FRIDAY:

Four Lost Souls: A Solo Exhibition Featuring Jon Langford

New paintings from the founding member of the Mekons. Artist reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., Jan. 5. Jan. 5-27; Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

Joe Kopel (tour kickoff)

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Body, Lungs, Former Worlds, Crepuscular

9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar Minneapolis, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

CL Martin

C.L. Martin: Muse Obscura

New figurative art. Contact gallery to set up viewing appointments. Opening reception 5-10 p.m. Fri., Jan. 5, with live performance by Mississippi Hot Club Gypsy Jazz Quintet. Jan. 5-Feb. 16; Free; by appointment only. Corner Store Gallery NE, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-1294.



Everett Smithson

8:30 p.m. Jan. 5; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, live music, receptions, and other artsy fun. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

"Something to Say" Nikki McComb

Something to Say: Art as Commentary

Work by John Ilg, Nikki McComb, and Jane Powers. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 5. Jan. 5-Feb. 9; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

FB

Studio Sale & Soup Night

Soup, beer, snacks, and $10 dishes and mugs. Hosted by Katayoun Amjadi. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fri. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3782.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.



Art Shanties Project

SATURDAY:



2018 On-Ice Program Kick-off Event

Hear all about this year's festival, which will be taking to Lake Harriet soon. This party will include bingo, items and photos from past events, refreshments, and more. 7 to 10 p.m. Sat. SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cali Wildfire Benefit

With Val Son, Nellie Bruce, Fancy Bear. 9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar Minneapolis, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Harper’s Jar, Atomic Cafe, Pong Flower

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Free First Saturday: Hola, Cuba!

Featuring Latin inspired beats by DJ Don Cuco, sound recordings from Cuba by Jesse and Jonah Marks, Cuban film screenings, and print making art lab, with free gallery admission all day. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 6; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Totally Baked Donuts & Root To Rise at Du Nord

Shop for delicious treats both savory and sweet (plus vegan and gluten-free varieties). Noon to 2 p.m. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 32nd St. E, Minneapolis; 612-799-9166.

Kathryn Nobbe

Athena's Armor: Meditations on Shielding

Work by Kathryn Nobbe. There will be a public reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, January 6. Dec. 21-Jan. 27; Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



EA Madden 2018 Tournament

Video game tournament with Ben Leber meet and greet, Vikings cheerleaders, and skol line. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 6; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Tumblin' Dice

Rolling Stones tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

River Relationships - Portraits of a River and its People

Photography explores interactions between Minnesotans and rivers. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water Bar & Public Studio, 2518 Central Ave., Minneapolis; 612-839-0810.

"River Relationships" at Water Bar

SUNDAY:

Corpse Reviver (Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music)

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Knife Island, Zwaremachine

9 p.m. Sun.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Minnesota Boychoir Annual Winter Concert

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7; Freewill donation. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



Native Bees of the North Central Region and How to Support Them

Presentation by Dr. Jason Gibbs of the University of Manitoba. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.



