Art about boundaries, a massive craft show, and other art happenings this week

That phenomenon happens to an even greater degree when you start putting artists and their work in dialogue with each other. This week, there are a number of opportunities to engage with artists who are either deliberately responding to each other’s work or having their pieces exhibited in dialogue with one another.

Citizenship Series Spring 2019: Filling the Void

Where it’s at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it’s about: In Carey Young’s artwork Declared Void II (2013), the artist has designated a corner of a white room to a message, painted in black: “BY STANDING IN THE ZONE CREATED BY THIS DRAWING, AND FOR THE PERIOD YOU REMAIN THERE, YOU DECLARE AND AGREE THAT YOU ARE A CITIZEN OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” The Walker Art Center’s Citizenship Series will ask artists to respond to Young’s provocative work, inviting them to create performative responses to it. This week will be the third iteration of the series. It will feature artists Peng Wu, one of the artists behind Carryon Homes, an interactive sculptural installation that won the Creative City Challenge in 2018; Jonathan Herrera Soto, who has won a slew of awards and grants since graduating from MCAD in 2017; and Pedram Baldari and Nooshin Hakim, two Iranian artists who have been collaborating since 2014.

Why you should go: Carey Young’s piece asks the viewer to rethink and reimagine what boundaries and borders mean. More than that, it is a piece that refuses to be static. The Walker’s Citizenship series invites further inquiry by giving space for artists from immigrant communities to add their voice and perspective to the discourse around immigration, walls, and borders.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday

2019 American Craft Show: St. Paul

Where it’s at: Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd W., St. Paul

What it’s about: Welcome to craft heaven, where you’ll find handmade furniture, exquisitely crafted jewelry, funky fashions, and new ideas for your home, as more than 230 artists and designers converge at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Put on by the American Craft Council, the three-day event includes a juried show of emerging artists, plus demonstrations.

Why you should go: Think of this as Etsy, but in real life.

When: April 5-7; $11/$13 at door

Stephanie Sunberg and James Molitor at Modus Locus

Opening Reception: April is the Cruelest Month

Where it’s at: Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Photographers Stephanie Sunberg and James Molitor share their work in this collaborative exhibit curated by Mirna Rae.

Why you should go: Stephanie Sunberg and James Molitor have vastly different life experiences. Sunberg is a Mexican-American artist whose pieces are driven by themes of emotion and romance, while Molitor’s self portraits, created using long-exposure photography, are juxtaposed with stark rural imagery and references to queer history and loneliness. Together, the two photographers unearth gestures of longing and intimacy.

When: Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

Shawn McNulty, Duane Ditty



Elixir: Duane Ditty & Shawn McNulty

Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Suite 195, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Rosalux Gallery’s new exhibition, “Elixir,” pairs abstract painters Duane Ditty and Shawn McNulty.

Why you should go: Both Ditty and McNulty create paintings that don’t have any recognizable objects in them. These are works in which the physical technique of painting itself is prominently on view in an almost extemporaneous exploration of forms.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday