ropes and share the bill. A huge sports fan, she admits she hasn’t followed wrestling since she was a kid. Offstage, she has a few projects she works on involving sports, and while she knows quite a bit about the subject, onstage she talks mostly about relationships and trying to navigate life as a twentysomething woman in southern California. “I’m not pregnant. I’m not even close,” the Georgia native tells an audience. “I’m 28 and single. In L.A. I’m a commodity, but in the South I’m a lesbian.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Saint Paul Art Crawl Ryan-Werbalowski, 'The Devil Feasts on Flies'

FRIDAY 4.26

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various locations

While the redevelopment of St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood has sparked a resurgence of visitors, there’s at least one enduring event that predates all of the new concert venues, gastropubs, and boutique stores: the semiannual Saint Paul Art Crawl. Though the first official crawl took place in 1991, Lowertown had already been primed as an epicenter for artistic expression, thanks to the efforts of the St. Paul Art Collective (SPAC), which had been hosting events in the neighborhood as far back as 1977. Over four decades later, they’re still at the helm. In this season’s crawl alone, some 300 artists are expected to display the idiosyncratic scope of expression revealed in their chosen medium. The estimated 20,000 attendees face a new challenge in navigating a much larger space since the event has expanded beyond its Lowertown origins. Thankfully, the event website, saintpaulartcrawl.org, serves as a valuable repository of information, including a comprehensive guide to the participating artists and a searchable directory for planning a crawl expedition. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.Through Sunday —Brad Richason

City Pages’ 40th Anniversary Party

First Avenue

In 1979, a monthly music rag called Sweet Potato hit the streets in the Twin Cities. By the end of 1981, the publication had renamed itself City Pages, expanded its coverage to just about anything local (and beyond), and had gone from a monthly to a true alt-weekly. Yes, we’re now 40. No, we’re not old; we’re just getting started. And this week we’re going to party like a well-seasoned rock star. We’ll be celebrating at iconic club First Avenue with tunes, drinks, fashion, and a bit of retro fun. DJ Brian Engel of Hipshaker dance night will be spinning hits and deep cuts of past eras, including funk, soul, and disco. Abba cover band ABBAsolutely Fab and tribute group the 70’s Magic Sunshine Band will also take the stage. In addition to the cash bar, 56 Brewing will be on hand with Press Check, a sour beer made special for the evening. Instagram queen Sarah Edwards will help us host the event, and there will be a best-dressed contest for those who go all out with the disco theme (don’t worry if that’s not your thing; some of us CP’ers are going punk... because that’s our everyday look). Hands On Twin Cities, a charity that helps set people up with volunteer opportunities, will also be in attendance. A portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit this great organization. (They’re turning 100 this year—something to aspire to!) 21+. 8 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Jessica Armbruster

Young Dance Company: Intersect

The Lab Theater

The dedicated visionaries in charge of Young Dance continually bring remarkable opportunities and exposure to their performers. In this concert alone, the dancers engage audiences with new works by Ananya Dance Theater (social justice by way of contemporary Indian dance), Jeffry Lusiak (queer performance artist), Gaelynn Lea (disability activist, violinist, and winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk contest in 2016), and Media Active (a film and digital-media social enterprise). Here’s plentiful talent on the rise in new works by renowned artists in an evening of arresting and unforgettable performance. There will be a pre-show reception at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $18; $10 students and seniors; kids 5 and under free. 700 First St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

'Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower' Photo by Waleed Shah

Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

The work of Octavia Estelle Butler, lovingly known as the “grand dame of science fiction,” receives the royal treatment in this new musical production based on Butler’s Afro-futurist, post-apocalyptic master works Parable of the Sower and Parable of the Talents. A dream team of Toshi Reagon (composer, musical director), Bernice Johnson Reagon (Sweet Honey in the Rock), and Eric Ting (director) gives vibrant life to Butler’s narratives centered on the spiritual awakening of a young woman in dystopian America. Climate change, systemic injustice, greed, gender, and race are all dealt with through the remarkable power of the human voice. Dignity rises, darkness recedes, and humanity is elevated. This show features an ensemble of 20 singers and musicians. 7:30 p.m. $27-$57. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700. —Camille LeFevre

Red Hot and Cole

Theatre In the Round

Iconic songwriter/lyricist Cole Porter not only provided the enduring soundtrack of the jazz era, but he also projected the anything-goes spirit now considered a defining characteristic of the period. It can be all too easy, however, to lose track of where the person ends and the persona begins, especially since Porter’s astonishing songbook (including such standards as “Night and Day,” “Let’s Misbehave,” and “Just One of Those Things”) has been immortalized as the soundtrack for sipping champagne cocktails. Porter’s cultural ascension to the maestro of cool informs much of the musical revue Red Hot and Cole. Staged by Theatre in the Round Players, the production presents a biographical sketch, detailing the restless aspirations that propelled Porter from his childhood home in Indiana to the stages of Broadway with international stops along the way. Told through a series of flashbacks, the framing narrative takes place at an elegant soiree of the sort Porter was known to throw for no particular reason other than general merriment. Those attending this musical revue at Theatre in the Round Players will no doubt experience a similar revelry in the celebration of one of America’s most free-spirited composers. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $20-$25. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through May 19 —Brad Richason

Moon Palace Books

SATURDAY 4.27

Independent Bookstore Day 2019

Various locations

Now that you’ve Marie Kondo’d the books in your home that don’t bring you joy, it’s time to pick up some new ones. Get a jumpstart on your summer reading at Independent Bookstore Day. Businesses throughout the Twin Cities will be participating, so be prepared for a Saturday filled with readings, games, activities, discounts, prizes, and more. Nineteen different independent bookstores are part of the passport program through a partnership with Rain Taxi. Pick one up at locations such as Magers & Quinn, Once Upon a Crime, and Dreamhaven Books, and fill it out for a chance to win coupons and other prizes. Scheduled happenings include a lineup of over 30 poets for the Great Twin Cities Poetry Read at Moon Palace. Birchbark Books will have kid-friendly basket making, poetry, and music throughout the day. At Red Balloon Bookshop, kids will enjoy an escape room, a jazz ensemble, and a Sesame Street-inspired storytime. Find more info and a full list of participating bookstores at raintaxi.com. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Sheila Regan

Brews & Buses

Union Depot Parking Lot C

Northeast Minneapolis may have helped put craft beer on the Twin Cities map, but St. Paul is just as vital. Now in its fifth year, the Brews & Buses brewery crawl will shuttle patrons across the capital city, highlighting its ever-growing choices of brewpubs. Visit standbys like Summit and Flat Earth; newbies like Stacked Deck, Clutch, and Birch’s; or the one-of-a-kind taprooms at Bang and Burning Brothers. A ticket scores you a special T-shirt, two free pints, and transportation on the shuttle, which will travel on a loop. There will also be games, prizes, and special beers available throughout the day. The passport provides a guide, but with so many choices, Brews & Buses really is a choose-your-own-adventure trip. Find tickets and more info at getknitevents.com. 21+. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $49. 390 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. —Loren Green

Sleepy V's

SUNDAY 4.28

Sleepy V’s Pop-Up

56 Brewing

Beer and doughnuts sounds like the kind of bar menu that Homer Simpson would come up with. And that’s pretty awesome. This Sunday, folks can enjoy a less traditional brunch, as Sleepy V’s will be teaming up with 56 Brewing for an afternoon of treats. Order up a mini doughnut flight, or get a full-size ring of sugar dough and have your bartender pair it with a brew. It’s last call before the weekend is over, so indulge. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 3055 NE Columbia Ave., #Suite 102, Minneapolis; 612-404-0056. —Jessica Armbruster

“World’s Largest” Bloody Mary Bar

The Happy Gnome

The Happy Gnome is hosting back-to-back events, so this is no ordinary weekend. On Saturday, the bar will throw its 12th annual Firkin Fest, then Sunday is the third annual “World’s Largest” Bloody Mary Bar. The event features a bloody bar that’s 100 feet long. Start with a base of Lovejoy’s Bloody Mary Mix, add Prairie Organic spirits, and then pick your fixings. Garnishes will include olives, pickles, and over 70 condiments. Finally, choose from a diverse range of protein toppers, such as mini-burgers, beef sticks, and shrimp. Each cocktail comes with a chaser of Surly Hell to help wash your meal in a glass down. 21+. Sessions are at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. $30. 498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-287-2018. —Loren Green