Art and doughnuts, art for choice, art via bikes, and more art shows this week

Project Bike Tour Party



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Project Bike, a project based in Mankato, Minnesota, is documenting the work of artists all across the state -- by bike. With a film crew in tow, Dana Sikkila and Kyle Zeiszler have been biking to artist studios around the state, gathering images of amazing pieces to be included in an exhibit later this fall. For their tour party event at SooVAC, you can find out about the project, and get a sneak peek of some of the great material they’ve been gathering.

Why you should go: It’s not everyday someone embarks on a curatorial project that requires such a high level of physical fitness. This is a chance to show your support for the amazing work Project Bike has been doing, and hear a little about how the tour has been going so far.

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday

Art for choice. "Art Salon III"

Art Salon III



Where it’s at: The White Page, 300 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: NARAL Pro-Choice Minnesota partners with the White Page for a gallery exhibition and fundraiser to support reproductive rights in Minnesota. All percent of the proceeds from the evening will go to NARAL Pro-Choice Minnesota.

Why you should go: You’ve probably heard that reproductive rights are currently under attack, and with a new Supreme Court Justice looming in the horizon, things are about to get even more bleak. This is a chance to support the strong advocacy work of a great pro-choice organization, while picking up some artwork to boot.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday

This farmers market art is extra sweet. Donuts and Art

Donuts & Art in St. Paul



Where it’s at: AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., Suite 130, St. Paul

What it’s about: The AZ Gallery will be showing art and serving doughnuts during the St. Paul Farmers Market this week. Totally Baked Donuts, a local gluten-free/vegan company, will be on hand with 15 different varieties, including lemon hempseed, maple sea salt and cashew, and jalapeño cheese.

Why you should go: Don’t think something healthy and good for the environment can be tasty? You thought wrong. Totally Baked Donuts are delicious, so have one -- or five -- while you’re looking at the latest art work by the AZ Gallery members. Stop in before or after shopping at the farmers market.

When: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday

"Another Shade of Summer" Susan Solomon, Jackson Duin

Another Shade of Summer

Where it’s at: Frameworks Gallery, 2022 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul

What it’s about: Fourteen-year-old artist Jackson Duin shares gallery space with established Twin Cities artist Susan Solomon in “Another Shade of Summer.” Solomon will be sharing her depictions of physical and mental landscapes, while Duin’s abstract paintings aim to illustrate how the world feels rather than looks.

Why you should go: Watch out for Gen Z; they are poised to take over the world. Case in point: Jackson Duin, son of local artist Nathan Duin. Come for his work and also for Solomon’s poignant imagery.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday