Art for the mathematically minded (and other shows this week)

Murphy Mark: Works by Dana Sikkila



Where it’s at: St. Paul Student Center, 2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul.

What it’s about: Speaking of sequences, artist Dana Sikkila does her own investigation into motifs and repetition over in St. Paul this week. As an installation artist, Sikkila uses art to go inside a woman’s mind, and puts that exploration on display in an abstract way.

Why you should go: Sikkila finds parallels between phenomenon in the natural world and the obsessions of the mind, resulting in beautifully patterned works of chaos and order all at once.

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

Sequential



Where it’s at: Gallery 71, 7141 France Ave. S., Edina.

What it’s about: Artists grapple with creating work in sequence at the latest group show at Edina’s Gallery 71. Ute Bertog, Jesse Hickman, Mary Gibney, and Michael Cimino explore patterns, repetition, and interconnectedness with sculptural and two-dimensional work.

Why you should go: Our brains thrive on sequences, on tracing the journey of change from one thing to the next. Get your synapses flowing as you marvel at how these four artists explore the possibilities of evolution.

When: The show is on display through July 29.

Third Thursday: Pride



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Mia gets in on the Pride action with a Pride-themed Third Thursday. There will be performances by pop/soul star Lady Lark and R&B singer Nick Jordan (winner of the Star Tribune’s Are You Local? contest), plus drag performances by Julia Starr and Tygra. It will all be set to tunes curated by Flip Phone. The evening also includes a photobooth, tasty treats from Butcher Salt, and a screening of the documentary Out North with the film’s director on hand.

Why you should go: Once just a parade and festival, Pride now offers over a month of social activities around the Twin Cities. But every day is Pride day, so get yourself to Mia for some stellar queer performances, socializing, and, of course, art.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

(BetsyAlwin vacuums her sculpture)

Eight Artists



What it’s about: Painting, sculpture, and performance works are some of the offerings at Space 369. Eight artists, selected by juror Candice Hopkins, are sharing their eclectic work: Betsy Alwin, Samuel Bjorgum, Kristina Estell, Richard Johannisson, Erin Paradis, Jacob Aaron Schroeder, Christopher Selleck, and Lex Thompson.

Why you should go: Make your way over to this non-commercially funded art gallery on University Avenue in St. Paul for varied selection of contemporary work by local artists.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday.