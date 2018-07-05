Art inspired by Magic: The Gathering (and other art happenings this week)

Check out our picks for art events in the Twin Cities.

Magic: The Gathering Tribute Show and + the Ultimate Fantasy

Where it’s at: Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Light Grey Art Lab give homage to the greatest roleplaying game ever, Magic: The Gathering. There will be two exhibits: one with works that pay tribute to the game and its creator, and the other highlighting the creativity of game makers.

Why you should go: With this and CONvergence happening this weekend, it's a great time to indulge in your nerdly loves. Embrace it. Stop by this send-up to fantasy and imagination with art that celebrates the ingenuity of creating a great game.

When: The opening reception runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 6.

L-R: Work by Sheila Nelson and Melissa Critchley. WARM

WARM Spring 5



Where it’s at: The Show, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul.

What it’s about: The Women’s Art Resources of Minnesota (WARM) presents an exhibition of artworks by its newest members featuring photography, paintings, drawings, textile art, video, and more.

Why you should go: Founded in 1973, WARM has been nurturing artists for decades. Here’s a chance to support the artists creating work with a feminist lens as they strive to strengthen their voices.

When: The closing reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 6.

"Art and Healing" Mia

Art and Healing: Power Gathering with Million Artist Movement



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Million Artist Movement leads an event at the Minneapolis Institute of Art in response to the museum's “Art and Healing: In the Moment” exhibition, where artists react to the police murder of Philando Castile. During the gathering, there will be songs by the Poor People’s Campaign choir and collaborative quilt-making. It’s all part of month-long exhibit programming throughout July.

Why you should go: In light of the most horrible injustices, here’s a chance to engage in discussion and participatory art-making centered around conversations about self-care and healing. The “Art and Healing: In the Moment” exhibition examines how a community can heal after tragedy.

When: The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 6.

CarryOn Homes FB

CarryOn Homes Public Event



Where it’s at: The Commons, 425 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Head to the Commons in downtown Minneapolis to see CarryOn Homes, a project conceived by five artists from five countries: Peng Wu, Shunjie Yong, Aki Shibata, Preston Drum, and Zoe Cinel. What started as a documentary photo project grew to a visually stunning installation that opened during the Northern Spark Festival, and continues to be on view. This weekend, you can participate in a writing workshop, see performances by artist Leah Lemm and the Somali Museum Dance Group, and have a free community Moroccan meal.

Why you should go: More than ever, it’s so important to make connections across borders and cultures. Take the time to see this powerful work and start looking to build bridges instead of walls.

When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8.