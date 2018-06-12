Art as a tool for healing at Mia (and other shows worth your time)

Debra Maertens

Artist Talk with Debra Maertens



Where it’s at: Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artist Debra Maerten work combines rusty metal with fiber arts, resulting in unusual, lovely pieces. The opening reception includes an artist talk where Maertens will discuss her art.

Why you should go: Maerten’s sculptures have both a machine-like quality and also a hint of living creatures and things. Merged together, there’s an eerie sense of the fantastical. Let your imagination run wild as you view these intriguing works.

When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 12.

L-R: Paula McCartney, Regan Golden

Hide the Sun: New Work by Paula McCartney/Prairie Constructs: New Work by Regan Golden



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Ars Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Paula McCartney’s photographs play with the idea of light, while Regan Golden’s explores the life cycles of plants growing at the edges of Minneapolis.

Why you should go: In both artists' work there’s an incorporation of natural elements mixed with abstraction. Take a look at how each of these artists are observing and at times manipulating the world around them in their work.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 14.

"Voice to Vision"

Public Reception for Grand Challenges Exhibition: Voice to Vision



Where it’s at: Quarter Gallery at Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists collaborate with survivors and activists to bring immediacy to stories of war and genocide. Voice to Vision is an ongoing project, led by David Feinberg and Beth Andrews, which takes on a different focus each year.

Why you should go: In order to prevent genocide and the horrors of war, we need to truly understand our history. This project offers a unique partnership between local artists, art students, and people around the world who have shared their experiences. For example, artist J. Wren Supak collaborated with Columbian theater performers affiliated with La Teatro Candelaria, who discussed their experiences living in the country, which has been in conflict for 60 years. In addition to survivors from the Holocaust and the Vietnam War, other artists in the show hail from Brazil, Argentina, and Peru, and have survived similar war experiences. Witness the powerful storytelling through visual forms.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

Top/clockwise: Xiaolu Wang, 'I.Am.Mural.'; Leslie Barlow, 'Philando Castile'; Angie Renee, 'Why.' Courtesy Mia

Art and Healing: In the Moment

Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Philando Castile Relief Foundation partners with the Minneapolis Institute of Art for an exhibition honoring the life of Philando Castile, who was killed by police at a traffic stop in 2016. The former St. Paul Public Schools staff member’s death caused massive protests in Minnesota and elsewhere as part of a growing movement to stop racialized violence at the hands of police. This show --which includes paintings, sculpture, video, posters, and textiles -- is made up of work by Twin Cities artists in response to Castile’s death.

Why you should go: Art can be a tool for healing. Come to honor Castile’s life and show support for an end to gun and police violence.

When: The exhibition opens on Sunday, June 17.