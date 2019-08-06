Art (and food!) inspired by Lake Street eateries, a new gallery in Northeast, and other art happenings this week

AIGA Design Show

Design Show 2019

Where it’s at: Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: For Design Show 2019, Minnesota’s AIGA chapter highlights exceptional design work being created in the Upper Midwest. Four judges chose efforts that not only were aesthetically appealing, but also effective communication. The reception features the winning entries and a panel discussion with the four judges: Darin Michelle Gillian, principal and creative director of Symmetry Agency; Doug Powell, VP of design at IBM; Jeff Close, associate partner at Pentagram; and Meg Vázquez, creative director at Splice. Tickets for the panel discussion are limited, and can be ordered from the website. https://aigaminnesota.org/event/design-show-2019-reception-judges-panel/

Why you should go: Find out what’s hot in Minnesota design at this event, hosted at the beautiful Solar Arts event space.

When: 5 to 9 p.m Wednesday. Tickets are $20 for the show opening or $30 for the show and the panel talk at 7 p.m.

Survivors Memorial

Survivors Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony

Where: Boom Island Park, 800 NE Sibley St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: A new memorial for survivors of sexual violence breaks ground at Boom Island Park on Wednesday. After being sexually assaulted by an ex-boyfriend in 2015, Sarah Super decided to found the memorial, which will be designed by Damon Farber Landscape Architects and mosaic artist Lori Greene.

Why you should go: The Survivors Memorial is four years in the making, and will be the first of its kind in the country. The groundbreaking ceremony is a way to show your support for this important project, which will honor victims of sexual violence.

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Cori Lin

Eat & Art on Lake: A Community Meal

Where it’s at: Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artist Cori Lin spent a year interviewing Lake Street restaurant owners for her project, “What We Feed Ourselves,” resulting in a series of watercolor paintings. At Eat & Art on Lake: A Community Meal, Lin’s paintings will be shown along with stories -- by local writers Anniessa Antar, Isela Gomez, Maryan Abdinur, Christian Alberto Ledesma, and Aarohi Narainabout -- about the food made by these businesses. Moroccan Flavors, International Cuisine Bar & Grill, Taqueria Las Cuatro Milpas, Willo Somali Bakery, and Gandhi Mahal will offer tastes, and music will be provided by TaliaKnight, a DJ from Indigo Crew.

Why you should go: This is a value meal in the truest sense of the word. Not only will you be able to enjoy the delicacies of five wonderful Minneapolis restaurants, but you’ll have an opportunity to take in a deeper experience through their stories.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at eventbrite.

Phaedra Odelle

Lady Arts: More Than the Sum of Our Parts

Where it’s at: Sunday B. Morning Gallery, 1306 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis (next door to PNA Hall)

What it’s about: Six women artists offer an unapologetic and visionary answer to the current state of the world with laughter, fury, and a bit of fun.

Why you should go: Sunday B. Morning is a new gallery in northeast Minneapolis, and it’s the opposite of hoity toity. With an emphasis on low brow, pop art, pop surrealism, and outsider aesthetics, the gallery enters the local scene with a roar.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday