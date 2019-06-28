Art festivals, candy bar beer, stacked shows at 331 and Hex: 42 free things to do this weekend

Tin Whiskers experiments with candy bars again. Tin Whiskers

FRIDAY:

Bit-O-Honey Blonde Tap Release

While a beer and candy company collab might sound like something Willy Wonka would do if he was peddling sweets to adults, we assure you that this beer is very real. St. Paul brewery Tin Whiskers is teaming up with Minnesota sweets shiller Pearson’s Candy Company for a very special mashup of light ale and Bit-O-Honey. The resulting brew, Bit-O-Honey Blonde, should be an easy-to-drink summertime treat, with a hint of the beloved taffy, which is made with the sweet stuff and almonds. This Friday, the new brew will be on tap for those to try, or pick up a crowler to take home. The crew will have the infamous candy on hand, too, so you can try it paired with the beer. 3-11 p.m. June 28; Free. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul; 651-330-4734. –Jessica Armbruster

Migrant Children & ICE Raids

Public meeting to share information about what is happening at the border regarding migrant children and the impact of potential ICE raids on Minnesota communities. Information will be provided by immigration attorneys and impacted community members. In Capitol hearing room 120. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. 9 to 11 a.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.

Johannes & the Secret Life

With Tortuga. 10 p.m. June 28; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Machine Girl, MURF, Tongue Party, American Cream

9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Sunset on the Lock

Special opportunity for walkers, photographers, and families to go out on the lock wall during sunset. More info at parkconnection.org/events. Photography night 5-9 p.m. Sat., June 29, featuring tips from photographers for capturing landscapes and nature. 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-5336.

'The Merry Wives of Windsor' Classical Actors Ensemble

The Merry Wives of Windsor

“We rely on catching the attention of people in parks who maybe weren’t planning on coming to see a show,” says Joseph Papke, artistic director of Classical Actors Ensemble. “They see a crowd, they wander over, and end up spending the next hour with us.” That generally means choosing a comedy for the company’s annual foray into local parks, and this year it’s going to be The Merry Wives of Windsor. Falstaff’s failed wooing, says Papke, holds up as humor. “It’s 400 years later, and it’s still funny on the page.” The company is setting the courtship-centered romp in the mid-1960s. “Just before Summer of Love, so there’s a lot of fun color in that period, a lot of fun fashion,” says Papke. Falstaff as a swinger? “It makes me think of a Peter Lawford type.” Last year’s Romeo and Juliet set audience records for the company, proving the Bard is still a draw—especially if you can BYO picnic spread. Find more times, dates, and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. This week’s shows are at 7 p.m. Friday at Matthew’s Park in Minneapolis, 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Town Green Park in Maple Grove. --Jay Gabler

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.

Saint Paul Chamber Music Institute Faculty Recital

7 p.m. June 28; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Able Seedhouse and Brewery

SATURDAY:

No Doy: A Skate-Surf Beach Party

This Saturday, Able Seedhouse & Brewery is turning its parking lot into a rad party celebrating all things skate and surf. Watch people attempt various moves and check out gear from the likes of 3rd Lair, Cal Surf, Zombie Boardshop, Obsolete Skateboards, and others. The party will also celebrate the release of No Doy, Able’s new sour beer with notes of pink guava and mango, while Animales Barbeque will serve up eats. Proceeds from the party will benefit City of Skate, a group of skateboarders and parents working on building more skateparks in the cities (their most recent effort being Juxtaposition Arts’ new skate plaza) and improving the ones we already have. All ages. 3-9 p.m. June 29; Free; $5 to drink. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642. –Jessica Armbruster



Session at Day Block Brewing

Featuring Skeet & Yeet, JJ Slick, MBC, adn Lazyrobot. 9 p.m. June 29; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Somali Independence Day Festival

Featuring family-friendly activities, performances, food trucks, and more. 1:30 p.m. June 29; Free. Lake Street, from Blaisdell to Stevens, Minneapolis.

Midway Public Arts Festival

Featuring interactive public art displays from Midway community artists, with food trucks, music and sound demonstrations, live painting, and chalk drawing. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 29; Free. Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Ave., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Hip-Hop Architecture Neighborhood Celebration Chad Holder

Hip-Hop Architecture Neighborhood Celebration

What is hip-hop architecture? Come to Springboard for the Arts’ new space to find out. In “Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture,” Sekou Cooke, assistant professor at the Syracuse University School of Architecture, has curated an exhibition of 21 designers, researchers, and students who are a part of the emerging movement. This Saturday, featured artist James Garrett, a recipient of the 2019 national AIA Young Architects Award and principal of 4RM+ULA architecture, will be presenting in the space as part of a neighborhood block party. Juxtaposition Arts is also part of the event. This is a chance to check out this exhibition, which is getting national attention, and hear from experts on what the movement is all about. 5-8 p.m. June 29; Free. SpringBOX, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-292-4381. –Sheila Regan

Dreamboat (CD Release Show)

With the Twins of Franklin. 10 p.m. June 29; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Grand Demise of Civilization, Sunless, Ulkum, Ghost Hook

9 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

9th b.day bash

Featuring DJ tunes and live performances all day, plus tarot readings with Obsidian Insights, an Infamous pop-up, and 50% off racks in the back. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. B. Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1292.

Lego Movie 2

Sat., 9 p.m. Jackson Square Park, 2201 Jackson Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Make and Take: Screenprinting drop-in art workshop with Husbands

Print your own poster inspired by coloring books, then color it in. Open to all ages. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Suite 004, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

June Stillwater Flea Market And Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater; 715-557-1785.

25th Annual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring work by over 100 artisans, children's art activities tent, community art project, food vendors, and live music. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 30; Free. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan; 651-675-5550.



Cars and Caves for Charity

Classic and exotic car and motorcycle show. More info at chanhassenautoplex.com. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. AutoMotorPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen; 612-850-8398.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26. Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Thom Hartmann

Author presents his new book, 'The Hidden History of Guns and the Second Amendment.' 7 p.m. June 29; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

"The Mystery of Cats" Mari M. Mondanelli

SUNDAY:

Mystery of Cats: Cat Art Festival

End your weekend with a cat party this Sunday. The daylong event will feature a variety of artwork inspired by kitties, including adorable paintings, sparkly jewelry, and punk-rock cat pillows (yes, that’s a thing). Feline-themed music and videos will screen throughout the day, and folks can watch Charlene Perkey create cat artwork live. Other festivities include face painting for kids, hands-on craft activities, tarot readings, and a silent auction for Diabetic Cat Help. 12-8 p.m. June 30; Free; donations accepted. A-Mill Artist Loft Building, 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-339-1034. --Jessica Armbruster



Protest and March: Stop Separating Families!

March starting on Lake St. and Nicollet Ave., with speakers and political action opportunities, presented by Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee and CAIR-Minnesota. 2 p.m. June 30; Free. Lake Street, 2500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Condition Critical, Manic Outburst, Lockgnar, Plagued Insanity

Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Brews & Browse

Featuring goods and clothing from local vendors, treats, and beers. 1-4 p.m. June 30; Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis.

"It's Hard to Find Home" at SooVAC Erika Ritzel

It’s Hard to Find Home Again by Erika Ritzel

Book release party with photography. Sunday, 1 p.m. SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Minneapolis Mile Car Show 2019

Cool cars line the streets. Sunday, 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Second Avenue South, between South Third Street and Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Cavetown

In-store performance and 7-inch single signing. 4 p.m. June 30; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.



Minnesota Boychoir Homecoming Concert

7 p.m. June 30; Free. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-488-4920.