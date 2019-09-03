Art goes postal, Wiki edits, Circa's new space: This week's top art events

American Craft Council

Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon



Where it’s at: American Craft Council, 1224 Marshall St. NE, Suite 200, Minneapolis

What it’s about: American Craft Council wrangles an army of Wikipedia writers for this edit-a-thon. The project hopes to make headway in the gap between the number of female artists written about on the site versus male artists. ACCL will provide a tutorial at the start of the session, as well as reference materials and refreshments. The event is open to people of all gender identities.

Why you should go: According to a 2011 survey, less than 10 percent of Wiki’s contributors are women. Help keep the balance in check by adding to the collective knowledge about women artists.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday

U of M

Stamped & Posted Gallery Talk

Where it’s at: Elmer L. Anderson Library, 222 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: The university library hosts a curator talk about mail art, an art movement where people send small-scale works on envelopes through the postal service.

Why you should go: There’s something enticing about getting into snail mail. What better way to embrace this old school way of communicating than to learn about the history and practice of sending art through the mail?

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, reservations required.

Jasper Marsalis

♪ A star like any other

Where it’s at: Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artist Jasper Marsalis, son of the great jazz musician Wynton Marsalis, will be showing new paintings and sculpture in this show, “♪ A star like any other.”

Why you should go: A graduate of Cooper Union, Marsalis’ past work has explored themes of anti-blackness using metaphors of outer space, planets, and comets. The title for this exhibition suggests similar investigations.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday

Circa Gallery

Nouveau Opening Reception

Where it’s at: Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: This group show features painting and sculpture works by 15 Circa artists.

Why you should go: After being temporarily homeless, Circa Gallery has found a new space in northeast Minneapolis. This show is an opportunity to see what Circa’s artists have been up to, and check out their cool new digs.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday