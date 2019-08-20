Art by Native teens, tech pushing art, and art in a cemetery: This week's top art happenings

See artists using tech that pushes aesthetics into the unknown, check out new works by Native teens, and enjoy an art and architecture walking tour at Lakewood Cemetery.

Art & Architecture Summer Walking Tour

Where it’s at: Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Find out about Lakewood Cemetery’s artworks on this summer walking tour, which includes the mosaic interior of the Byzantine Revival Memorial Chapel, the starkly modern Garden Mausoleum, and other fascinating pieces of art throughout the cemetery’s oldest sections.

Why you should go: While Lakewood Cemetery has some of the most beautiful grounds in the city, it’s not everyday you get a chance to see the insides of the structures. This walking tour gives you both, with commentary to add to your experience.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; tickets are $10 at the door.

Native Youth Arts Collective

Native Youth Arts Collective (NYAC) Exhibition + Reception

Where it’s at: MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Native American teens work with a variety of mediums in this exhibition that culminates a partnership between the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD) at the Native Youth Arts Collective (NYAC). They’ll be showing work from their semester-long collaboration as well as other creative projects produced by NYAC.

Why you should go: Check out the artists of tomorrow sharing what they are thinking about today.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday

"Limitless Spaces" at MCAD Gallery Oddviz

Limitless Spaces: Closing Reception

Where it’s at: MFA at MCAD, 2201 First Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Digital artists break the rules of physics in this high tech, high concept show curated by MCAD alum Zoe Cinel and MFA student Shirin Ghoreyshi.

Why you should go: The closing reception is the last day for you to see the way these artists reframe how we think about physical reality using digital tools.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday

David Hull, 'Luxinematic 34'

Art-Tech Experience: Chaos Theory

Where it’s at: Minneapolis Television Network, 820 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Art meets technology in this one-night only party and showcase of artists from Minnesota and around the world. DJ Nick Throldahl will be spinning tunes, with live electronic music by Manual Controller topping off the evening.

Why you should go: With interactive projections, data-based installations, and digitally manipulated music, this event pushes the limit of how visual aesthetics can be changed and shaped by technology.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday