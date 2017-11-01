Art Attack, Iron Fork, and puppetry for adults: A-List 11.1-7

Marie-Pier Frigon

THURSDAY 11.2

ODC/Dance

Northrop

The work of British environmental sculptor Andy Goldsworthy is peerless. His fleeting yet timeless assemblages of leaves, stone, twigs, tree bark, feathers, ice, grass, and snow arrest our attention with nature’s indomitable forces by inserting something intimate into the landscape. Goldsworthy’s art inspired this San Francisco dance company’s work “boulders and bones,” in which dance, music, and cinematic design are combined to create a sensory experience that draws us into nature’s embrace. 7:30 p.m. $18-$46. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

Open Studios in Northeast

Various locations

Northeast Minneapolis is for art lovers. That’s especially true this weekend, as four major art hubs will be opening their doors for demonstrations, sales, receptions, and other fun. Things kick off with Third Thursdays, and the party continues through Sunday. Art This Way is at Solar Arts Building (711 15th Ave. NE). Here you’ll find a variety of local artists hosting activities. Saturday’s festivities will be geared toward book lovers, with Sunday featuring plenty of kid-friendly things to do. You can stop by Indeed Brewing as well for a pint. Open Casket at Casket Arts Community (681 17th Ave. NE) will host jewelry makers, sculptors, and more. There will be live Americana music all weekend on the fourth floor, and Gastrotruck will be stopping by. The epic Art Attack at Northrup King Studios (1500 Jackson St. NE) will showcase over 300 artists. Be sure to check out the exhibition celebrating 20 years of the open house with artifacts, ephemera, and tales from the building’s 100-year history. The California Building (2205 California St. NE) will host over 30 artists. Event schedules vary slightly at each venue, but the general hours this weekend are: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. All of these events are free. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

City Pages Iron Fork

International Market Square

We’re throwing our epic food party again this week. Iron Fork is part binge session, part competition, and part party. Revelers will be able to try generous samples from over 25 restaurants and retailers, including Red Stag Supper Club, Sea Salt, the Lynhall, and Sonora Grill. Hit that sweet spot with desserts from T-Rex Cookies and La La Ice Cream, and wash it down with beer samples from Indeed Brewing, wine from Chateau St. Croix, or vodka from Absolut. While you enjoy your nosh, chefs from five food trucks—Bark and the Bite, Gastrotruck, Hibachi Daruma, Hot Indian Foods, and Chef Shack—will come together in competition. They’ll be serving up a dish using a mystery ingredient to be revealed at the party. VIP tickets score guests early admission and access to the third floor, which boasts additional samples, a private cash bar, and extra seating. Find tickets at ironfork.citypages.com. 21+. 7 to 10 p.m.; 6 p.m. VIP. $35/$40 at the door; $55 VIP. 275 Market St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6250. —Jessica Armbruster

Jeff Cesario

Acme Comedy Co.

Before becoming a comedian, Jeff Cesario had two main interests: music and sports. He describes his musical chops as solid. “But when you’re playing conga and hand percussion during any sort of economic turndown, the first guys to go are the conga players and then the trumpet players.” His interest in sports led him to sports journalism, though he had trouble with the nuts and bolts of fact-gathering. So he moved from Chicago to Minneapolis to pursue comedy. “It seemed like a scene I could get a handle on,” he says. “In Chicago it seemed like there were a hundred comics and only two venues.” The odds seemed better in the Twin Cities. “I fell in love with the city, and to me it’s still one of the greatest cities of all time.” On stage these days, he does a fair bit of his popular sportscaster character, Chet Waterhouse. He also talks about how much information is out there in general. “Why do I know there are 19 former child stars in prison and number 17 will shock me? I don’t need to know that. They say you use only 8 percent of your brain. I’d like to get that down to 4 and relax.” 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Steve Gillespie

The Joke Joint Comedy Club

Steve Gillespie is yet another Wisconsin native who crossed the border and started a successful standup career in Minnesota. But that’s not what brought him here originally. “I moved to Minneapolis to go to school at the University of Minnesota,” he explains. “Once I got out of school, I started getting interested in standup and going to open mics.” A political science major, his course of study has influenced his comedy over the years. “I was always interested in social and economic stuff,” he says, “and how we as a society dole out resources.” As he’s gotten deeper into the art form, those interests have surfaced onstage, “but with an absurdist twist on it,” he notes. Indeed, bits he’s done on late-night TV aren’t quite indicative of his full headlining show. “I like to get a lot more experimental on longer sets,” he says, “and push the envelope a bit more. Maybe take a smaller bit that I may have had and try and blow it up into a bigger idea. The more absurd and ridiculous the better.” There also tends to be some crowd interaction. “Nothing’s off the table and no one is safe,” he insists. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18-$23. 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Lilydale; 651-330-9078. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Ryan Fontaine

FRIDAY 11.3

The Reality of Repeatability

Hair + Nails

Back in the day, artists Andrew Mazorol and Ryan Fontaine were roommates and bandmates. From the underground/punk venue Medusa on the West Bank, they investigated through music the social and cultural realities in which they lived and worked, all while watching each other develop as visual artists. They’ve since exhibited together six times. Now Fontaine runs his own gallery, Hair + Nails, with innovative dancer and choreographer Kristin Van Loon. Mazorol lives in Brooklyn. They’re reuniting for this show, in which their rich, textural work—rife with pattern and replete with skewed perspectives over quotidian subject matter—bursts from the gallery walls with boldness. There will be an opening reception on Friday, November 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. 2222 1/2 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. Through December 3 —Camille LeFevre

James Sewell Ballet with the Ahn Trio: Connections

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

It’s safe to assume that the exhilarating, razor-edge, creature-like choreography James Sewell Ballet performed last spring, courtesy of McKnight international resident choreographers Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, has been set aside for the time being. As video promos of the company performing with the three sisters of the Ahn Trio demonstrate, we’re back to traditional and lovely, no doubt with a dose of Sewell’s signature choreographic quirk. The music, however, is 21st-century classical—and live. And the program includes a piece by Montana choreographer Eric Funk set to Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Sewell’s parents also commissioned a new work to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, appropriately titled “Romance.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $22-$34. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Karen L. Charles Threads Dance Project: Uncertain Reality

The Cowles Center

The latest production from the acclaimed Threads Dance Project, Uncertain Reality intriguingly hearkens back to artistic director Karen L. Charles’ past career as a computer analyst and mathematician by using dance as a means of exploring the concept of Chaos Theory. Though the larger world can seem governed by carefully regulated systems, Uncertain Reality opens Threads’ 10th season like an ode to the inevitability of the unpredictable, utilizing spellbinding movements to suggest the essential function of the unforeseen as a driving X-factor in life. Enhancing this premiere performance will be an immersive display of projected imagery contributed by local artist Miko Simmons. The evening will also feature a much anticipated second debut contributed by the 2017 McKnight international choreographer, Salia Sanou. Taken together, these performances are likely to provide compelling reasons to embrace, rather than eschew, the chaotic unknown. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $24-$29. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Saturday —Brad Richason

Full Moon Puppet Show

Open Eye Figure Theatre

Since 2008, puppet master Liz Schachterle has been hosting one of the most delightfully wacky romps in bars and other venues in the Twin Cities. The Full Moon Puppet Show was a mainstay at the Bedlam Theater for years and, more recently, has found a home at Open Eye Figure Theatre. The cabaret-style evening serves up a fun mix of music, playfulness, artistry, and shenanigans from a talented mix of performers. It’s geared toward adults, which means you can have a beer during the show as you enjoy some grown-up entertainment with whimsical elements for the young at heart. This installment features Gretchen Kieling and Lela Pierce as Nasty D, the ingenious and frenetic Steve Ackerman, and work created by Alison Osberg, Emily Zimmer, Donovan Mountain, and Andrew Young. Larry Wish provides the music on the first night, followed by the Controversial New Skinny Pill on Saturday. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $7. 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

Pop-Up Magazine

Fitzgerald Theater

Imagine print journalism brought to life onstage with a live orchestra, vivid visuals, and a talented cast of journalists, radio personalities, filmmakers, and photographers. That’s the idea behind Pop-Up Magazine, a one-of-a-kind production from California that marks its inaugural Minnesota show at the Fitzgerald Theater on Friday. “It’s taking the spirit of a magazine and turning it into theatrical performance,” says CEO Douglas McGray. Performed story topics run the gamut of politics, pop culture, social issues, and crime. Afterward, the cast mingles with the audience by the lobby bar. Because there is no recording allowed and no audio or video of the show is posted online, it’s one of those rare “you had to be there” experiences. Among the talent in this installment is local Peabody Award-winner Madeleine Baran, best known for her In the Dark podcast about the Jacob Wetterling case. Other notables appearing on Pop-Up Magazine’s 2017 touring lineup include comedian Aparna Nancherla, New York Times war photographer Erin Trieb, and documentary filmmakers Donal Mosher and Mike Palmieri. 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$31.50. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Erica Rivera

Moby Dick

The Fallout Arts Initiative Co-op

Smaller stages are usually associated with intimate dramas, but critical favorite Theatre Coup d’Etat subverts such expections with an ambitious new adaptation of Moby Dick. Presented within the modest space of Fallout Arts Initiative Co-op, this staging of Herman Melville’s sprawling novel (widely ranked among the greatest examples of American literature) is under the deft guidance of director James Napoleon Stone. While this adaptation maintains Melville’s familiar narrative of a weary sea crew led to the brink of destruction over Captain Ahab’s obsession with destroying a gargantuan white whale, the production plans to place a critical emphasis on one of the novel’s most frequently overlooked elements: the multiculturalism of the sailors. This aspect honors Melville’s nuanced depiction of a community at sea while drawing insightful parallels to the social divisiveness of contemporary times. For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. $18; preview performance Thursday, November 2, is pay-as-able. 2601 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-5200.Through November 20 —Brad Richason

The Architect

TEK BOX

Minneapolis’ ARENA Dances founder Mathew Janczewski used to have a side hustle: He worked for an architect, helping him manage and organize his business after hours. Certainly that experience influenced Janczewski’s new solo for longtime ARENA dancer Timmy Wagner. Wagner, a lithe yet muscular dancer with a singular presence, imbues every gesture—grand or detailed—with distinct intentionality. The piece investigates the playful, arduous, and revelatory aspects of creativity with idiosyncratic movement that’s innovatively integrated with a fabric set by Margarita Jane Arguedas and the writerly and dramaturgical influences of theater provocateur Rachel Jendrzejewski. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18. 528 Hennepin Ave., Ste. 215, Cowles Center for Performing Arts, Minneapolis; 612-672-0480. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

L-R: Melissa Loop, Leslie Barlow

SATURDAY 11.4

Leslie Barlow/Melissa Loop

Catherine G. Murphy Gallery

Leslie Barlow invigorated discussions about race, identity, and representation with her Loving series, where she vividly, and with tremendous compassion and candor, portrayed interracial families in the Twin Cities in mixed-media works. She’s continuing in that vein with a new series, titledSpace Between Us, which includes portraits of people from her own family, revealing her sentiments and thoughts as a mixed-race woman and artist in Minnesota. Barlow will occupy the East Gallery, while in the West Gallery Melissa Loop’s rich, diffuse landscapes, in a series she calls After the End, propose another sort of perspective on authenticity and belonging. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 4. Leslie Barlow will give an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 15; and a discussion with Melissa Loop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 21. Free. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. Through December 15 —Camille LeFevre

Ilana Glazer and Phoebe Robinson

Fitzgerald Theater

Thirty-three-year-old standup Phoebe Robinson isn’t afraid to put it all out there, but she does so without resorting to crude comedy. In her confessional act, she shares hilarious secrets, like how she gets “super lazy” in bed the longer she’s with her partner. “Have you guys ever seen those workout videos where there’s always that chick in the background who does the modified version of the exercise?” she asks the crowd. “That was me.” She also addresses the weight gain that goes along with long-term relationships: “My front vagina cover area got fat. That’s a thing that happens to women. I didn’t know that. I just woke up one day and I was like, ‘Did I get stung with bees while I was sleeping?’” Robinson isn’t just a jokester, however; she’s also smart as hell. She studied screenwriting at the Pratt Institute and has been published in magazines like Glamour and Vanity Fair. She also authored the book You Can’t Touch My Hair (And Other Things I Still Have to Explain). She’ll be taking the stage for two sold-out shows along with Broad City badass Ilana Glazer. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sold out. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Erica Rivera

Jewelry and Accessory Makers Mart

Walker Art Center

Get a head start on your holiday shopping this weekend at the Walker’s annual makers’ mart. Here you’ll discover 20 jewelry artists and nine accessory designers sharing their unique wares. You’ll find options, whether you prefer delicate works or striking statement pieces. Peruse looks featuring beadwork, natural precious stones, leather, and textiles. Artists include Annika Kaplan, Beth Novak, Robyne Robinson, Bird Industries, Milkhaus Design, and Farida Hughes Scarves. Come early if you’re a museum member for discounts and a free mimosa. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Jessica Armbruster

L-R: Bob the Drag Queen, Phi Phi O'Hara, Katya Image courtesy event organizers

MONDAY 11.6

Queens United/Reinas Unidas: A Drag Show for Puerto Rico

First Avenue

When news broke of Puerto Rico’s post-hurricane devastation, Flip Phone founder Chad Kampe decided to take action. He teamed up with Phi Phi O’Hara, familiar to many from season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race, to put on Queens United. “My husband is Puerto Rican and has family members still on the island that he has yet to hear from, so this hits close to home,” O’Hara told Billboard last month. Tonight’s lineup is stacked, and features major players from various seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Max Malanphy, Pandora Boxx, Ongina, Chad Michaels, Bebe Zahara Benet, Bob the Drag Queen, Jiggly Caliente, and Yara Sofia. Ginger Minj and Naysha Lopez will host. All proceeds from the show will benefit Somos Una Voz, an organization that is working to get food, power, medicine, shelter, and internet to Puerto Rico. If admission is too steep for you, O’Hara is also raising funds online; folks can donate any amount on the Queens United crowdfund at YouCaring. 18+. 8 p.m. $75; $150 VIP. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Jessica Armbruster